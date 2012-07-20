July 20 - Fitch Ratings has maintained the Rating Watch Negative for the
following tax allocation bonds (TABs) for the Chico Redevelopment Agency, CA
(the RDA):
--$65.3 million Chico Amended and Merged Redevelopment Project TABs, series
2005, 'A+';
--$ 19.2 million Chico Amended and Merged Redevelopment Project refunding TABs,
series 2007, 'A+'.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by tax increment revenues generated within the sole
project area, Chico Amended and Merged Redevelopment Project Area, net of the
20% housing set-aside and senior statutory pass-throughs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IMPLICATIONS OF AB 1484: The governor signed this trailer bill on June 27, 2012.
The bill includes what Fitch believes are improvements to the ROPS approval
process and other procedures going forward. However, it required repayment by
many SAs of property tax distributions from December 2011 and January 2012 that
should have been directed to other taxing entities. The SA is disputing the
amount of the required repayment. The bonds remain on Rating Watch Negative
pending a resolution of this dispute. Fitch is concerned that the repayment
amount may leave the SA insufficient funds to make its upcoming debt service
payment.
PROGRESS ON AB 1X26 IMPLEMENTATION: The City of Chico (the city) has been
recognized as the successor agency (SA) to the RDA. The recognized obligation
payment schedules (ROPS), which include calendar 2012 debt service, have been
approved by the oversight board and state. The SA has received sufficient
payments, along with available cash reserves, to cover the debt service included
in the ROPS.
HOUSING REVENUE AVAILABILITY: The lack of distinction between former housing
set-aside revenue and total tax increment under AB 1X26 did not affect Fitch's
assessment of credit quality. The aggregation of tax increment results in
higher calculated debt service coverage levels for Fitch-rated bonds. However,
this is inconsistent with the bond indenture, which specifies that only
non-housing increment is pledged. Fitch believes further clarification as to the
availability of revenue not pledged under the indenture is needed before
factoring this increased coverage into the rating.
Additional information on the RDA is available in Fitch's May 17, 2011 release,
available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.