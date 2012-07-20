July 20 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded and removed from Rating Watch Negative the following tax allocation bonds (TABs) for the Milpitas Redevelopment Agency, CA (the RDA): --$163.5 million TABs, series 2003, to 'A' from 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a first pledge of, security interest in, and lien on net incremental property tax revenues. The revenues are net of the statutory 20% housing set-aside (except for a small portion of debt service on the 2003 bonds attributable to the refunding of the 1997 bonds), county administrative fees, AB 1290 pass-through obligations, and any property tax refunds resulting from successful appeals. The debt service reserve requirement is satisfied with an MBIA surety bond. KEY RATING DRIVERS RATING DOWNGRADED TO 'A': The rating downgrade reflects reduced debt service coverage as a result of declining taxable values combined with significant tax appeals activity, which may further pressure the tax base. Fiscal 2012 net tax increment provided approximately 1.8x coverage of the non-housing portion of maximum annual debt service (MADS), down from over 2.0 times (x) in 2011. The portion of debt service covered by housing set-aside tax increment revenues remains high at nearly 18x. PROGRESS ON AB 1X 26 IMPLEMENTATION: The City of Milpitas (the city) has been designated as successor agency (SA) to the RDA. A Recognized Obligation Payment Schedule (ROPS), which includes 2012 debt service on the bonds, has been approved by the county and state and sufficient payments have been received by the SA to cover all obligations covered in the ROPS. IMPLICATIONS OF AB 1484: The governor signed this trailer bill bill to the state's fiscal 2013 budget on June 27, 2012. The bill includes what Fitch believes are improvements to the ROPs approval process and other procedures going forward. However, it required repayment by many SAs of property tax distributions from December 2011 and January 2012 that the state believes should have been directed to other taxing entities. The SA represents that it did not owe a repayment to the county auditor-comptroller. HOUSING REVENUE AVAILABILITY: The lack of distinction between former housing set-aside revenue and total tax increment under AB 1X26 did not affect Fitch's assessment of credit quality. The aggregation of tax increment results in higher calculated debt service coverage levels for Fitch-rated bonds. However, this is inconsistent with the bond indenture, which specifies that only non-housing increment is pledged. Fitch believes further clarification as to the availability of revenue not pledged under the indenture is needed before factoring this increased coverage into the rating. EXTENSIVE BUT CONCENTRATED TAX BASE: Taxable values (TV) of approximately $4.2 billion comprises over one third of the city's assessed value base. The secured tax base is moderately concentrated with the top ten taxpayers representing over 20% of values. ELEVATED IV TO BASE YEAR VALUS: The ratio of project area incremental values (IV) to base year value is at the high end of the moderate range at 4.6x, serving to reduce IV volatility relative to changes in TV. SIGNIFICANT APPEALS ACTIVITY: Pending property tax appeals have declined from prior year levels. However, they remain substantial with requested AV reductions totalling $690 million or 20% of IV. RECOVERING ALTHOUGH VOLATILE ECONOMY: Significant job growth is indicative of an accelerating economic recovery within the region. Dependence upon the high tech industry tends to magnify cyclical changes in economic activity. CREDIT PROFILE NARROWED DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE The downgrade to 'A' reflects reduced debt service coverage for the non-housing portion of the bonds of 1.84x in fiscal 2012 from over 2.0x in fiscal 2011. The decrease is due to successive drops in taxable values which total 6.7% between fiscals 2010 and 2012. Fitch remains concerned over the downward trend in coverage given historical tax base volatility and the elevated level of pending appeals. Bond coverage of the housing portion of the bonds remains ample at nearly 18.0x. BOND DEBT SERVICE IS INCLUDED UNDER APPROVED PAYMENT SCHEDULE The city of Milpitas has been designated as the successor agency to the RDA in accordance with AB 1X 26, which dissolved all redevelopment agencies in California. The ROPS for the SA covering the January through December, 2012 period have been approved the Santa Clara County controller-treasurer and all certified payments received for 2012. The ROPS include debt service requirements on the bonds through the Sept. 1, 2012 principal and interest payment. City officials have indicated that they will maintain the separate bond accounts as required by the bond indenture and will make the payment of debt service a priority should funds received from the county prove insufficient to cover all obligations approved on the ROPS for payment. Fitch will continue to monitor the situation as implementation proceeds in regards to the SA's continuing ability to fund all debt service requirements. LARGE MIXED-USE PROJECT AREA The Redevelopment Project Area No. 1 (project area) consists of three separate sub-project areas totalling 2,230 acres or the equivalent of about 3.5 square miles. Encompassing over one quarter of the area of the city, the project area includes a mix of residential, industrial, commercial and public land uses. The project area's AV is about 70% commercial and 30% residential. EXTENSIVE BUT CONCENTRATED TAX BASE The project area tax base is extensive at $4.3 billion with an IV of $3.5 billion. The strong IV to base year ratio of 4.6x supports below average movement in incremental values relative to changes in AV. However, an elevated level of unsecured values (16.5%) representing a substantial amount of manufacturing equipment and a concentrated tax base contribute to AV volatility. AV declined in fiscals 2011 and 2012 by 2.4% and 4.4%, respectively. This after a period of exceptional growth as both the recession and a plethora of property tax appeals took their toll upon overall values. Taxpayer concentration is moderate (relative to other redevelopment project areas) with the top ten taxpayers accounting for 20.5% and 25.2% of AV and IV, respectively. Cisco, the largest taxpayer accounting for 4.7% of AV, expanded in 2008 and 2009 resulting in sizable increases in taxable valuation during those years. However, Cisco's secured AV for fiscal 2012 dropped by $120 million or 38% due primarily to successful tax appeals. The backlog of appeals remains significant although about 30% lower than in the prior year. The combined AV of properties under appeal totalled $1.3 billion (32% of AV) with a requested reduction is $691 million (16.2% of AV). The appeals success rate fell from a high of 21% in fiscal 2010 to 18% in fiscal 2011 and over time averages about 17%. Despite the declining trend, appeals activity remains robust with the potential to put further downward pressure on AV over the near term. VOLATILE AREA ECONOMY EXPERIENCING RECENT GROWTH The area's economic base focuses on the high tech sector, with many employers involved in computer-related manufacturing or software development. Employment levels reflect the inherent volatility of high tech industry falling nearly 5% in 2009 as a result of the deep recession. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara metropolitan statistical area (MSA) unemployment rates shot up to over 11% in 2010. That said, they have been declining as the industry experiences a healthy recovery. May 2012 year over year employment for the MSA grew by a robust 4.2% as most of the leading employers are semiconductor manufacturers or software developers. Cisco Systems, the leading employer, with over 4,000 employees, instituted some layoffs in 2011 but is reporting higher earnings in 2012. Housing prices remain depressed as indicated by year over year single family home price declines in Santa Clara County for the last three quarters of 2011, according to the Case-Schiller Housing Index. The declines have been moderating however, perhaps signalling near term stabilization. The area is relatively affluent as wealth indices for both city and county residents are well above the state and national benchmarks.