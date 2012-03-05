March 5 Overview
-- Mexican entertainment promoter and advertiser CIE used proceeds from
the sale of an additional 35.8% stake of CIE Las Americas to reduce its debt
and doesn't face significant debt maturities until September 2013.
-- We are upgrading the company to 'B-' from 'CCC' and removing the
ratings from CreditWatch with positive implications. The recovery rating on
the $200 million unsecured notes remains unchanged at '4'.
-- The developing outlook reflects the possibility of a further upgrade
if the company improves its debt maturity profile within the next six months
to address its 2013 and 2014 maturities. We could downgrade the company if
it's unable to refinance its debt maturities before the end of 2012.
Rating Action
On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its ratings on
Corporacion Interamericana de Entretenimiento S.A.B. de C.V. (CIE) to 'B-'
from 'CCC'. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch with
positive implications, where we placed them on Aug. 18, 2011. The '4' recovery
rating on the company's $200 million senior unsecured notes remained
unchanged. Outstanding debt on these notes was $13.7 million as of Dec. 31,
2011. The outlook is developing.
Rationale
The upgrade is based on CIE's improved capital structure and the anticipated
payment of its 2012 debt maturities through the proceeds of the sale of an
additional 35.8% of its CIE Las Americas division. The sale provided CIE with
additional flexibility, as its next debt amortization payments will be due by
the second half of 2013 and in 2014, which represent a total of MXN2.1
billion. We believe that if the company is able to refinance these debt
amortization payments in the next six months, we would upgrade the company by
one to two notches. If CIE is unable to refinance its debt maturity profile by
year-end, we believe the company's cash sources wouldn't be sufficient to
cover the debt payments in 2013 and 2014 and, therefore, we could downgrade it.
The rating on CIE reflects its "highly leveraged" financial profile, according
to our criteria, due to the company's weak liquidity, which reflects its large
debt amortization payments due in the second half of 2013 and in 2014. The
rating also reflects the company's "weak" business profile, which reflects our
expectations of CIE Entretenimiento division's limited growth during the next
couple of years, given that the company operates in an already mature market.
CIE's status as the main producer of live events in Mexico, through CIE
Entretenimiento, and its good EBITDA margins compared with its international
peers are offsetting factors.
On Feb. 8, 2012, CIE completed the sale of a majority stake in CIE Las
Americas to its partner, Codere, resulting in a 15.2% minority stake in that
division. Codere assumed CIE Las Americas' debt of MXN1.2 billion, and CIE
used MXN2.63 billion in sale proceeds to anticipate the 2012 and first half of
2013 debt amortization payments. As a result, the company reduced its debt to
about MXN2.3 billion from MXN6.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011. We expect
adjusted debt to EBITDA and funds from operations to debt to be 2.4x and
29.5%, respectively, in 2012, compared with 3.3x and 21.3% as of Dec. 31,
2011.
We expect CIE Entretenimiento to be the revenue driver. Therefore, on a pro
forma basis, we expect the company to post a modest growth of 3.1% in 2012 and
3.3% in 2013. We believe that in order to expand at a higher pace, CIE will
have to implement an aggressive expansion plan; in our opinion, this will take
time, as the company needs to further improve its capital structure.
CIE is also one of the largest advertising companies in Mexico through its CIE
Comercial division. We expect this unit to generate 46% of total EBITDA and
CIE Entretenimiento 51% in 2012. CIE Las Americas was the most profitable
division in terms of adjusted EBITDA margin; therefore, we expect it to
decrease to 17.6% in 2012, compared with 21.2% as of Dec. 31, 2011. However,
our estimated margins will continue to compare favorably with CIE's
international peers.
Liquidity
We assess the company's liquidity as "weak." Although CIE repaid its 2012
obligations, it still faces significant debt maturities in the second half of
2013 and in 2014. Under our base case scenario for 2013 and 2014, the holding
company, which is responsible for the debt payments, would receive about
MXN300 million each year through dividend payments, management fees and
interests from its subsidiaries, while debt amortizations will total MXN925
million in 2013 and about MXN1.2 billion in 2014. Therefore, if CIE is not
able to refinance its debt, it will depend on an additional sale of assets, a
potential capitalization, or an extraordinary dividend payment to meet its
debt service obligations.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company was in compliance with its financial
covenants, which require CIE to maintain an unadjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio
below 4.0x and an unadjusted interest coverage ratio of more than 2.5x.
Following the equity sale, we expect the company to maintain adequate headroom
with a 31% EBITDA cushion in 2012 and 48% in 2013.
Recovery analysis
For the full recovery analysis on CIE, see Standard & Poor's recovery report
to be published immediately following the release of this report.
Outlook
The outlook is developing. We would consider a one- to two-notch upgrade if
the company improves its debt maturity profile within the next six months to
address its 2013 and 2014 maturities. We could lower the ratings if the
company is unable to refinance its debt maturities before the end of 2012.
Ratings List
Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Corporacion Interamericana de Entretenimiento S.A.B. de C.V.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Developing/-- CCC/Watch Pos/--
Corporacion Interamericana de Entretenimiento S.A.B. de C.V.
Senior Unsecured B- CCC /Watch Pos
Recovery Rating 4 4
Primary Credit Analyst: Sandra Tinoco, Mexico City (52) 55-5081-4473;
sandra_tinoco@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Marcela Duenas, Mexico City (52) 55-5081-4437;
marcela_duenas@standardandpoors.com
