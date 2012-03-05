March 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB-' rating to Taylor, Michigan-based Masco Corp.'s (BBB-/Stable/--) proposed senior unsecured notes based on proposed terms and conditions. The notes are being offered under the company's shelf registration filed Feb. 24, 2010. We expect the company to use proceeds from the notes for general corporate purposes including the partial repayment of the company's $791 million (original amount $850 million) 5.875% senior unsecured notes due on July 15, 2012. Masco Corp. had adjusted debt of $4.7 billion on Dec. 31, 2011. The ratings on Masco reflect the company's "satisfactory" business risk (as our criteria define the term), which incorporates its leading market positions for a broad range of brand-name products in the home improvement and residential construction markets, its extensive and diverse distribution network, and its significant financial risk profile--including cash and revolving credit facility availability totaling about $2.7 billion. The company has also demonstrated an ability to generate free cash flow even during a severe downturn, and it has very prudent financial policies. The ratings also reflect the company's participation in cyclical and competitive markets, current depressed U.S. housing demand and a weak global economy. RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008. -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Masco Corp. Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/-- New Rating Proposed sr unsecured notes BBB- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.