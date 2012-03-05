March 5 - Overview
-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured
debt ratings on North American Energy Partners Inc. to 'B-' from 'B+'.
-- We are revising our recovery rating on the company's debt to '4' from
'3'.
-- The downgrade reflects our belief that NAEP will not be able to
improve its cash flow protection metrics to our previously established levels.
-- The developing outlook reflects our opinion that there is considerable
uncertainty associated with the company's near-term credit profile, such that
there is an almost equal likelihood of us raising, lowering, or affirming the
ratings.
Rating Action
On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Calgary, Alta.-based
North American Energy Partners Ltd. (NAEP) to 'B-' from 'B+'. At the
same time, Standard & Poor's revised its recovery rating on the company's senior
unsecured debt to '4' from '3', indicating our expectation of average
(30%-50%) recovery in a default scenario. The outlook is developing, meaning
we could raise, lower, or affirm the ratings during our one-year outlook
horizon.
The downgrade reflects our belief that NAEP will not be able to improve and
maintain its cash flow protection metrics at our previously established levels.
Rationale
The ratings on NAEP reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's weak and
volatile cash flow generation, its constrained liquidity, unbalanced business
mix, and concentrated customer base in its largest business unit. These
factors, which we believe weaken the overall credit profile, are somewhat
offset by what we view as NAEP's good competitive position as a leading oil
sands service provider and good visibility to ongoing service work in the oil
sands sector based on expected project development in the near-to-medium term.
In our view, the cash flow volatility inherent in its principal business as a
service provider to Canada's oil sands operators adversely affects NAEP's
highly levered financial risk profile. Although the segment's business
prospects are robust, we believe the company will likely generate negative
free operating cash flow in fiscal 2013, even if it limits its spending to its
fixed charges and minimum maintenance capital requirements. Given the
company's constrained liquidity and our expectation of continued volatility in
its cash flow generation, we believe it will be challenged to improve its
fully adjusted debt-to-EBITDA from its Dec. 31, 2011, level of 12.8x. The
dramatic deterioration in cash flow and cash flow protection metrics are
largely attributable to the end of its service contract with Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd. (CNRL; BBB+/Stable/--). If NAEP is able to negotiate more
favorable terms with CNRL, it should be able to improve the profitability
associated with this contract, which, if resumed, will represent a meaningful
component of its cash flow generation. The company's current cash flow
protection metrics do not support the 'B-' ratings, so it will need to
strengthen its cash flow generation during fiscal 2013 to maintain the
ratings.
NAEP's weak business risk profile reflects Standard & Poor's view of the
company's limited business diversification with a concentrated customer base
in the oil sands sector. In addition, the company's operating margins and
overall profitability are vulnerable to unscheduled shutdowns among its
principal customers, Canada's oil sands producers, as well as the risk of
operating margin erosion due to unexpected decreases in utilization rates (in
a largely fixed cost structure), as well as the company's inability to fully
pass on cost increases to some of its customers, based on existing contract
terms and embedded inflation indicators. Although NAEP operates in three
business segments, heavy construction and mining (HCM), piling, and pipelines,
the HCM division represents the majority of revenues and cash flows. In
addition, the company's customer base is heavily concentrated in the Canadian
oil and gas industry, specifically the oil sands sector.
The relative strength of crude oil prices, which Standard & Poor's expects
will persist beyond the near term, should support continued oil sands
development. Although we believe this provides good visibility to ongoing
business opportunities for NAEP, the company continues to bear significant
risk of cost overruns in its service contracts. Its inability to fully pass on
these costs to its customers has heightened margin volatility in the company's
largest business segment, the HCM division. The piling segment can generate
substantially stronger profit margins; however, the segment represents a
relatively small contribution to consolidated revenues and cash flows. NAEP
could temper this volatility with amended contract terms that better allow it
to recoup unexpected cost overruns. We do not, however, expect a material
improvement in the company's consolidated operating margins during our
one-year forecast period.
We believe NAEP's long operating history in the Athabasca oil sands sector as
a service provider to substantially all of the operating integrated oil sands
mining projects provides some strength to the company's business risk profile.
The company has a well-entrenched market position among the established oil
sands projects, and is well-positioned to continue securing service contracts
among the new entrants. Despite our expectation of continued revenue growth,
we believe profitability will remain contingent on the ability to manage and
fully pass through costs to customers.
Liquidity
We believe NAEP's liquidity will be less than adequate to meet its capital
spending, operating, and financing obligations during our forecast period.
Although we believe the company maintains some flexibility to lower its
prospective capital spending to its minimum maintenance spending requirements,
NAEP's liquidity during fiscal 2013 (year ending March 31, 2013) will be
constrained, because the company has only about C$10 million available under
its existing committed credit facility. With its annual interest expense of
about C$30 million and working capital requirements of about C$10 million, if
NAEP cannot raise its EBITDA in the upcoming fiscal year from the C$38.1
million it generated (for the rolling 12 months to Dec. 31, 2011), it will not
have sufficient liquidity to fund its fixed obligations.
Recovery analysis
We rate NAEP's C$225 million senior unsecured issue 'B-', with a recovery
rating of '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in a
default scenario.
Outlook
The developing outlook reflects our opinion that the uncertainty associated
with NAEP's near-term credit profile means that there is an almost equal
likelihood of us raising, lowering, or affirming the rating. Given our
expectation of continued operating margin volatility, which we view as
systemic in this segment of the services sector, we believe there is some
additional risk that the company's liquidity position will deteriorate further
and threaten its ability to fund its fixed charge obligations. If NAEP
improves its profitability, thereby strengthening its cash flow protection
metrics, we believe it could stabilize or strengthen its credit profile. If it
is able to improve its fully adjusted debt-to-EBITDA to 7.0x or lower, we
would raise the ratings to 'B'. Alternatively, if profitability, as measured
by the EBITDA margin, remains at weak levels, and NAEP's operating cash flow
falls below its fixed charge funding requirements, we will lower the ratings
to 'CCC+'. We could affirm the ratings if the company realizes some
incremental improvement in its profitability metrics, and its fully adjusted
debt-to-EBITDA begins to fall from its Dec. 31, 2011, level of 12.8x.
Ratings List
Ratings Lowered/Recovery Rating Unchanged
To From
North American Energy Partners Inc.
Corporate credit rating B-/Developing/-- B+/Negative/--
Senior unsecured debt B- B+
Recovery rating 4 3
