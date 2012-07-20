July 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed and removed from Rating Watch Negative the following tax allocation bonds (TABs) for the Atwater Redevelopment Agency, CA (the RDA): --$1.6 million TABs, series 1998A, 'BBB+'; --$7.3 million TABs, series 2007A, 'BBB+'; --$2 million taxable housing TABs, series 2007B, 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY: The non-housing bonds are secured by gross tax increment within the sole project area, net of the 20% housing set-aside and county administrative fee. The housing bonds are secured by the 20% housing set aside. The debt service reserve requirement is being met through a Radian surety bond. KEY RATING DRIVERS PROGRESS ON AB X126 IMPLEMENTATION: The City of Atwater (the city) has been recognized as the successor agency (SA) to the RDA. Recognized obligation payment schedules (ROPS), which include calendar 2012 debt service, have been approved by the oversight board, county, and state. The SA has received sufficient payments, along with available cash reserves, to cover the debt service included in the ROPS. IMPLICATIONS OF AB 1484: The governor signed this trailer bill to the state's fiscal 2013 budget on June 27, 2012. The bill includes what Fitch believes are improvements to the ROPs approval process and other procedures going forward. However, it required repayment by many SAs of property tax distributions from December 2011 and January 2012 that the state believes should have been directed to other taxing entities. The SA represents that it did not owe a repayment to the county auditor-controller. HOUSING REVENUE AVAILABILITY: The lack of distinction between of former housing set-aside revenue and total tax increment under AB 1X26 did not affect Fitch's assessment of credit quality. This is because as debt service coverage does not materially change assuming this commingling. SATISFACTORY COVERAGE FROM A LIMITED BASE: Both housing and non-housing bond coverage is about 1.7x. Fitch believes this level is consistent with the current rating level because of the project area's small size and concentration, despite only moderate recent tax base declines. FLAT AV EXPECTED: Fitch believes a no-growth scenario at least in the near term is the most realistic case, as modest declines seem as likely as modest growth. Consistent with this view, management believes there will be no growth in fiscal 2013 and 1% growth in fiscal 2014. WEAK LOCAL ECONOMY: The local economy is very weak. This is reflected by a 17.6% unemployment rate in May 2012, severe city-wide AV declines, low income levels, and a distressed housing market. CREDIT SUMMARY LOCAL ECONOMY The City of Atwater serves a population of about 28,000, six miles north of the city of Merced in the San Joaquin Valley. The city's economy historically has been agriculturally-based, but has diversified somewhat in recent years into light industry and commercial enterprises. As with the regional economy, the city's local economy was very hard hit by the housing-led recession. Case Shiller ranks Merced County as the worst-performing county in the nation for peak to trough home price declines. On a county-wide basis home prices fell 68%. Foreclosure activity remains stubbornly high. Additionally, the city's tax base contracted 29% cumulatively from fiscal years 2008-2011. Further, the city's May 2012 unemployment registered a very high 17.6%, representing only a modest improvement from the year prior. Typical of an agriculturally concentrated area, the city's income levels are below state and national averages. PROJECT AREA The project area is a small 840 acres, but is diversified among residential, commercial, and industrial properties. The project area benefits from an IV to base year ratio of 8.7x, indicative of a low degree of IV volatility for a moderate change in AV. However, the project area is exposed to high concentration levels among the top 10 payers, which cumulatively make up 30% of AV (33% of IV). Once the largest component of AV, residential AV fell by a high 37% from fiscal 2007 to 2011 while commercial and industrial values rose due to new construction. As a result, residential properties now make up about 25% of AV (versus 42% in fiscal 2007), while commercial AV is now the largest contributor at 35%. Construction has slowed considerably, though overall values increased a modest 2% in fiscal 2012. Although management indicated increased interest in residential development, Fitch believes potential appeals and eroded proposition 13 cushion make AV still vulnerable to potential declines. DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE Debt service coverage has dropped only modestly in recent years, to 1.69x for non-housing bonds and 1.65x for housing bonds in fiscal 2012. Pledged tax increment declined 6% from its peak in fiscal 2008 to its fiscal 2011 low. Coverage holds up well to various loss scenarios. Fitch estimates that the project area's AV would have to contract by a high 33% to reach 1.0x debt service coverage.