March 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it
assigned its 'BBB' issue-level ratings to co-issuers DIRECTV Holdings LLC's and
DIRECTV Financing Co. Inc.'s proposed senior unsecured notes. The notes are
expected to carry a guarantee from El Segundo, Calif.-based parent
direct-to-home (DTH) TV service provider DIRECTV. The ratings are based on
preliminary documentation and are subject to review of final documents.
Although DIRECTV did not disclose the size of the offering, we believe
adjusted leverage pro forma for the transaction is likely to be within the
2.5x leverage target that we consider appropriate for the rating. As of Dec.
31, 2011, debt to EBITDA, including our adjustments, was about 2.0x. Over the
long term, we expect the company to use the proceeds from additional debt
financings, as well as its cash balance and cash flow generation, to fund
shareholder-friendly initiatives-likely share repurchases-but within the 2.5x
leverage parameter.
The 'BBB' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on parent DIRECTV remain
unchanged. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the full
analysis on DIRECTV, published Feb. 27, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)
RATINGS LIST
DIRECTV
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/--
New Ratings
DIRECTV Holdings LLC
DIRECTV Financing Co. Inc.
Senior Unsecured Notes BBB
