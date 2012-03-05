March 5 Overview -- Mexican entertainment promoter and advertiser CIE used proceeds from the sale of an additional 35.8% stake of CIE Las Americas to reduce its debt and doesn't face significant debt maturities until September 2013. -- We are upgrading the company to 'B-' from 'CCC' and removing the ratings from CreditWatch with positive implications. The recovery rating on the $200 million unsecured notes remains unchanged at '4'. -- The developing outlook reflects the possibility of a further upgrade if the company improves its debt maturity profile within the next six months to address its 2013 and 2014 maturities. We could downgrade the company if it's unable to refinance its debt maturities before the end of 2012. Rating Action On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its ratings on Corporacion Interamericana de Entretenimiento S.A.B. de C.V. (CIE) to 'B-' from 'CCC'. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch with positive implications, where we placed them on Aug. 18, 2011. The '4' recovery rating on the company's $200 million senior unsecured notes remained unchanged. Outstanding debt on these notes was $13.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2011. The outlook is developing. Rationale The upgrade is based on CIE's improved capital structure and the anticipated payment of its 2012 debt maturities through the proceeds of the sale of an additional 35.8% of its CIE Las Americas division. The sale provided CIE with additional flexibility, as its next debt amortization payments will be due by the second half of 2013 and in 2014, which represent a total of MXN2.1 billion. We believe that if the company is able to refinance these debt amortization payments in the next six months, we would upgrade the company by one to two notches. If CIE is unable to refinance its debt maturity profile by year-end, we believe the company's cash sources wouldn't be sufficient to cover the debt payments in 2013 and 2014 and, therefore, we could downgrade it. The rating on CIE reflects its "highly leveraged" financial profile, according to our criteria, due to the company's weak liquidity, which reflects its large debt amortization payments due in the second half of 2013 and in 2014. The rating also reflects the company's "weak" business profile, which reflects our expectations of CIE Entretenimiento division's limited growth during the next couple of years, given that the company operates in an already mature market. CIE's status as the main producer of live events in Mexico, through CIE Entretenimiento, and its good EBITDA margins compared with its international peers are offsetting factors. On Feb. 8, 2012, CIE completed the sale of a majority stake in CIE Las Americas to its partner, Codere, resulting in a 15.2% minority stake in that division. Codere assumed CIE Las Americas' debt of MXN1.2 billion, and CIE used MXN2.63 billion in sale proceeds to anticipate the 2012 and first half of 2013 debt amortization payments. As a result, the company reduced its debt to about MXN2.3 billion from MXN6.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011. We expect adjusted debt to EBITDA and funds from operations to debt to be 2.4x and 29.5%, respectively, in 2012, compared with 3.3x and 21.3% as of Dec. 31, 2011. We expect CIE Entretenimiento to be the revenue driver. Therefore, on a pro forma basis, we expect the company to post a modest growth of 3.1% in 2012 and 3.3% in 2013. We believe that in order to expand at a higher pace, CIE will have to implement an aggressive expansion plan; in our opinion, this will take time, as the company needs to further improve its capital structure. CIE is also one of the largest advertising companies in Mexico through its CIE Comercial division. We expect this unit to generate 46% of total EBITDA and CIE Entretenimiento 51% in 2012. CIE Las Americas was the most profitable division in terms of adjusted EBITDA margin; therefore, we expect it to decrease to 17.6% in 2012, compared with 21.2% as of Dec. 31, 2011. However, our estimated margins will continue to compare favorably with CIE's international peers. Liquidity We assess the company's liquidity as "weak." Although CIE repaid its 2012 obligations, it still faces significant debt maturities in the second half of 2013 and in 2014. Under our base case scenario for 2013 and 2014, the holding company, which is responsible for the debt payments, would receive about MXN300 million each year through dividend payments, management fees and interests from its subsidiaries, while debt amortizations will total MXN925 million in 2013 and about MXN1.2 billion in 2014. Therefore, if CIE is not able to refinance its debt, it will depend on an additional sale of assets, a potential capitalization, or an extraordinary dividend payment to meet its debt service obligations. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company was in compliance with its financial covenants, which require CIE to maintain an unadjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio below 4.0x and an unadjusted interest coverage ratio of more than 2.5x. Following the equity sale, we expect the company to maintain adequate headroom with a 31% EBITDA cushion in 2012 and 48% in 2013. Recovery analysis For the full recovery analysis on CIE, see Standard & Poor's recovery report to be published immediately following the release of this report. Outlook The outlook is developing. We would consider a one- to two-notch upgrade if the company improves its debt maturity profile within the next six months to address its 2013 and 2014 maturities. We could lower the ratings if the company is unable to refinance its debt maturities before the end of 2012. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Corporacion Interamericana de Entretenimiento S.A.B. de C.V. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Developing/-- CCC/Watch Pos/-- Corporacion Interamericana de Entretenimiento S.A.B. de C.V. Senior Unsecured B- CCC /Watch Pos Recovery Rating 4 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Sandra Tinoco, Mexico City (52) 55-5081-4473; sandra_tinoco@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Marcela Duenas, Mexico City (52) 55-5081-4437; marcela_duenas@standardandpoors.com CORPORACION INTERAMERICANA DE ENTRETENIMIENTO UPGRADED TO 'B-' RPT - CORPORACION INTERAMERICANA DE ENTRETENIMIENTO UPGRADED TO 'B-'