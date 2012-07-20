Overview -- U.S.-based Campbell Soup Co. is acquiring Wm. Bolthouse Farms Inc. (B/Watch Pos/--) for about $1.55 billion. -- We are lowering ratings, including our corporate credit rating, on Campbell Soup Co. one notch to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. At the same time, we are removing all ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the company's leverage, as measured by total debt to EBITDA, will decline to below 3x by the end of fiscal 2013, that funds from operations (FFO) to total debt will gradually improve to nearly 30% during the next few years, and that the company's profitability will gradually improve. Rating Action On July 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on Camden, N.J.-based Campbell Soup Co. one notch to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they had been placed on July 9, 2012, following the company's announcement that it was acquiring Wm. Bolthouse Farms Inc. for about $1.55 billion, funded primarily with a combination of new short- and long-term debt. The outlook is stable. According to Campbell, Bolthouse will repay its existing debt. Our 'A-2' short-term and commercial paper (CP) ratings on the company remain unchanged. Rationale The downgrade reflects our belief that Campbell will not be able to restore its credit measures, including the key ratio of FFO to total debt to above 35% and leverage in the 2x area, within two years. We expect that Campbell will apply excess cash flow to debt reduction during the next few years to decrease leverage and that total debt to EBITDA will improve sooner, to just below 3x by the end of fiscal year 2013. However, we estimate that FFO to total debt will not improve to above 30% until fiscal 2015. We estimate that pro forma for the Bolthouse acquisition, leverage would increase to about 3x and FFO to total debt would weaken to the mid-20% area for the 12 months ended April 29, 2012, as compared with about 2.1x and 38.5%, respectively, prior to the acquisition. Previously, we had stated that we would consider a downgrade if Campbell's leverage increases over 3x and FFO to total debt declines to below 30%. We had expected Campbell to maintain leverage at approximately 2x and FFO to total debt of over 35% in order to maintain the 'A-' ratings and outlook given our assessment of its "strong" business risk profile. We believe the company still has an "intermediate" financial risk profile, although at the weaker end of the indicative ratio ranges of 2x to 3x leverage and below the range of FFO to total debt of 30% to 45%. The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Campbell will improve credit protection measures over the intermediate term, but not return to prior levels. Pro forma for the additional debt related to the transaction, we estimate that Campbell will have $4.5 billion in reported debt outstanding. Including our adjustments for operating leases and pension obligations, we estimate that Campbell will have roughly $5.3 billion in adjusted debt outstanding after the transaction. The ratings on Campbell reflect our opinion of the company's strong business risk profile and intermediate financial risk profile. Key credit factors in our business risk assessment include Campbell's product and brand diversification across soups, premium cookies and crackers, sauces, and vegetable-based juices; strong (albeit declining) market share in the wet soup category; and some geographic diversification. Our assessment of Campbell's financial risk profile incorporates our view that the company will maintain adequate liquidity and key credit measures that we expect to remain consistent with those of an intermediate financial risk profile. Well-known brands include Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups, canned gravies, pasta, and beans; Swanson broth, stocks, and canned poultry; Prego pasta sauce; Pace Mexican sauce; Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products in the U.S.; and Arnott's biscuits in Australia and Asia Pacific. The company has a dominant position in the U.S. wet soup category, with about 60% market share. However, the category and Campbell's market share continue to decline due to highly competitive conditions and consumer shift to other simple meal offerings. Through the first nine months of fiscal 2012 ended April 29, 2012, soup sales declined 3% as volume dropped due to higher selling prices and decreased promotional spending. Soup, particularly in the U.S., is a significant profit contributor to the company. We estimate the U.S. simple meals business (which includes soup, broth, and sauces) constituted about 50% of segment operating profit through the first nine months of fiscal 2012. Nonsoup items, such as the Pepperidge Farm and Arnott's baked goods brands, and the V-8 vegetable-based brand, provide some product diversification, and have partially offset a slowdown in soup and simple meals during the last three years. Campbell has some geographic diversification, with about 31% of sales outside the U.S., and continues to expand its reach in China, where soup is a staple of the population's diet and is almost entirely homemade. We believe that Bolthouse would modestly strengthen Campbell's business risk profile with further product diversity and access to the packaged fresh foods categories, including presence in the faster-growing refrigerated super-premium healthy beverages and salad dressings categories. Bolthouse grows and processes carrot products under the names Bolthouse Farms, Earthbound Farms, Green Giant, and private label, and produces a growing line of 100% natural super-premium beverages and chilled salad dressings. The company derives roughly half of its $689 million in sales from its carrot business, in which the company is essentially tied for the no. 1 position and the majority of its sales are in North America. Carrots are a fairly stable crop in that they are less prone to disease than other vegetables, and Bolthouse has focused on value-added packaging and products to expand this somewhat mature business. However, it is our opinion that Bolthouse competes in highly competitive markets. In the carrot segment, it competes primarily with another private company (Grimmway Farms, unrated). Within the super-premium beverage business in which it has a leading position in traditional sales channels, however, Bolthouse competes primarily against larger companies such as The Coca-Cola Co.'s (A+/Positive/A-1) Odwalla brand and PepsiCo Inc.'s (A/Stable/A-1) Naked Juice. Through the first nine months of fiscal 2012 ended April 29, 2012, Campbell's sales were about flat. Growth in the beverages, global baking, and snacking and North America Foodservice segments offset declines in the U.S. and international simple meals segments, primarily due to negative volume and mix. We estimate adjusted EBITDA margin for the 12 months ended April 29, 2012 (excluding restructuring costs) declined to about 21.5%, from 22.3% in the prior-year period, primarily due to commodity inflation and increased promotional and advertising spending, partially offset by productivity improvements. Campbell is executing its strategic framework (announced July 2011), which is focused on expanding its brand and product platforms in its core simple meals, healthy beverages, and baked snacks categories. The company expects its restructuring program to generate annual pretax cost savings of $60 million beginning in fiscal year 2012, increasing to $70 million in fiscal year 2014. On June 23, 2011, the company announced a $1 billion share buyback program with no expiration date. Through the first nine months of fiscal 2012 the company has repurchased $181 million pursuant to the buyback program, and approximately $819 million remained available under the program at April 29, 2012. Campbell stated it intends to suspend its strategic share repurchase plan when it announced the Bolthouse acquisition. We expect the company to reduce share repurchases during the next two years to apply excess cash flow toward debt reduction. We also expect Campbell to improve its financial risk profile by reducing leverage to below 3x in fiscal 2013 and that FFO to total debt will remain in the mid- to high-20% area by the end of fiscal years 2013 and 2014. We do not expect FFO to total debt to improve to over 30% until fiscal 2015 (we had expected the company maintain FFO to total debt of about 35% to maintain the former 'A-' rating). Our base case scenario assumptions that we estimate will enable Campbell to reach these credit statistics include: -- Pro forma revenue growth in single digits annually primarily by pricing and favorable mix, partially offset by weaker volumes in U.S. simple meals and slower growth in international markets. -- Adjusted EBITDA margin will remain about 20% despite continued commodity inflation, albeit at a lower rate and continued investment in innovation and productivity programs, coupled with a slight benefit from the acquisition of the higher margin Bolthouse business. -- Minimal synergies expected from the acquisition. -- Continued strong free operating cash flow generation of at least $1 billion, before capital expenditures of about 4% of revenues. -- Debt increased by about $1.6 billion following the transaction but will be reduced during the next few years with the pay-down of upcoming maturities in fiscal years 2013 and 2014. -- We expect the company will continue to pay dividends in line with historical payout rates and will limit share repurchase activities to only offset option dilution and other share-based payment awards. Liquidity We believe Campbell has "adequate" liquidity (as defined in our criteria), and expect sources of cash to exceed uses for the next 12 months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations: -- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow, and availability under its $2 billion revolving credit facilities) to exceed uses by 1.2x during the next 12 months. -- We expect liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%. -- We believe Campbell has solid relationships with its banks and a generally satisfactory standing in the credit markets. Cash sources include a cash balance of about $383 million at April 29, 2012 and reported FFO of about $1.2 billion for the 12 months ended April 29, 2012. Campbell has $2 billion in committed revolving credit facilities, of which $1.5 billion matures in September 2016, and a $500 million, 364-day facility due September 2012 that contains a one year term-out feature. As of April 29, 2012, only $3 million of letters of credit were outstanding on those facilities. The revolving credit facilities backstop the company's CP program and working capital needs. There are no maintenance financial covenants on those facilities. The company's next sizable maturities are $400 million due in fiscal 2013 and $300 million due in fiscal 2014. In fiscal 2013 we expect cash uses to include capital spending of about 4% of revenues, dividend payments in line with historical rates, reduced share repurchases, and continued pension contributions. Outlook The outlook is stable. We expect Campbell Soup to improve credit measures to maintain its intermediate financial risk profile (including leverage below 3x and improving FFO to total debt to nearly 30%), to effectively integrate Bolthouse, and to gradually stabilize the core U.S. soup business during the next two years. We could consider raising the rating if the company is able to restore and sustain credit protection measures to preacquisition levels, including leverage near 2.5x and FFO total debt of at least 35%. We believe this could occur in a scenario whereby the company grows revenues by at least low single digits, maintains at least 20% EBITDA margin, and reduces debt by at least $700 million during the next few years. Alternatively, we could consider lowering the rating if credit measures weaken further, including FFO to total debt approaching 20% and leverage sustained near 3.5x; if the company pursues a more aggressive financial policy such as another large, debt-financed acquisition or share repurchase program; and/or if operating performance declines significantly. Related Criteria And Research -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008 -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria for Rating The Global Branded Nondurable Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 Ratings List Downgraded; Off CreditWatch To From Campbell Soup Co. Corporate credit rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 A-/Watch Neg/A-2 Senior unsecured BBB+ A-/Watch Neg Rating affirmed Campbell Soup Co. Commercial paper A-2