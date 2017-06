March 5 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-' rating to UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s (UnitedHealth) planned issuance of up to $1 billion of senior unsecured notes. Fitch expects the notes to be issued in 10- and 30-year tranches. The rating on the planned issuance is equivalent to the ratings on UnitedHealth's existing senior unsecured notes. Fitch expects the company to use the proceeds from the debt issuance for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of outstanding balances under the company's commercial paper program. On Nov. 7, 2011, Fitch affirmed all of its ratings for UnitedHealth and UnitedHealth's subsidiaries with a Stable Outlook. Fitch currently rates the UnitedHealth entities as follows: UnitedHealth Group Inc.: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A'; --Short-term IDR 'F1'; --Commercial paper rating 'F1'; --5.5% senior unsecured notes due 2012 'A-'; --4.875% senior unsecured notes due 2013 'A-'; --4.875% senior unsecured notes due 2013 'A-'; --4.75% senior unsecured notes due 2014 'A-'; --5% senior unsecured notes due 2014 'A-'; --4.875% senior unsecured notes due 2015 'A-'; --5.375% senior unsecured notes due 2016 'A-'; --1.875% senior unsecured notes due 2016 'A-'; --6% senior unsecured notes due 2017 'A-'; --6% senior unsecured notes due 2017 'A-'; --6% senior unsecured notes due 2018 'A-'; --3.875% senior unsecured notes due 2020 'A-'; --4.7% senior unsecured notes due 2021 'A-'; --3.375% senior unsecured notes due 2021 'A-'; --0% senior unsecured notes due 2022 'A-'; --5.8% senior unsecured notes due 2036 'A-'; --6.5% senior unsecured notes due 2037 'A-'; --6.625% senior unsecured notes due 2037 'A-'; --6.875% senior unsecured notes due 2038 'A-'; --5.7% senior unsecured notes due 2040 'A-'; --6% senior unsecured notes due 2041 'A-'; --4.625% senior unsecured notes due 2041 'A-'. UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company of Illinois UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company of Ohio UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company of New York Sierra Health & Life Insurance Company, Inc. Health Plan of Nevada, Inc. UnitedHealthcare of Florida, Inc. PacifiCare of Arizona, Inc. Oxford Health Insurance, Inc. Oxford Health Plans of New York, Inc. UnitedHealthcare of Wisconsin, Inc UnitedHealthcare Benefits of Texas, Inc. UHC of California PacifiCare Life & Health Insurance Company UnitedHealthcare Plan of the River Valley --Insurer Financial Strength 'AA-'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 22, 2011); --'U.S. Health Insurance and Managed Care Rating Methodology' (March 31, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology U.S. Health Insurance and Managed Care Rating Methodology