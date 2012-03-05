March 5 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Credit Suisse Group (Guernsey)
IV's Tier 2 Buffer Capital Notes an expected rating of 'BBB-(exp)'. The notes
are guaranteed, on a subordinated basis, by Credit Suisse Group AG
(CSG; 'A'/Stable/'a'). The notes are expected to qualify as high-trigger buffer
capital under Switzerland's currently revised capital requirement framework for
the country's largest banks ("too big to fail", TBTF legislation). The final
rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information
already received.
The notes are rated four notches below CSG's 'a' Viability Rating (VR), in
accordance with Fitch's criteria for "Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar
Securities" (published 15 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com). Under these
criteria, Tier 2 notes without coupon deferral features but with going-concern
write-down or conversion triggers (in addition to the standard non-viability
trigger) are notched twice from a bank's VR for loss severity and once or twice
for non-performance risk.
The expected rating for the new instrument reflects the risk of its conversion
into ordinary shares on trigger events. The triggers for conversion are set at
breaching a 7% core Tier 1 regulatory capital ratio under Basel 2.5 until
end-2012, a 7% common equity Tier 1 ratio under Basel 3 from 1 January 2013 for
a contingency conversion or if the bank becoming non-viable. The 7%-trigger is,
in Fitch's view, sufficiently high to apply two notches for non-performance risk
in a going concern scenario under the agency's criteria. The two notches for
loss severity reflect the potentially very high loss severity if a conversion
event occurs.
The rating of the notes is in line with Fitch's rating of the USD2bn Tier 2
Buffer Capital Notes issued by Credit Suisse Group (Guernsey) I in February
2011, which also form part of the group's buffer capital.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities',
dated 15 December 2011, and 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria'
dated 16 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria