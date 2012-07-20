July 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed and removed from Rating Watch Negative the following tax allocation bonds (TABs) for Riverside Public Financing Authority, CA (the PFA): --$88.7 million (Arlington, Magnolia Center, Hunter Park/Northside, University Corridor/Sycamore Canyon Merged, & La Sierra/Arlanza Redevelopment Projects) TABs, series 2007C, at 'BBB+'; --$39.2 million (Arlington, Magnolia Center, Hunter Park/Northside, University Corridor/Sycamore Canyon Merged, & La Sierra/Arlanza Redevelopment Projects) taxable TABs, series 2007D, at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by loan repayments to the PFA from net tax increment revenue in each of the project areas. While revenue pledged to debt service combines repayments from all project areas, none is responsible for the shortfall in another's payments per the TAB indenture. The bonds additionally are backed by an MBIA debt service reserve surety bond of questionable value. KEY RATING DRIVERS PROGRESS ON AB 1X26 IMPLEMENTATION: The City of Riverside (the city) has been recognized as the successor agency (SA) to the RDA. The recognized obligation payment schedules (ROPS), which include calendar 2012 debt service, have been approved by the oversight board and state. The SA has received sufficient payments, along with available cash reserves, to cover the debt service included in the ROPS. IMPLICATIONS OF AB 1484: The governor signed this trailer bill to the state's fiscal 2013 budget on June 27, 2012. The bill includes what Fitch believes are improvements to the ROPs approval process and other procedures going forward. However, it required repayment by many SAs of property tax distributions from December 2011 and January 2012 that the state believes should have been directed to other taxing entities. The SA represents that it did not owe a repayment to the county auditor-comptroller. CASH FLOW TIMING RESERVE: The SA intends to request a cash flow reserve on future ROPS to deal with the uneven debt service payments. Fitch assumes in its rating that such a reserve will be approved in accordance with AB 1484. Therefore the dissolution act poses no additional cash flow timing issues. ADEQUATE REVENUE TRACKING: The SA is tracking revenues on a project area-specific basis. The SA has also has indicated its intent to allocate any potential future revenue shortfall to the appropriate TAB in conformance with security requirements under bond indentures. HOUSING REVENUE AVAILABILITY: The lack of distinction between former housing set-aside revenue and total tax increment under AB 1X26 did not affect Fitch's assessment of credit quality. The aggregation of tax increment results in higher calculated debt service coverage levels for Fitch-rated bonds. However, this is inconsistent with the bond indenture, which specifies that only non-housing increment is pledged. Fitch believes further clarification as to the availability of revenue not pledged under the indenture is needed before factoring this increased coverage into the rating. WEAKEST PROJECT AREAS STABILIZING. As a several but not joint obligation, the rating is based on Fitch's assessment of the weakest of the five project areas: the Magnolia, Hunter Park/Northside, and La Sierra/Arlanza project areas. The Stable Outlook is based on AV stabilization and substantial improvement of estimated appeals losses in these areas. HIGH TAX BASE CONCENTRATION. All project areas are highly concentrated, with the top 10 taxpayers making up between 18% and 36% of assessed valuation (AV), and between 39% and 64% of incremental valuation (IV). LACK OF AREA MATURITY. Four of the project areas are relatively new and have low IV to base year ratios that are indicative of a high degree of incremental revenue volatility when AV declines. ADEQUATE DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE. Annual debt service (ADS) coverage ranges from adequate to solid, with all project areas capable of absorbing at least a 25% AV decline from fiscal 2012 levels before reaching 1.0 times (x) ADS in fiscal 2013. TENTATIVE ECONOMIC TURNAROUND SIGNALS. The city's still vulnerable economy has shown tentative signs of stabilization, with improvements to outstanding appeal and foreclosure levels and unemployment. CREDIT PROFILE ADMINISTRATIVE IMPLEMENTATION OF DISSOLUTION LEGISLATION IS SATSIFACTORY The agency has six project areas and management has noted that the agency will continue monitoring revenues on a project area-specific basis in an effort to comply with its various TAB indenture security requirements. Further, the agency has certain subordinate TABs that are not rated by Fitch. Management has confirmed the agency's intent to continue recognizing these TABs as subordinate to senior TAB debt service. The agency has a number of TABs that are secured solely by housing revenues. It is unclear whether the agency plans to track former housing revenues separately from non-housing revenues now that dissolution legislation has eliminated the 20% housing set-aside requirement. However, Fitch estimates that debt service coverage on the housing TABs is higher than the non-housing TABs. Therefore, Fitch believes the non-housing TAB security would not be weakened by any such non-tracking of the former housing revenues. Tentative Signs of Economic Recovery The city has begun recovering somewhat from the housing-led recession, which caused an out-sized economic impact in the Inland Empire. May 2012 unemployment registered a high 11.9%. However, the rate fell significantly from 13.2% the May prior due to a 1.1% increase in the labor force. January home prices, which will contribute to the determination of fiscal 2013 AV levels, fell 4.5% year-over-year. This represented a significant but not unexpected deterioration from the 0.9% year-over-year decline in January 2011. Home prices in calendar 2011 were pressured by the removal of certain governmental interventions, a large overhang of shadow inventory, tightening lending standards, and higher unemployment. Although the housing market may continue to decline somewhat from current levels, future price declines are expected to be modest compared to the severe depreciation seen in recent years. Home prices have already declined 57% since their 2006 peak. What's more, city foreclosures as a percentage of units for sale are estimated at 30%, compared to 42% for the state. Further, year-over-year consultant-estimated appeals losses for most of the agency's project areas are down significantly, which bodes well for potential AV stabilization moving forward. The consultant's estimated level of appeals losses from the prior year proved to be quite conservative. MAGNOLIA PROJECT AREA STABILIZING The Magnolia project area is a very small, highly concentrated project area that nonetheless benefits from currently adequate debt service coverage. Established in 1998, the project area lacks maturity, with a low IV to base year value of just 100%. This is reflective of a high degree of additional revenue volatility when AV declines. Additionally, the project area's top 10 property taxpayers make up 32% of AV and a very high 64% of IV. The fiscal consultant is projecting that pending appeals and further Prop 8 AV reductions will result in a $3.8 million AV loss, or a manageable .6% of AV. This represents a significant improvement over prior year appeals levels, estimated at 4.8% of AV. Further, AV rose in fiscal 2012 by 1.6%, suggesting the tax base may be stabilizing. Magnolia's Fitch-estimated fiscal 2012 net revenues of $2.5 million cover parity senior debt service of $1.2 million a satisfactory 2.04x. Debt service coverage also stands up adequately to Fitch-designed stress scenarios. If appeals are applied at levels the fiscal consultant currently is projecting on top of a conservatively projected 4.5% AV reduction (based on home value declines through January 2012), Fitch-estimated debt service coverage will fall to 1.83x in fiscal 2013. This would represent adequate coverage in light of the low IV/base year ratio. Fitch estimates AV could contract 25.5% for maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage to reach 1.0x. LA SIERRA/ARLANZA PROJECT AREA BENEFITTING FROM AV GAIN, LOWER PROJECTED APPEALS LOSSES The La Sierra/Arlanza project area is a very large 6,424 acres with adequate debt service coverage. However, these strengths are partially mitigated by the project area's very low degree of tax base maturity and high concentration levels. Formed in 2005, the project area's IV to base year value is very low at just 57%. This is indicative of a very high degree of revenue volatility when AV declines. The project area's top 10 taxpayers make up 18% of AV and a very high 49% of IV. After three years of significant AV contraction, fiscal 2012 AV grew 2.4%, and consultant-estimated pending appeals losses contracted substantially to just 0.5% ($16.2 million), down from 4.3% the year prior. La Sierra/Arlanza's Fitch-estimated fiscal 2012 net revenues of $10 million cover senior parity debt service of $3 million 3.31x, which Fitch considers satisfactory with consideration of the project area's low IV/base year ratio. If appeals are applied at levels the fiscal consultant currently is projecting on top of a conservatively projected 4.5% AV reduction, then Fitch-estimated debt service coverage will fall to a still satisfactory 2.86x in fiscal 2013, representing still satisfactory coverage. Fitch estimates AV could contract 25.3% for maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage to reach 1.0x. ARLINGTON PROJECT AREA HAS SOUND DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE, BUT IS HIGHLY CONCENTRATED The Arlington project area is very highly concentrated, but medium-sized, somewhat mature, and just moderately leveraged. Established in 1978, the project area's IV to base year ratio is low at just 143%, reflective of a high degree of additional revenue volatility when AV declines. The project area's top 10 taxpayers make up 25% of AV and a very high 42% of IV. Nonetheless, the project area is well-diversified by land use. As of 2007 (the most recent land use information available), the project area's AV was 41% residential, 29% commercial, 9% unsecured, and 5% industrial. Despite severe home price declines, the project area has lost a manageable cumulative 6.6% of AV and 10.6% of IV from fiscal 2009-2011 . Fiscal 2012 AV fell by just 0.6% and fiscal consultant-estimated successful pending appeals fell from 3.7% of AV to 2.4% of AV, suggesting the tax base may be stabilizing. Arlington's Fitch-estimated fiscal 2012 net revenues of $4.2 million cover parity senior debt service of $1.7 million a sound 2.41x. Debt service coverage also stands up well to Fitch-designed stress scenarios. If appeals are applied at levels the fiscal consultant currently is projecting on top of a conservatively projected 4.5% AV reduction, then Fitch-estimated debt service coverage will fall to a still sound 2.13x in fiscal 2013. Fitch estimates AV could contract 34.5% for maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage to reach 1.0x. HUNTER PARK/NORTHSIDE PROJECT AREA PROJECTED APPEALS LOSSES DOWN SUBSTANTIALLY The Hunter Park/Northside project area is large at 2,636 acres but is highly concentrated and lacks tax base maturity. Debt service coverage is sound. Established in 2003, this project area has a very low IV to base year value of just 81%. This is reflective of a very high degree of additional revenue volatility when AV declines. The project area's top 10 payers make up 19% of AV and a very high 42% of IV. Somewhat mitigating this concern is the project area's diversified land usage. AV is 33% industrial, 31% residential, 15% commercial, 12% unsecured, and 9% other. Consultant-estimated appeals losses fell substantially in fiscal 2012 to .8% of AV ($10.3 million) from 5.1% the year prior. The project area is further experiencing moderating AV contraction. AV fell by just 1.4% in fiscal 2012 after a significant 11.1% cumulative AV decline from fiscal 2010-2011. Hunter Park/Northside's Fitch-estimated fiscal 2012 net revenues of $4.8 million cover parity debt service of $1.6 million a sound 3.09x, and debt service coverage stands up well to Fitch-designed stress scenarios. If appeals are applied at levels the fiscal consultant currently is projecting on top of a conservatively projected 4.5% AV reduction, then Fitch-estimated debt service coverage will fall to a still sound 2.73x in fiscal 2013. Fitch estimates AV could contract 30.4% for maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage to reach 1.0x. UNIVERSITY/SYCAMORE PROJECT AREA BENEFITS FROM PENDING APPEALS REDUCTION, HIGH DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE The University/Sycamore merged project area is a large 2,346 acres and it benefits from high debt service coverage and a mature tax base. The University and Sycamore sub-areas were formed in 1977 and 1983, respectively. Due to their age, the IV to base year value is a high 1168%, indicative of a low degree of additional revenue volatility when AV declines. The top 10 taxpayers make up 36% of AV and a moderate to high 39% of IV. The project area grew or remained flat every year until fiscal 2012, when it contracted by a minimal .2%. Consultant-estimated appeals losses have narrowed substantially to just 1.4% of AV ($19.3 million) from 7.8% the year prior. University/Sycamore's Fitch-estimated fiscal 2012 net revenues of $6.0 million cover parity debt service of $2.3 million a solid 2.56x, and coverage stands up well to Fitch-designed stress scenarios. If appeals are applied at levels the fiscal consultant currently is projecting on top of a conservatively projected 4.5% AV reduction, then Fitch-estimated debt service coverage will fall to a still sound 2.52x in fiscal 2013. Fitch estimates AV could contract by a very high 49.7% for maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage to reach 1.0x.