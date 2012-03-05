March 5 - Overview -- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on North American Energy Partners Inc. to 'B-' from 'B+'. -- We are revising our recovery rating on the company's debt to '4' from '3'. -- The downgrade reflects our belief that NAEP will not be able to improve its cash flow protection metrics to our previously established levels. -- The developing outlook reflects our opinion that there is considerable uncertainty associated with the company's near-term credit profile, such that there is an almost equal likelihood of us raising, lowering, or affirming the ratings. Rating Action On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Calgary, Alta.-based North American Energy Partners Ltd. (NAEP) to 'B-' from 'B+'. At the same time, Standard & Poor's revised its recovery rating on the company's senior unsecured debt to '4' from '3', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in a default scenario. The outlook is developing, meaning we could raise, lower, or affirm the ratings during our one-year outlook horizon. The downgrade reflects our belief that NAEP will not be able to improve and maintain its cash flow protection metrics at our previously established levels. Rationale The ratings on NAEP reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's weak and volatile cash flow generation, its constrained liquidity, unbalanced business mix, and concentrated customer base in its largest business unit. These factors, which we believe weaken the overall credit profile, are somewhat offset by what we view as NAEP's good competitive position as a leading oil sands service provider and good visibility to ongoing service work in the oil sands sector based on expected project development in the near-to-medium term. In our view, the cash flow volatility inherent in its principal business as a service provider to Canada's oil sands operators adversely affects NAEP's highly levered financial risk profile. Although the segment's business prospects are robust, we believe the company will likely generate negative free operating cash flow in fiscal 2013, even if it limits its spending to its fixed charges and minimum maintenance capital requirements. Given the company's constrained liquidity and our expectation of continued volatility in its cash flow generation, we believe it will be challenged to improve its fully adjusted debt-to-EBITDA from its Dec. 31, 2011, level of 12.8x. The dramatic deterioration in cash flow and cash flow protection metrics are largely attributable to the end of its service contract with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNRL; BBB+/Stable/--). If NAEP is able to negotiate more favorable terms with CNRL, it should be able to improve the profitability associated with this contract, which, if resumed, will represent a meaningful component of its cash flow generation. The company's current cash flow protection metrics do not support the 'B-' ratings, so it will need to strengthen its cash flow generation during fiscal 2013 to maintain the ratings. NAEP's weak business risk profile reflects Standard & Poor's view of the company's limited business diversification with a concentrated customer base in the oil sands sector. In addition, the company's operating margins and overall profitability are vulnerable to unscheduled shutdowns among its principal customers, Canada's oil sands producers, as well as the risk of operating margin erosion due to unexpected decreases in utilization rates (in a largely fixed cost structure), as well as the company's inability to fully pass on cost increases to some of its customers, based on existing contract terms and embedded inflation indicators. Although NAEP operates in three business segments, heavy construction and mining (HCM), piling, and pipelines, the HCM division represents the majority of revenues and cash flows. In addition, the company's customer base is heavily concentrated in the Canadian oil and gas industry, specifically the oil sands sector. The relative strength of crude oil prices, which Standard & Poor's expects will persist beyond the near term, should support continued oil sands development. Although we believe this provides good visibility to ongoing business opportunities for NAEP, the company continues to bear significant risk of cost overruns in its service contracts. Its inability to fully pass on these costs to its customers has heightened margin volatility in the company's largest business segment, the HCM division. The piling segment can generate substantially stronger profit margins; however, the segment represents a relatively small contribution to consolidated revenues and cash flows. NAEP could temper this volatility with amended contract terms that better allow it to recoup unexpected cost overruns. We do not, however, expect a material improvement in the company's consolidated operating margins during our one-year forecast period. We believe NAEP's long operating history in the Athabasca oil sands sector as a service provider to substantially all of the operating integrated oil sands mining projects provides some strength to the company's business risk profile. The company has a well-entrenched market position among the established oil sands projects, and is well-positioned to continue securing service contracts among the new entrants. Despite our expectation of continued revenue growth, we believe profitability will remain contingent on the ability to manage and fully pass through costs to customers. Liquidity We believe NAEP's liquidity will be less than adequate to meet its capital spending, operating, and financing obligations during our forecast period. Although we believe the company maintains some flexibility to lower its prospective capital spending to its minimum maintenance spending requirements, NAEP's liquidity during fiscal 2013 (year ending March 31, 2013) will be constrained, because the company has only about C$10 million available under its existing committed credit facility. With its annual interest expense of about C$30 million and working capital requirements of about C$10 million, if NAEP cannot raise its EBITDA in the upcoming fiscal year from the C$38.1 million it generated (for the rolling 12 months to Dec. 31, 2011), it will not have sufficient liquidity to fund its fixed obligations. Recovery analysis We rate NAEP's C$225 million senior unsecured issue 'B-', with a recovery rating of '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in a default scenario. Outlook The developing outlook reflects our opinion that the uncertainty associated with NAEP's near-term credit profile means that there is an almost equal likelihood of us raising, lowering, or affirming the rating. Given our expectation of continued operating margin volatility, which we view as systemic in this segment of the services sector, we believe there is some additional risk that the company's liquidity position will deteriorate further and threaten its ability to fund its fixed charge obligations. If NAEP improves its profitability, thereby strengthening its cash flow protection metrics, we believe it could stabilize or strengthen its credit profile. If it is able to improve its fully adjusted debt-to-EBITDA to 7.0x or lower, we would raise the ratings to 'B'. Alternatively, if profitability, as measured by the EBITDA margin, remains at weak levels, and NAEP's operating cash flow falls below its fixed charge funding requirements, we will lower the ratings to 'CCC+'. We could affirm the ratings if the company realizes some incremental improvement in its profitability metrics, and its fully adjusted debt-to-EBITDA begins to fall from its Dec. 31, 2011, level of 12.8x. Related Criteria And Research -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012 -- Industry Report Card: Canadian Oil And Gas Oilfield Service Companies Get A Boost From High Oil Prices, Oct. 18, 2011 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Lowered/Recovery Rating Unchanged To From North American Energy Partners Inc. Corporate credit rating B-/Developing/-- B+/Negative/-- Senior unsecured debt B- B+ Recovery rating 4 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.