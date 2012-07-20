July 20 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded and removed from Rating Watch
Negative the following tax allocation bonds (TABs) for the Redding
Redevelopment Agency, CA (the RDA):
--$23.6 million SHASTEC Redevelopment Project TABs, series 2006, to 'BBB+' from
'A-'.
In addition, Fitch has affirmed and removed from Rating Watch Negative the
following ratings:
--$26 million Canby-Hilltop-Cypress Redevelopment Project TABs, series 2003A, at
'A';
--$5 million Market Street Redevelopment Project TABs, series 2003, at 'A-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by a pledge of the RDA's net tax increment revenues
produced by levies against the incremental valuation in the project area, as
well as revenues held in certain funds by the RDA. All three bonds have cash
funded debt service reserves. In addition, the Canby-Hilltop-Cypress and Market
Street Redevelopment Project TABs are required under their respective indentures
to establish an additional reserve equal to 1.2x maximum annual debt service.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
COVERAGE, TAX BASE DECLINE: The downgrade of the SHASTEC project area TABs
reflects coverage erosion due to sizeable assessed value (AV) declines and the
possibility of further tax base contraction given the relatively low coverage.
In contrast, higher coverage cushions somewhat mitigate the large AV declines
for the two other project areas.
PROGESS ON AB1X26 IMPLEMENTATION: The City of Redding (the city) has been
recognized as a successor agency (SA) to the RDA. A recognized obligation
payment schedule (ROPS), which includes 2012 debt service on the bonds, has been
approved by the oversight board, county, and state. The SA has received
sufficient payments to cover the debt service included in the ROPs for calendar
year 2012.
IMPLICATIONS OF AB 1484: The governor signed this trailer bill to the state's
fiscal 2013 budget on June 27, 2012. The bill includes what Fitch believes are
improvements to the ROPs approval process and other procedures going forward.
However, it required repayment by many SAs of property tax distributions from
December 2011 and January 2012 that the state believes should have been directed
to other taxing entities. The SA reports that it made the required repayment and
reports that sufficient funds remain for debt service payments.
ADEQUATE REVENUE TRACKING: The SA is tracking revenues on a project
area-specific basis and has indicated its intent to allocate any potential
future revenue shortfall to the appropriate TAB in conformance with security
requirements under bond indentures.
HOUSING REVENUE AVAILABILITY: The lack of distinction between former housing
set-aside revenue and total tax increment under AB 1X26 did not affect Fitch's
assessment of credit quality. This is because debt service coverage does not
materially change assuming this commingling.
CREDIT PROFILE
The SA received approval for its ROPS for each project area for the January to
June 2012 and July to December 2012 periods. Its debt service payments were
approved, though some other items, such as loan agreements with the city were
not. The approved ROPS includes the cash-funded reserves for all three project
areas. The July to December ROPS were approved for a combined $3.7 million and
the SA received $3.5 million on June 15. This amount is sufficient to cover debt
service payments of $2.7 million on the non-housing TABs due in August 2012. The
SA has $19 million in cash on hand.
The funds that the SA has received from the county are separated by project
area. However, there is no longer a distinction between housing and non-housing
tax increment. This lack of distinction does not meaningfully affect coverage.
This is because the Market Street and SHASTEC project areas do not have housing
bonds and coverage on housing TABs for the Canby-Hilltop-Cypress project area is
similar to non-housing TAB coverage. Staff reports no issues with the
relationship between the SA and the oversight board.
AV continued to decline in each of the project areas in fiscal 2012. Due to a 7%
decline in AV and resulting 10.5% loss of tax increment revenue, coverage for
the SHASTEC TABs declined to 1.4x in fiscal 2011. AV for the project area
declined an additional 5.3% in fiscal 2012, leading to further erosion in
coverage and the downgrade to 'BBB+' given the already relatively low coverage
cushion. AV declined 8.8% fiscal 2012 for the Canby-Hilltop-Cypress project area
and 8.3% for the Market Street project area. Nonetheless, coverage (2.22x and
3.7x, respectively, in fiscal 2011) remains adequate at their rating levels.