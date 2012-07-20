July 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed and removed the Rating Watch Negative from the following tax allocation bonds (TABs) for Riverside Public Financing Authority, CA (the PFA): --$8.3 million (Casa Blanca & Downtown/Airport Redevelopment Projects) TABs, series 2007A, at 'BBB'; --$13.8 million (Casa Blanca & Downtown/Airport Redevelopment Projects) taxable TABs, series 2007B, at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by loan repayments to the authority from net tax increment revenue in both of the project areas. While revenue pledged to debt service combines repayments from both project areas, neither is responsible for the shortfall in the other's payments per the TAB indenture. The bonds additionally are backed by an MBIA debt service reserve surety bond of questionable value. KEY RATING DRIVERS PROGRESS ON AB 1X26 IMPLEMENTATION: The city of Riverside (the city) has been recognized as the successor agency (SA) to the RDA. The recognized obligation payment schedules (ROPS), which include calendar 2012 debt service, have been approved by the oversight board and state. The SA has received sufficient payments, along with available cash reserves, to cover the debt service included in the ROPS. IMPLICATIONS OF AB 1484: The governor signed this trailer bill on June 27, 2012. The bill includes what Fitch believes are improvements to the ROPs approval process and other procedures going forward. However, it required repayment by many SAs of property tax distributions from December 2011 and January 2012 that should have been directed to other taxing entities. The SA did not owe a repayment to the county auditor-comptroller. CASH FLOW TIMING RESERVE: The SA intends to request a cash flow reserve on future ROPS to deal with the uneven debt service payments. Fitch assumes in its rating that such a reserve will be approved in accordance with AB 1484. Therefore the dissolution act poses no additional cash flow timing issues. ADEQUATE REVENUE TRACKING: The SA is tracking revenues on a project area-specific basis. The SA has also has indicated its intent to allocate any potential future revenue shortfall to the appropriate TAB in conformance with security requirements under bond indentures. HOUSING REVENUE AVAILABILITY: The lack of distinction between former housing set-aside revenue and total tax increment under AB 1X26 did not affect Fitch's assessment of credit quality. The aggregation of tax increment results in higher calculated debt service coverage levels for Fitch-rated bonds. However, this is inconsistent with the bond indenture, which specifies that only non-housing increment is pledged. Fitch believes further clarification as to the availability of revenue not pledged under the indenture is needed before factoring this increased coverage into the rating. ADEQUATE DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE. Fitch-estimated fiscal 2012 annual debt service coverage levels are adequate at 1.29x and 1.48x for the Casa Blanca and Downtown Airport project areas, respectively. These levels hold up sufficiently under Fitch-designed stress scenarios. HIGH TAX BASE CONCENTRATION. Both tax bases are very concentrated among the top 10 payers; however this risk is mitigated somewhat by a high IV/base year value, reflective of the maturity of the project areas. TENTATIVE ECONOMIC TURNAROUND SIGNALS. The city's still vulnerable economy has shown tentative signs of stabilization, with improvements to outstanding appeal and foreclosure levels and unemployment. CREDIT PROFILE ADMINISTRATIVE IMPLEMENTATION OF DISSOLUTION LEGISLATION IS SATSIFACTORY The PFA has seven project areas. Management has also noted that the PFA will continue monitoring revenues on a project area-specific basis in an effort to comply with its various TAB indenture security requirements. Further, the PFA has certain subordinate TABs that are not rated by Fitch. Management has confirmed PFA's intent to continue recognizing these TABs as subordinate to senior TAB debt service. The PFA has a number of TABs that were issued as secured solely by housing revenues. It is unclear whether the PFA plans to track former housing revenues separately from non-housing revenues now that dissolution legislation has eliminated the 20% housing set-aside requirement. However, Fitch estimates that debt service coverage on the housing TABs is higher than the non-housing TABs. Therefore, Fitch believes the non-housing TAB security would not be weakened by any such non-tracking of the former housing revenues. TENTATIVE SIGNS OF ECONOMIC RECOVERY The city has begun recovering somewhat from the housing-led recession, which caused an out-sized economic impact in the Inland Empire. May 2012 unemployment registered a high 11.9%. However, it fell significantly from 13.2% the May prior due to a 1.1% increase in the labor force. January home prices, which will contribute to the determination of fiscal 2013 AV levels, fell 4.5% year-over-year. This represented a significant but not unexpected deterioration from the 0.9% year-over-year decline in January 2011. Home prices in calendar 2011 were pressured by the removal of certain governmental interventions, a large overhang of shadow inventory, tightening lending standards, and higher unemployment. Although the housing market may continue to decline somewhat from current levels, future price declines are expected to be modest compared to the severe depreciation seen in recent years. Home prices have already declined 57% since their 2006 peak. City foreclosures as a percentage of units for sale are estimated at 30%, compared to 42% for the state. Further, year-over-year consultant-estimated appeals losses for most of the PFA's project areas are down significantly. This bodes well for potential AV stabilization moving forward. The consultant's estimated level of appeals losses from the prior year proved to be quite conservative. CASA BLANCA PROJECT AREA STABILIZING The Casa Blanca project area is highly concentrated and small at 725 acres, but is centrally located and mature. Established in 1977, the project area benefits from a high IV/base year ratio of 1586%. This is reflective of a low degree of additional revenue volatility for a moderate reduction of AV. The project area additionally benefits from a diverse mixture of taxpayers by land use. As of fiscal 2007 (the most recent land use information available), the project area's AV was 43% residential, 21% commercial, 13% industrial, and 11% unsecured. The top 10 taxpayers make up 36% of AV and a high 38% of IV. Severe residential home price declines resulted in a significant two-year cumulative AV decline of 11% in fiscal years 2010 and 2011. However, AV declines moderated in fiscal 2012 to just 0.6%. The fiscal consultant is projecting that pending appeals and further Prop 8 AV reductions will result in a $4.8 million AV loss, or a manageable 1.5% of AV. This represents a significant improvement over prior year appeals levels, estimated at 6.6% of AV. Based on fiscal 2012 AV, Fitch estimates the project area's net revenues at $2.4 million, covering parity debt service of $1.86 million a slim 1.29x. Debt service coverage was pressured by two years of declining AV, though coverage dropped just slightly from 1.30x based on fiscal 2011 tax increment. In fiscal 2009 debt service coverage peaked at 1.45x. If appeals are applied at levels the fiscal consultant currently is projecting on top of a conservatively projected 4.5% AV reduction (based on home value declines through January 2012), Fitch-estimated debt service coverage will fall to a somewhat low 1.22x in fiscal 2013. Fitch estimates AV could contract 20.5% for maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage to reach 1.0x. DOWNTOWN/AIRPORT PROJECT AREA STILL EXPOSED TO HIGH APPEALS The Downtown/Airport merged project area is highly concentrated, but mature and quite large at 2,415 acres. The project area's sub-areas were established in 1971 and 1976, with a correspondingly high IV/base year ratio of 711%. Land use is concentrated in non-residential taxpayers, with residential AV making up just 16% of the total. The top 10 payers make up 35% of AV and a high 40% of IV. The project area has experienced a moderate 4.2% AV decline from its fiscal 2010 peak to fiscal 2012. However, the project area is facing a large backlog of pending AV appeals. The fiscal consultant is projecting a related AV loss of $97 million (7.4% of AV) in fiscal 2012, up slightly from $93.6 million (7%) the year prior. Nonetheless, an AV decline in the 7-9% range, assuming no other negative events, likely would not lead to negative rating action on the bonds as Fitch views the Casa Blanca project area as the weaker of the two project areas. Based on fiscal 2012 AV, Fitch estimates the project area's net revenues at $5.4 million, covering parity debt service of $3.6 million an adequate 1.48x. If appeals and Prop 8 AV reductions are applied at levels the fiscal consultant currently is projecting on top of a 4.5% AV reduction, then Fitch-estimated fiscal 2013 debt service coverage would fall to a somewhat low 1.28x. Under a Fitch-designed stress scenario, a 50% increase in the consultant-projected appeals success rate in fiscal 2013, in addition to a 4.5% AV decline, would result in low coverage of 1.21x. AV would need to contract an estimated 24% from fiscal 2012 levels for MADS coverage to reach 1.0x. Additional information on the PFA is available in Fitch's July 8, 2011 release, available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.