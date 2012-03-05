March 5 NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) March 5,
2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today assigned its 'BBB-' issue-level rating to Las Vegas-based casino
operator Wynn Resorts Ltd.'s proposed $900 million first mortgage notes due
2022. In addition, we assigned the notes our recovery rating of '2',
indicating our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for
noteholders in the event of a payment default. The notes will be co-issued by
subsidiaries Wynn Las Vegas LLC (WLV) and Wynn Las Vegas Capital Corp. The
company plans to use proceeds from the notes offering to repay all outstanding
loans under WLV's existing term loan facilities, with remaining proceeds for
general corporate purposes. In addition, in conjunction with the offering, WLV
will terminate all commitments under its existing revolver due 2013 and reduce
commitments under its existing revolver due 2015 to $100 million. (For the
recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Wynn Las Vegas
LLC, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the
release of this report.)
Our 'BB+' corporate credit rating on Wynn reflects our assessment of the
company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk
profile as "significant", according to our rating criteria. Our assessment of
Wynn's business risk profile as satisfactory reflects the company's leading
presence in two of the largest global gaming markets, high-quality assets and
well-known brand, and an experienced management team. These business strengths
are somewhat offset by the gaming industry's vulnerability to economic cycles
given its discretionary nature, the high levels of competition in the Las
Vegas and Macau gaming markets, and management's relatively aggressive
expansion strategy, which includes substantial expected debt-financed
development spending in Cotai over the next several years. Our assessment of
Wynn's financial risk profile as significant takes into account the company's
large debt burden and track record of returning substantial capital to
shareholders. Still, notwithstanding these factors, we expect Wynn's strong
liquidity position to allow the company to pursue and finance developments in
a manner that preserves credit quality in line with the current rating. Pro
forma for the recent issuance of a $1.9 billion promissory note, as of Dec.
31, 2011, Wynn's operating lease-adjusted leverage was approximately 3.3x and
EBITDA coverage of interest was nearly 6x. Leverage will increase modestly
following the proposed new notes issuance.
We recently revised our rating outlook on Wynn to stable from positive
reflecting our view that the $1.9 billion promissory note issued to fund the
redemption of a previous board member's common shares reduces the likelihood
that Wynn will have the flexibility to maintain a financial risk profile
supportive of a higher rating over the intermediate term, incorporating our
performance expectations and assumptions regarding future development spending
and shareholder distributions. In addition, the revision to stable from
positive reflected the likelihood of further litigation and potential
governance disruption related to this issue, as well as the risk that the
valuation of the redeemed shares will be contested, resulting in a potentially
higher payout. The affirmation of our 'BB+' corporate credit rating reflected
our expectation that Wynn will maintain credit measures comfortably in line
with the rating, including leverage generally at or below 4x, and maintain
some flexibility to pursue development opportunities beyond Cotai over the
longer term. Additionally, and importantly, our affirmation also assumes that
this issue will not impact Wynn's gaming license in Nevada or its concession
in Macau.
RATINGS LIST
Wynn Resorts Ltd.
Wynn Las Vegas LLC
Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/--
Ratings Assigned
Wynn Las Vegas LLC
Wynn Las Vegas Capital Corp.
Senior secured
$900 mil. notes due 2022 BBB-
Recovery rating 2
Primary Credit Analyst: Ben Bubeck, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-2176;
ben_bubeck@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Credit Analyst: Melissa Long, New York (1) 212-438-3886;
melissa_long@standardandpoors.com
RPT - S&P ASSIGNS 'BBB-' TO WYNN RESORTS' $900M NOTES (RR: 2)