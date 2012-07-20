July 20 - Fitch Ratings has removed from Rating Watch Negative the following tax
allocation bonds (TABs) for the Arcadia Redevelopment
Agency, CA (the RDA):
--$6.7 million TABs, series 2001A, 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by a pledge of the agency's tax increment revenue
collected within the sole project area. This is net of the county administrative
fee, tax sharing payments to overlapping taxing entities, and the standard 20%
set-aside for low and moderate income housing.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
PROGRESS ON AB 1X26 IMPLEMENTATION: The City of Arcadia (the city) has been
recognized as the successor agency (SA) to the RDA. The recognized obligation
payment schedules (ROPS), which include calendar 2012 debt service, have been
approved by the oversight board and state. The SA has received sufficient
payments, along with available cash reserves, to cover the debt service included
in the ROPS.
IMPLICATIONS OF AB 1484: The governor signed this trailer bill to the state's
fiscal 2013 budget on June 27, 2012. The bill includes what Fitch believes are
improvements to the ROPs approval process and other procedures going forward.
However, it required repayment by many SAs of property tax distributions from
December 2011 and January 2012 that the state believes should have been directed
to other taxing entities. The SA represents that it did not owe a repayment to
the county auditor-controller.
HOUSING REVENUE AVAILABILITY: The lack of distinction between former housing
set-aside revenue and total tax increment under AB 1X26 did not affect Fitch's
assessment of credit quality. The aggregation of tax increment results in
higher calculated debt service coverage levels for Fitch-rated bonds. However,
this is inconsistent with the bond indenture, which specifies that only
non-housing increment is pledged. Fitch believes further clarification as to the
availability of revenue not pledged under the indenture is needed before
factoring this increased coverage into the rating.
Additional information on the RDA is available in Fitch's May 6, 2011 release,
available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.