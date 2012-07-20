July 20 - Fitch Ratings takes the following rating action on Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, NV (RSIC) as part of its continuous surveillance efforts: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at 'BB'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Positive from Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS SURPLUS DRIVES OUTLOOK REVISION: The colony's fiscal 2011 unaudited results reflect the third year of surplus operations and a return to positive general fund balance supported by conservative expense budgeting and a growing and well-performing sales tax base. RSIC maintains additional financial resources outside of the general which can provide short-term financial cushion if needed. EXTREME RELIANCE ON ECONOMICALLY SENSITIVE REVENUES: RSIC operations are solely dependent upon economically sensitive and concentrated sales and excise taxes in a region hit particularly hard by the economic downturn. Taxable sales have shown signs of recovery with over a year of positive growth following severe declines the few years prior. DIVERSIFICATION IN SALES TAX BASE: RSIC continues to make important strides in diversifying away from declining tobacco related sales tax revenues. Wal-Mart is now the largest taxpayer, and prospects are solid for continued expansion in high-end car dealers and other retailers. Continued success should create more financial stability over the long term, although a high level of concentration is likely to remain. ELEVATED DEBT BURDEN: The debt service burden on the budget is high and will grow with planned future borrowings. However, it is consistent with the rating category and mitigated by new dedicated sales tax revenues. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION CONTINUED MOMENTUM: Further improvement in financial performance reflected in continued general fund surplus and successful implementation of pending near-term development projects will create greater financial stability and diversity and likely lead to an upgrade. CREDIT PROFILE The RSIC is a federally recognized tribe with a reservation consisting of noncontiguous trust land totaling over 2,000 acres in and around downtown Reno, Nevada, within Washoe County (the county). The tribe has approximately 1,064 enrolled members and employs approximately 300 people, 45% of which are tribal members. The tribe is governed by an eight-member tribal council and a tribal chairman, all elected to four year staggered terms. DEPENDENCE ON SALES TAX REVENUES The tribe's authority to levy and collect sales and excise taxes on businesses operating on tribal trust land is generated from an agreement with the state signed in 1991. The agreement stipulates that the tribe must charge a rate at least equivalent to the state's sales and excise tax rate on retail sales activity on tribal trust land. The colony maintains an important pricing advantage over its non-tribal competitors for the tobacco products sold at its five smoke shops because the colony does not pay taxes to the state on tobacco products purchased for sale. There are no other tribally owned smoke shops in the RSIC service area. DIVERSIFYING SALES TAX BASE AWAY FROM TOBACCO Fiscal 2011 was a significant year for colony financial operations as management met two important self-imposed benchmarks; diversification (as defined by the colony) away from tobacco sales tax revenue and a return to positive balance in the general fund. Sales tax revenues from the five tribal-owned smoke shops have been the colony's largest source of revenues historically but fell significantly as a share of general fund revenue due to declining consumption for tobacco products and the colony's execution of a long-term diversification plan. Unaudited fiscal 2011 results show tobacco-related sales and excise taxes totaling under 50% of general fund revenues, down from 56% in fiscal 2010 (audited) but reduced dramatically from 93% in fiscal 1999. Tobacco revenues started declining in fiscal 2006 between 1-3% through fiscal 2011. The colony is projecting a much larger 10.2% decline for fiscal 2012, which management reports is largely due to higher gas prices as colony smoke shops are focused on bulk sales with many customers from outside the area. Fitch is skeptical about the colony's ability to execute its plan to adjust margins and aggressively advertise to achieve its moderated projected declines in fiscals 2013 and 2014. To counteract a long trend of declining tobacco revenues, the colony remains focused on its diversification efforts. Following some delays, Wal-Mart (rated 'AA', Stable Outlook by Fitch) opened on colony land in October 2010 and is now the largest tax-payer contributing $3.7 million or 31% of estimated fiscal 2012 sales tax receipts. The colony's majority of remaining non-tobacco sales taxes are generated from high-end car dealerships with Mercedes and Acura rounding out the top three payers. Tobacco and non-tobacco sales tax revenues in fiscal 2012 are estimated at 46% and 54%, respectively, of $11.9 million in total sales tax receipts. SALES TAX SHARING AGREEMENT SUPPORTS FUTURE DIVERSIFICATION Pursuant to a revenue sharing agreement being negotiated with the state, the colony will obtain six acres of state land adjacent to the Wal-Mart site which will be used for future economic development. In exchange, the colony will finance $8 million to construct a state restitution center and satisfy its total revenue sharing obligation to the state. The revenue sharing agreement also includes the colony sharing revenue with the Washoe County school district. The colony's annual revenue sharing obligations will be paid from no more than 2.5% of annual taxable sales generated from Wal-Mart. The colony reports that loan payments on the $8 million have a first priority, followed by payment to the schools, with the excess flowing to the colony. Current colony projections show construction starting in 2013 and a full year of revenue sharing in fiscal 2014. With 2% annual growth in Walmart sales tax receipts, the colony projects Walmart revenues to the colony after revenue sharing will drop to $3 million in fiscal 2014. However, the colony is projecting strong growth in other non-tobacco sales tax receipts based on economic development projects underway; the largest of which are a new Infiniti dealer in 2013 and a CarMax headquarters in 2014. Infiniti broke ground earlier this month and is on schedule. The colony and CarMax have reached mutual agreement but are awaiting approval from the federal government to put the land into trust, which could create delays. Fitch views the colony's base line sales tax growth assumption of 2% as reasonable given apparent signs of recovery in the region. According to information on the state's website, county year-to-date taxable sales through April 2012 are up 4.7% compared to 1.9% the year prior which reverses the 10.8% decline reported the year before that. While Fitch expresses concern over the timing of certain projects it is clear that the colony has been successful in achieving important diversification goals. Fitch notes that the colony's credit profile will always include a dependence on economically sensitive revenue streams and concentration among a few top taxpayers but diversification within this revenue source is a credit positive. Continued success in this area reflected in revenue generation from new projects will likely lead to upward rating momentum. GENERAL FUND TURN AROUND EVIDENT The colony reports another important achievement in fiscal 2011 with unaudited results showing a full reversal of the general fund deficit and a return to accumulated fund balance. The fiscal 2011 budget included a $2.4 million addition to general fund balance with $13.9 million in revenues and $11.7 million in expenses. Unaudited results show budgetary savings, largely in the areas of salaries and benefits, yielding a general fund surplus (after transfers) totaling $3.2 million on a cash basis. Fiscal 2011 marks the third consecutive year of general fund surplus and the first year since fiscal 2004 of positive fund balance which will likely be over 20% of spending. The fiscal 2012 general fund budget includes a $1.7 million surplus (after transfers) and management reports year to date results are outperforming original projections. RSIC's general fund service spending is focused on tribal court and administration, public works and education. The colony has proven consistently conservative on budgeting expenditures but with a revenue base concentrated in sales taxes, remain vulnerable to budget shocks. Protracted recessionary pressure and delays in the Wal-Mart opening caused under-budget sales tax revenues for both tobacco and other retail to prolong the colony's planned replenishment of unreserved balance in the general fund. The fiscal 2010 general fund accumulated deficit totaled negative $450,000 (-4.5% of spending) but was a sizable reduction from fiscal 2009, due to a $1.4 million net surplus, and down significantly from the negative 25% accumulated fund deficit reported in fiscal 2007. The original cause of the deficit was transfers to the colony's old healthcare clinic that was replace with a new facility funded with the series 2006 bond proceeds. The clinic opened in 2008 and maintains solid profitability. Importantly, the RSIC retains fiscal cushion outside the general fund in the enterprise, grant and capital funds. As of May 31, 2012 the colony reports approximately $7 million in unrestricted balances outside the general fund, representing a solid additional cushion against $11.6 million in fiscal 2012 budgeted general fund spending. GROWING DEBT PROFILE; HIGH CARRYING COSTS The RSIC has outstanding debt of $13.8 million, series 2006 fixed rated bonds rated 'AA-' by Fitch based on a direct-pay letter of credit (LOC) provided by U.S. Bank, National Association. The RSIC's debt profile includes $6.4 million in outstanding bank loans in addition to the series 2006 bonds. Carrying costs in the fiscal 2012 budget for existing debt are high at 21% of general fund spending. The aforementioned $8 million planned loan for the restitution center will increase the colony's debt by 40%. Fitch is concerned about the related increase in fixed costs but notes that the increased debt service payments will be taken off the top of increased sales tax revenues generated by Wal-Mart with a manageable net effect on the general fund budget. The LOC supporting the series 2006 bonds was auto-renewed again and expires in June 28, 2013. If the LOC is terminated without substitution, a mandatory tender is triggered. At that point the bonds become bank bonds and the terms of the indenture specify that the RSIC must pay the bonds in full within 36 hours or pay a rate to the bank of 5% above prime until the bonds are paid in full. Ongoing payments required under a bank bond scenario would add significant additional stress to the RSIC's financial profile, as the already elevated debt service on the bonds would rise notably.