March 5 NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) March 5, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' senior unsecured debt ratings to UnitedHealth Group's (NYSE:UNH) planned issuance of $1.0 billion in senior unsecured notes. The issuance will consist of a mix of 10-year and 30-year maturities. The rating on the new issuance reflects UnitedHealth's very strong competitive position, strong earnings and cash flow profile, as well as its strong liquidity and financial flexibility. Offsetting factors include UnitedHealth's exposure to moderately elevated industry risk that we expect to persist through 2012, increased potential for prospective margin compression, and modest level of tangible net equity. We expect the offering proceeds to be used primarily for the refinancing of commercial paper issued during Q1 2012 to partly finance acquisitions. We believe this effective restructuring of UnitedHealth's balance sheet obligations will serve to modestly enhance near-term liquidity and financial flexibility. Ultimately, we expect UnitedHealth to manage its GAAP debt-to-capital position at 30%-35% over the near to intermediate term. EBITDA interest coverage is expected to be above 10.0x on a pro-forma basis, which is conservative for the rating category. UnitedHealth's liquidity position is currently strong, with approximately $1.6 billion of cash and investments at the holding company level through December 31, 2011. We expect consolidated ordinary dividend capacity (without prior insurance commissioner authorization) for 2012 to be approximately $3.5 billion, which would support very strong debt service capacity. The positive outlook on UnitedHealth's counterparty credit rating reflects our expectation that UnitedHealth will preserve and enhance its leading market positions across all key market segments and that pricing flexibility will be sustained in most of its key commercial geographies. In our opinion, this would facilitate good revenue growth and bolster the company's competitive position, likely resulting in a business profile and related credit metrics that are supportive of higher rating assignments. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH "Holding Company Analysis," June 11, 2009 RATINGS LIST UnitedHealth Group Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Positive/A-2 New Ratings UnitedHealth Group Inc. Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2022 A- Notes Due 2042 A- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Joseph Marinucci, New York (1) 212-438-2012; joseph_marinucci@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: James Sung, New York (1) 212-438-2115; james_sung@standardandpoors.com