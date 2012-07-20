July 20 - Fitch Ratings has removed from Rating Watch Negative the following tax
allocation bonds (TABs) for the Belmont Redevelopment Agency, CA (the RDA):
--$5.53 million senior TABs, series 1999A, 'A+';
--$2.27 million subordinate TABs, series 1999B, 'A'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
Series A bonds are secured by a senior pledge on incremental tax revenue
generated in the sole Los Costanos Community Development Project Area. This is
net only of the 20% housing set aside, up to an amount equaling 125% of annual
debt service.
Series B bonds are secured by a subordinate pledge on incremental tax revenues
from the same project area. They are net of the housing set-aside, senior bond
debt service, and pass-throughs to education entities, up to an amount equaling
125% of annual debt service.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
PROGRESS ON AB 1X26 IMPLEMENTATION: The City of Belmont has been recognized as
the successor agency (SA) to the RDA. The recognized obligation payment
schedules (ROPS), including calendar 2012 debt service, have been approved by
the oversight board and state. The SA has received sufficient payments, along
with available cash reserves, to cover the debt service included in the ROPS.
IMPLICATIONS OF AB 1484: The governor signed this trailer bill to the state's
fiscal 2013 budget on June 27, 2012. The bill includes what Fitch believes are
improvements to the ROPs approval process and other procedures going forward.
However, it required repayment by many SAs of property tax distributions from
December 2011 and January 2012 that the state believes should have been directed
to other taxing entities. The SA reports that it made the required repayment and
that sufficient funds remain for debt service payments.
HOUSING REVENUE AVAILABILITY: The lack of distinction between former housing
set-aside revenue and total tax increment under AB 1X26 did not affect Fitch's
assessment of credit quality.
The aggregation of tax increment results in higher calculated debt service
coverage levels for Fitch-rated bonds. However, this is inconsistent with the
bond indenture, which specifies that only non-housing increment is pledged.
Fitch believes further clarification as to the availability of revenue not
pledged under the indenture is needed before factoring this increased coverage
into the rating.
Additional information on the RDA is available in Fitch's November 11, 2010
release, available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.