BRIEF-Kinnevik says launching accelerated bookbuilding of shares in Rocket Internet
* Launches accelerated bookbuilding to institutional investors of approximately 10.9 million existing shares in Rocket Internet.
July 20 RESIX Finance Limited Credit Linked Notes 2006-1: * Moodys determines no negative rating impact on resix 2006-1 following swap
counterpartys downgrade
* Launches accelerated bookbuilding to institutional investors of approximately 10.9 million existing shares in Rocket Internet.
* announces the hiring of Alexandra Cannon in Loan Sales and Garret Rowan in Loan Trading Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)