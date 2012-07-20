Overview -- Investment manager Highstar Capital, which indirectly owns solid waste services company Advanced Disposal Services Inc., announced its affiliate has agreed to acquire Veolia ES Solid Waste Inc. from Veolia Environmental Services North America Corp. -- Highstar intends to combine its proposed investment in the Veolia assets with its existing investments in Advanced Disposal and Interstate Waste Services Inc. -- We are placing our ratings on Advanced Disposal on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rating Action On July 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed all its ratings, including its 'B+' corporate credit rating, on Jacksonville, Fla.-based Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (ADS) on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale Star Atlantic Waste Holdings LP (not rated), an affiliate of investment manager Highstar, will acquire Veolia ES Solid Waste Inc. (not rated) from Veolia Environmental Services North America Corp. (not rated), a unit of Veolia Environnement S.A. (BBB+/Stable/A-2). The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that if Highstar's acquisition of Veolia's solid waste business is executed as proposed, ADS will become part of a new solid waste services company that is likely to carry higher debt leverage and weaker credit measures than ADS as a stand-alone company. Star Atlantic has obtained committed financing from multiple banks and intends to purchase the U.S. solid waste businesses for $1.9 billion. Although we believe the new $1.4 billion revenue company is likely to benefit from its larger scale of operations and wider geographic diversity, the new entity's financial risk profile could be weak enough to justify a modest downgrade. CreditWatch We placed the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications. We will monitor developments relating to this transaction and will resolve the CreditWatch listing once further details related to the transaction become available. We intend to meet with management to discuss a variety of topics related to the transaction, such as integration risks, the pro forma capital structure, and management's strategic and financial policies. We could lower the ratings on ADS if the company's financial risk profile weakens as we expect following the transaction. Related Criteria And Research -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Placed On CreditWatch To From Advanced Disposal Services Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Watch Neg/-- B+/Stable/-- Senior Secured B+/Watch Neg B+ Recovery Rating 3 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.