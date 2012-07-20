July 20 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn its ratings on all Los Angeles Community Redevelopment Agency, California (the CRA) tax allocation bonds (TABs) as listed below. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria andThe withdrawal reflects a lack of information to establish a combined project area implied rating that would be required should the CRA commingle their project area revenues. CRA\LA Finance Department staff has suggested this may take place. Fitch rates bonds backed by 12 of the CRA's 31 project areas and would not be able to determine the other areas' pass-through arrangements and other project area-specific data required to produce such a rating. Los Angeles Community Redevelopment Agency, California: --$26.2 million (Adelante Eastside Redevelopment Project) TABs series B, C, 2009D; --$4 million (Beacon Street Redevelopment Project) TABs series 1998B, 2005C; --$2 million (Council District 9 Corridors South of the Santa Monica Freeway Recovery Redevelopment Project) TABs series B; --$19.4 million (Council District 9 Corridors South of the Santa Monica Freeway Recovery Redevelopment Project) TABs (taxable) series A, D, E. Los Angeles Community Redevelopment Financing Authority, California: --$4.2 million (East Hollywood/Beverly-Normandie and Laurel Canyon Project) pooled financing TABs, series K; --$28.4 million (Earthquake Area of Council District 7, Earthquake Area of Council District 3 and East Hollywood/Beverly-Normandie Project Areas) pooled financing TABs, series L (taxable); --$7 million (Earthquake Disaster Assistance Project for Portions of Council District 7) pooled financing rev TABs, series N; --$8.5 million (Crenshaw/Slauson, Mid-City, Vermont/Manchester & Watts Corridors Redevelopment Projects) pooled financing TABs, series H.