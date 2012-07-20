Overview
-- U.S.-based trucking company J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.'s
credit measures, already strong, improved year-over-year in the 12 months ended
June 30, 2012.
-- We are raising our long-term ratings, including the corporate credit
rating, on J.B. Hunt to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that truck-to-rail
conversion will continue to bolster demand for intermodal transportation
services. Following the upgrade, J.B. Hunt's credit measures remain strong for
the rating.
Rating Action
On July 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
ratings on Lowell, Ark.-based trucking company J.B. Hunt Transport Services
Inc., including the corporate credit rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The outlook
is stable.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects strengthening earnings and strong free cash flow
generation, as well as improved capital structure and cash flow adequacy
measures. Currently, J.B. Hunt generates funds from operations (FFO) to total
debt in the 85% area, EBITDA interest coverage at 25x, total debt to EBITDA at
1x, and debt to capital in the mid-50% area. Although the company has a
history of debt-financed share repurchases, based on our expectations, we
believe that its financial profile can accommodate fairly substantial capital
spending and shareholder rewards while still maintaining FFO to total debt in
the 80% area and debt to EBITDA below 1.5x.
The ratings on J.B. Hunt reflect a solid financial profile with stable cash
flow generation. The company's principal risk factor is its participation in
the trucking industry, which is highly competitive, cyclical, and
capital-intensive. J.B. Hunt operates in four distinct segments: intermodal,
which accounted for 60% of total operating revenues and 68% of operating
income for the six months ended June 30, 2012; dedicated contract services,
22% of revenues and 24% of operating income; truckload (TL) trucking, 10% of
revenues and 6% of operating income; and integrated capacity solutions, a
logistics business, which contributes about 9% of revenue and 2% of operating
income.
In 2012, we expect J.B. Hunt to continue generating stable earnings and cash
flow as well as generate funds from operations (FFO) of about $650
million-$700 million. The company likely will continue to benefit from rising
demand for intermodal and dedicated contract services, strong operating
efficiency, and improving pricing trends. We categorize the business profile
as "satisfactory," financial profile as "intermediate," and liquidity as
"adequate" (based on our criteria).
J.B. Hunt is one of the largest railroad intermodal service providers (based
on fleet size) and sustained improvements in rail service and the relative
fuel efficiency of intermodal transport have benefited this segment. As of
June 30, 2012, the intermodal segment operates 56,012 company-controlled
equipment, which consists of 53-feet high-cube containers and chassis.
Containers can be double-stacked onto railcars. Over next several quarters, we
expect the domestic intermodal business to continue to grow, given certain
advantages of rail relative to trucking, specifically its cost advantage,
lower fuel consumption, and thus smaller environmental impact.
The intermodal segment uses agreements with all major North American rail
carriers to provide intermodal freight solutions throughout the continent
(particularly through key contracts with the Burlington Northern Santa Fe LLC
and Norfolk Southern Corp. railroads). The line-haul freight movement in this
segment uses rail carriers' "container on flatcar" services with over-the-road
trucking companies picking up and delivering at the origin and destination
rail terminal locations. Customers receive one invoice for the transportation
and have one point of contact.
The dedicated and logistics segments, while somewhat competitive and
capital-intensive, tend to be somewhat more stable, due to longer-term
contracts and higher barriers to entry. The TL segment of the trucking
industry is intensely competitive, commodity-based, cyclical, and fragmented
(the top 10 TL companies account for less than 10% of industry revenues). The
company continues to focus on expanding its more profitable intermodal and
dedicated businesses. Longer term, we expect the company to focus more on
these segments, rather than on its traditional long-haul truckload business.
We expect financial results for J.B. Hunt's intermodal segment to remain
healthy. Demand for dedicated contract services continues to increase because
of customers shifting away from maintaining private fleets and because of
improved service offerings with key customers. We expect the truck segment to
continue to shrink as a result of the company's longer-term strategy to reduce
its tractor fleet and scale down this business. Overall, the company continues
to focus on cost controls, productivity improvements, and yield management. We
expect J.B. Hunt to maintain satisfactory operating profitability and to
sustain its greater free cash flow generation, given rising demand for
intermodal and dedicated contract services.
As a result of the solid profitability in the intermodal segment, cash
generation remains stable and the company has reduced debt. As of June 30,
2012, the company's total reported debt was $679 million, which is down
slightly versus $749 million at fiscal year-end Dec. 31, 2011. During the
fourth quarter of 2011, the board of directors authorized the new share
repurchase authorization of up to $500 million of its common stock over an
unspecified period. As of June 30, 2012, J.B. Hunt did not complete any share
repurchases and the company has $503 million remaining under existing
authorizations.
Liquidity
J.B. Hunt has adequate liquidity, with support from stable cash generation and
substantial sources of liquidity. In accordance with our liquidity criteria,
the expectations and assumptions that support our assessment include the
following:
-- We expect the company's liquidity sources to exceed its uses by more
than 1.2x over the next 12 to 18 months, the minimum level for an adequate
designation.
-- We assumed $850 million-$900 million of liquidity sources over the
next 12 months, consisting of cash, FFO, asset disposals, and unused credit
facility capacity.
-- We estimate $750 million-$800 million of uses including capital
spending, debt maturities, working capital needs, dividends, and share
repurchases.
-- Net sources would be positive, even if EBITDA declined 20% or more,
and the company would remain in compliance with key bank covenants.
-- The company maintains good relationships with its banks and its
financial risk management is generally prudent, in our assessment.
In August, the company secured a $250 million revolving credit facility, which
matures August 2016; $197 million was available as of March 31, 2012 (latest
information available). The terms of the credit facility allow J.B. Hunt to
request an increase in the total commitment by up to $250 million and to
request a one-year extension of the maturity date for a total amount of $500
million. J.B. Hunt is currently in compliance with the terms of its various
financing agreements, which require it to maintain financial covenants,
including leverage tests and fixed-charge coverage. We expect the company to
remain in compliance with its financial covenants with ample cushion.
J.B. Hunt offsets a notable portion of gross capital expenditures through
asset disposals. As of June 30, 2012, net capital expenditures were $171
million versus $211 million the previous year. We expect full-year 2012 net
capital expenditures to be about $350 million-$375 million area, which is
comparable with 2011 levels due to additional fleet investment in tractors,
containers, and chassis. J.B. Hunt pays about $60 million in dividends
annually and we expect dividends to increase gradually as earnings improve.
The company can support its spending initiatives as a result of solid cash
generation, good access to liquidity, and continued strong operating
performance.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. Over the next several quarters, we expect continued
truck to rail conversion to support ongoing demand for intermodal
transportation services. Following the upgrade, J.B. Hunt's credit measures
remain strong for the ratings. However, the company has used debt to finance
share repurchases in the past and may do so again. Still, we feel the company
has sufficient room in its credit ratios to continue to reward shareholders
and maintain current ratings. We could lower the ratings if debt-financed
share repurchases cause FFO to debt to fall below 45% on a sustained basis.
Given the company's financial policy, an upgrade is unlikely.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Infrastructure Spending Keeps Rails And Trucks Moving In The U.S.,
March 26, 2012
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Long-Term Ratings Raised; Short-Term Ratings Affirmed
To From
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.
Corporate credit rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-2
Senior unsecured BBB+ BBB
Rating Affirmed
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.
Commercial paper A-2
