Overview
-- Fidelity National Services (FIS), a leading global provider of banking
and payment technologies, reported strong operating results and reduced debt
in fiscal 2011.
-- FIS recently announced that it intends to issue $500 million of senior
unsecured notes due 2017, using the proceeds to repay outstanding senior
secured indebtedness.
-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on FIS to 'BB+' from 'BB'
and assigning a 'BB+' issue rating with a '3' recovery rating to the proposed
unsecured notes.
-- The stable outlook reflects FIS' diversified and recurring revenue
model and consistent profitability.
Rating Action
On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit rating on Jacksonville, Fla.-based Fidelity National Services Inc.
(FIS) to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The outlook is stable.
In addition, we assigned a 'BB+' issue rating with a '3' recovery rating to
the company's proposed $500 million unsecured notes. We also raised our
issue-level ratings on FIS' senior secured debt to 'BBB' from 'BBB-', keeping
the '1' recovery rating on the debt unchanged. The '1' recovery rating
indicates our expectation that lenders would receive very high (90%-100%)
recovery in the event of a payment default.
At the same time, we raised our issue-level rating on FIS' unsecured debt to
'BB+' from 'BB-', and revised the unsecured recovery rating to '3' from '5'.
The '3' recovery rating indicates expectations for meaningful (50%-70%)
recovery in the event of default. Total debt outstanding will not materially
change.
The upgrade reflects FIS' strong and consistent operating performance and
improved leverage profile. In addition, the company has indicated that its
strategic focus is shifting to organic growth with more modest,
product-specific acquisitions, which should enable the company to continue to
reduce leverage over the near-to-intermediate term.
Rationale
The rating reflects our expectation that FIS will maintain its good market
position, consistent profitability and a more balanced financial policy. FIS
is a leading global provider of core financial institution processing, card
issuer, and transaction processing and outsourcing services.
With annual revenues in excess of $5.7 billion, FIS' "satisfactory" (as
defined in our criteria) business risk profile reflects an increasingly global
market position, strong operating margins and contractual relationships that
generate a significant base of recurring revenues. We expect FIS to maintain
adjusted EBITDA margins in the low-30% area, supported by growth-related
operating efficiencies and a focus on cost control. Revenue growth
opportunities include an ongoing market shift to outsourcing, the
cross-selling of an integrated suite of products and services, and
international markets that we expect will grow more rapidly than the U.S.
FIS' "significant" (as defined in our criteria) financial risk profile
incorporates a still-leveraged, but improving, capital structure, and our
expectation that FIS will maintain more balanced financial policies with
respect to growth and shareholder returns. The ratio of adjusted debt to
EBITDA was about 2.8x as fiscal 2011, down from 3.5x in the prior year, with
both debt reductions and EBITDA growth contributing to the improvement.
Although FIS recently increased its annual dividend to about $240 million from
$60 million, we expect potential acquisitions to be moderate in size, and
financed largely from cash flow. We expect discretionary cash flow to remain
in excess of $700 million annually, supported by consistent earnings and
moderate capital expenditures (about 6% of revenues).
Liquidity
FIS has "adequate" (as defined in our criteria) liquidity, with sources of
cash likely to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Sources include cash
and short-term investments of $415.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, and strong
annual free operating cash flow. We expect uses to incorporate moderate
working capital investments, and capital expenditures (including software
investments) in the mid-$400 million area.
Relevant aspects of FIS' liquidity, in our view, are as follows:
-- We see coverage of uses to be in excess of 1.5x for the next 12
months, including near-term debt maturities of about $259 million.
-- We expect net sources would be positive in the near term even with a
20% decline in EBITDA from fiscal 2011 levels.
-- Additional liquidity is provided by availability under FIS' $1.05
billion revolving credit facility maturing July 2014.
-- Financial covenants on the company's first-lien facilities include a
maximum leverage ratio of 3.75x and a minimum 4.0x interest coverage ratio,
both of which currently have adequate headroom.
We expect share repurchases to be funded from discretionary cash flow.
Recovery analysis
For the full recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on FIS, to be
published shortly on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects FIS' diversified and recurring revenue model.
Given the company's cash-generating ability, FIS has the capacity to reduce
debt leverage and achieve a higher corporate credit rating. A higher rating
would likely entail leverage in the low- to mid-2x range, successful extension
of a material portion of 2014 debt maturities, and less secured debt in FIS'
capital structure. Although not likely in the near term, we could lower the
rating if the company adopts a more aggressive acquisition or
shareholder-friendly strategy with sustained leverage in the high-3x area.
Related Criteria And Research
-- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012
-- Industry Economic Outlook: Slow Global IT Spending Growth Is Likely To
Continue Into 2012, Jan. 12, 2012
-- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, Dec.
22, 2011
-- Reshuffling The Debt: Global High-Tech M&A Activity Accelerates, Oct.
13, 2011
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global
High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Upgraded
To From
Fidelity National Information Services Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/-- BB/Stable/--
Senior Secured BBB BBB-
Recovery Rating 1 1
New Ratings
Fidelity National Information Services Inc.
Senior Unsecured
US$500 mil nts due 2022 BB+
Recovery Rating 3
Upgraded; Recovery Rating Revised
To From
Fidelity National Information Services Inc.
Senior Unsecured BB+ BB-
Recovery Rating 3 5
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.