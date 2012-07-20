July 20 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded and removed from Rating Watch Negative the following tax allocation bonds (TABs) for Banning Community Redevelopment Agency, CA (the RDA): --$29.4 million TABs, series 2007 (Merged Downtown and Midway Redevelopment Project), to 'BB+' from 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by tax increment collected within the sole project area, net of a 20% low-moderate housing set-aside, county charges, and various other statutory senior pass-through payments. KEY RATING DRIVERS ASSESSED VALUATION DECLINES; LIKELY DEBT SERVICE RESERVE FUND HIT: The rating downgrade to 'BB+' reflects vulnerability to continued assessed valuation (AV) declines. The downgrade also reflects the likelihood that Banning (the city) will need to call upon its cash-funded debt service reserve fund. Any AV decline greater than 3% would take coverage below 1.0 times (x) maximum annual debt service (MADS). MADS occurs in fiscal years 2016 and 2017. PROGRESS ON AB 1X26 IMPLEMENTATION: The city has been recognized as the successor agency (SA) to the CRA. Recognized obligation payment schedules (ROPS), which include calendar 2012 debt service, have been approved by the oversight board and state. The SA has received sufficient payments, along with available cash reserves, to cover the debt service included in the ROPS. IMPLICATIONS OF AB 1484: The governor signed this trailer bill to the state's fiscal 2013 budget on June 27, 2012. Although it includes what Fitch believes are improvements to the ROPS approval process and other procedures going forward, it required repayment by many SAs of property tax distributions from December 2011 and January 2012 that the state believes should have been directed to other taxing entities. The SA represents that it did not owe a repayment to the county auditor-controller. HOUSING REVENUE AVAILABILITY: The lack of distinction between former housing set-aside revenue and total tax increment under AB 1X26 did not affect Fitch's assessment of credit quality. The aggregation of tax increment results in higher calculated debt service coverage levels for Fitch-rated bonds. However, this is inconsistent with the bond indenture, which specifies that only non-housing increment is pledged. Fitch believes further clarification as to the availability of revenue not pledged under the indenture is needed before factoring this increased coverage into the rating. NO CASH FLOW ISSUES: Dissolution legislation does not pose any cash flow timing issues for the SA. MIXED SOCIO-ECONOMIC CHARACTERISTICS: The large, somewhat mature project area has good taxpayer diversification, a cash-funded debt service reserve fund, and potential for long-term growth. Conversely, the local economy is characterized by high unemployment, low income levels, and a strained local property market which is, however, currently experiencing some development. CREDIT PROFILE The City of Banning is located in western Riverside County, 84 miles east of downtown Los Angeles and 23 miles west of Palm Springs. The merged project area is large at 3,283 acres and makes up a significant part of the city, encompassing 22% of the city's land area and 35% of its population of almost 29,000. Riverside County's socioeconomic characteristics are somewhat mixed. Per capita money income is below-average while individual poverty rate is above-average. However, median household income is above-average when compared to the national rate. While the city stands to benefit from the return to growth in some of the region's employment sectors, the county's unemployment rate remained a high 11.8% in May 2012 (down from 13.1% a year prior). TAX BASE AND TAX INCREMENT REVENUE DETERIORATION The project area's historical AV growth was extremely high. This was primarily due to a large amount of new development and price increases spurred by the city's relative affordability and accessibility to major surrounding employment centers. However, the rapid deterioration of the local and regional property markets over the last four years has substantially lowered house prices and slowed new residential, commercial, and industrial development. This in turn caused fiscal 2012 AV to drop by a significant 6.3% and incremental valuation (IV) to fall by 9%. This is after a 6.9% AV decline in fiscal 2011 and an even larger 11.5% AV decline in fiscal 2010. The project area is well diversified by AV type and consists of 52% residential, 18% commercial, and 30% industrial and vacant. However, there is some taxpayer concentration. The top 10 taxpayers make up 13.4% of AV (19.9% of IV). The tax base is somewhat mature, with a fiscal 2012 IV to base year AV ratio of 208%. However, due to the three years of significant AV declines, this is down from a peak 299% in fiscal 2009. Due to AV declines, fiscal 2011 total tax increment revenues declined 18.5% from fiscal 2010 (and a significant 42.9% from the fiscal 2008 peak). POTENTIAL DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE PRESSURE The majority of the SA's debt is its 2003 and 2007 parity TABs, which amortize very slowly. Debt service coverage on the existing parity TABs has shrunk to low levels with recent AV declines. Fiscal 2012 ADS coverage is 1.10x without subordinated pass-through payments. This is down from 1.27x in fiscal 2011. MADS coverage is 1.05x in fiscal 2012, down from 1.15x in the prior year. MADS occurs in fiscal years 2016 and 2017. Debt service payments decline slightly each year thereafter through fiscal 2029 when the 2003 TABs finally mature, followed by much lower annual debt service payments through fiscal 2038 when the 2007 TABs finally mature. Fitch is concerned that the continued weak housing market might further depress AV levels. Under various Fitch stress tests, MADS coverage would remain at 1.00x or above in the event of no AV growth. However, it would be insufficient in the event of even modest further AV declines. All of these stress tests assume that subordinated pass-through payments are not made. The potential for further AV decline is strong given the history of AV declines over the last three years, ongoing median house price reductions, and the continued precarious state of Riverside County's property market,.