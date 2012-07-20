July 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed and removed from Rating Watch Negative
the following tax allocation bonds (TABs) for Riverside Public Financing
Authority, CA (the PFA):
--$88.7 million (Arlington, Magnolia Center, Hunter Park/Northside, University
Corridor/Sycamore Canyon Merged, & La Sierra/Arlanza Redevelopment Projects)
TABs, series 2007C, at 'BBB+';
--$39.2 million (Arlington, Magnolia Center, Hunter Park/Northside, University
Corridor/Sycamore Canyon Merged, & La Sierra/Arlanza Redevelopment Projects)
taxable TABs, series 2007D, at 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by loan repayments to the PFA from net tax increment
revenue in each of the project areas. While revenue pledged to debt service
combines repayments from all project areas, none is responsible for the
shortfall in another's payments per the TAB indenture. The bonds additionally
are backed by an MBIA debt service reserve surety bond of questionable value.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
PROGRESS ON AB 1X26 IMPLEMENTATION: The City of Riverside (the city) has been
recognized as the successor agency (SA) to the RDA. The recognized obligation
payment schedules (ROPS), which include calendar 2012 debt service, have been
approved by the oversight board and state. The SA has received sufficient
payments, along with available cash reserves, to cover the debt service included
in the ROPS.
IMPLICATIONS OF AB 1484: The governor signed this trailer bill to the state's
fiscal 2013 budget on June 27, 2012. The bill includes what Fitch believes are
improvements to the ROPs approval process and other procedures going forward.
However, it required repayment by many SAs of property tax distributions from
December 2011 and January 2012 that the state believes should have been directed
to other taxing entities. The SA represents that it did not owe a repayment to
the county auditor-comptroller.
CASH FLOW TIMING RESERVE: The SA intends to request a cash flow reserve on
future ROPS to deal with the uneven debt service payments. Fitch assumes in its
rating that such a reserve will be approved in accordance with AB 1484.
Therefore the dissolution act poses no additional cash flow timing issues.
ADEQUATE REVENUE TRACKING: The SA is tracking revenues on a project
area-specific basis. The SA has also has indicated its intent to allocate any
potential future revenue shortfall to the appropriate TAB in conformance with
security requirements under bond indentures.
HOUSING REVENUE AVAILABILITY: The lack of distinction between former housing
set-aside revenue and total tax increment under AB 1X26 did not affect Fitch's
assessment of credit quality. The aggregation of tax increment results in higher
calculated debt service coverage levels for Fitch-rated bonds. However, this is
inconsistent with the bond indenture, which specifies that only non-housing
increment is pledged. Fitch believes further clarification as to the
availability of revenue not pledged under the indenture is needed before
factoring this increased coverage into the rating.
WEAKEST PROJECT AREAS STABILIZING. As a several but not joint obligation, the
rating is based on Fitch's assessment of the weakest of the five project areas:
the Magnolia, Hunter Park/Northside, and La Sierra/Arlanza project areas. The
Stable Outlook is based on AV stabilization and substantial improvement of
estimated appeals losses in these areas.
HIGH TAX BASE CONCENTRATION. All project areas are highly concentrated, with the
top 10 taxpayers making up between 18% and 36% of assessed valuation (AV), and
between 39% and 64% of incremental valuation (IV).
LACK OF AREA MATURITY. Four of the project areas are relatively new and have low
IV to base year ratios that are indicative of a high degree of incremental
revenue volatility when AV declines.
ADEQUATE DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE. Annual debt service (ADS) coverage ranges from
adequate to solid, with all project areas capable of absorbing at least a 25% AV
decline from fiscal 2012 levels before reaching 1.0 times (x) ADS in fiscal
2013.
TENTATIVE ECONOMIC TURNAROUND SIGNALS. The city's still vulnerable economy has
shown tentative signs of stabilization, with improvements to outstanding appeal
and foreclosure levels and unemployment.
CREDIT PROFILE
ADMINISTRATIVE IMPLEMENTATION OF DISSOLUTION LEGISLATION IS SATSIFACTORY
The agency has six project areas and management has noted that the agency will
continue monitoring revenues on a project area-specific basis in an effort to
comply with its various TAB indenture security requirements. Further, the agency
has certain subordinate TABs that are not rated by Fitch. Management has
confirmed the agency's intent to continue recognizing these TABs as subordinate
to senior TAB debt service.
The agency has a number of TABs that are secured solely by housing revenues. It
is unclear whether the agency plans to track former housing revenues separately
from non-housing revenues now that dissolution legislation has eliminated the
20% housing set-aside requirement. However, Fitch estimates that debt service
coverage on the housing TABs is higher than the non-housing TABs. Therefore,
Fitch believes the non-housing TAB security would not be weakened by any such
non-tracking of the former housing revenues.
Tentative Signs of Economic Recovery
The city has begun recovering somewhat from the housing-led recession, which
caused an out-sized economic impact in the Inland Empire. May 2012 unemployment
registered a high 11.9%. However, the rate fell significantly from 13.2% the May
prior due to a 1.1% increase in the labor force. January home prices, which will
contribute to the determination of fiscal 2013 AV levels, fell 4.5%
year-over-year. This represented a significant but not unexpected deterioration
from the 0.9% year-over-year decline in January 2011. Home prices in calendar
2011 were pressured by the removal of certain governmental interventions, a
large overhang of shadow inventory, tightening lending standards, and higher
unemployment.
Although the housing market may continue to decline somewhat from current
levels, future price declines are expected to be modest compared to the severe
depreciation seen in recent years. Home prices have already declined 57% since
their 2006 peak. What's more, city foreclosures as a percentage of units for
sale are estimated at 30%, compared to 42% for the state. Further,
year-over-year consultant-estimated appeals losses for most of the agency's
project areas are down significantly, which bodes well for potential AV
stabilization moving forward. The consultant's estimated level of appeals losses
from the prior year proved to be quite conservative.
MAGNOLIA PROJECT AREA STABILIZING
The Magnolia project area is a very small, highly concentrated project area that
nonetheless benefits from currently adequate debt service coverage. Established
in 1998, the project area lacks maturity, with a low IV to base year value of
just 100%. This is reflective of a high degree of additional revenue volatility
when AV declines. Additionally, the project area's top 10 property taxpayers
make up 32% of AV and a very high 64% of IV. The fiscal consultant is projecting
that pending appeals and further Prop 8 AV reductions will result in a $3.8
million AV loss, or a manageable .6% of AV. This represents a significant
improvement over prior year appeals levels, estimated at 4.8% of AV. Further, AV
rose in fiscal 2012 by 1.6%, suggesting the tax base may be stabilizing.
Magnolia's Fitch-estimated fiscal 2012 net revenues of $2.5 million cover parity
senior debt service of $1.2 million a satisfactory 2.04x. Debt service coverage
also stands up adequately to Fitch-designed stress scenarios. If appeals are
applied at levels the fiscal consultant currently is projecting on top of a
conservatively projected 4.5% AV reduction (based on home value declines through
January 2012), Fitch-estimated debt service coverage will fall to 1.83x in
fiscal 2013. This would represent adequate coverage in light of the low IV/base
year ratio. Fitch estimates AV could contract 25.5% for maximum annual debt
service (MADS) coverage to reach 1.0x.
LA SIERRA/ARLANZA PROJECT AREA BENEFITTING FROM AV GAIN, LOWER PROJECTED APPEALS
LOSSES
The La Sierra/Arlanza project area is a very large 6,424 acres with adequate
debt service coverage. However, these strengths are partially mitigated by the
project area's very low degree of tax base maturity and high concentration
levels. Formed in 2005, the project area's IV to base year value is very low at
just 57%. This is indicative of a very high degree of revenue volatility when AV
declines. The project area's top 10 taxpayers make up 18% of AV and a very high
49% of IV. After three years of significant AV contraction, fiscal 2012 AV grew
2.4%, and consultant-estimated pending appeals losses contracted substantially
to just 0.5% ($16.2 million), down from 4.3% the year prior.
La Sierra/Arlanza's Fitch-estimated fiscal 2012 net revenues of $10 million
cover senior parity debt service of $3 million 3.31x, which Fitch considers
satisfactory with consideration of the project area's low IV/base year ratio. If
appeals are applied at levels the fiscal consultant currently is projecting on
top of a conservatively projected 4.5% AV reduction, then Fitch-estimated debt
service coverage will fall to a still satisfactory 2.86x in fiscal 2013,
representing still satisfactory coverage. Fitch estimates AV could contract
25.3% for maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage to reach 1.0x.
ARLINGTON PROJECT AREA HAS SOUND DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE, BUT IS HIGHLY
CONCENTRATED
The Arlington project area is very highly concentrated, but medium-sized,
somewhat mature, and just moderately leveraged. Established in 1978, the project
area's IV to base year ratio is low at just 143%, reflective of a high degree of
additional revenue volatility when AV declines. The project area's top 10
taxpayers make up 25% of AV and a very high 42% of IV.
Nonetheless, the project area is well-diversified by land use. As of 2007 (the
most recent land use information available), the project area's AV was 41%
residential, 29% commercial, 9% unsecured, and 5% industrial. Despite severe
home price declines, the project area has lost a manageable cumulative 6.6% of
AV and 10.6% of IV from fiscal 2009-2011 . Fiscal 2012 AV fell by just 0.6% and
fiscal consultant-estimated successful pending appeals fell from 3.7% of AV to
2.4% of AV, suggesting the tax base may be stabilizing.
Arlington's Fitch-estimated fiscal 2012 net revenues of $4.2 million cover
parity senior debt service of $1.7 million a sound 2.41x. Debt service coverage
also stands up well to Fitch-designed stress scenarios. If appeals are applied
at levels the fiscal consultant currently is projecting on top of a
conservatively projected 4.5% AV reduction, then Fitch-estimated debt service
coverage will fall to a still sound 2.13x in fiscal 2013. Fitch estimates AV
could contract 34.5% for maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage to reach
1.0x.
HUNTER PARK/NORTHSIDE PROJECT AREA PROJECTED APPEALS LOSSES DOWN SUBSTANTIALLY
The Hunter Park/Northside project area is large at 2,636 acres but is highly
concentrated and lacks tax base maturity. Debt service coverage is sound.
Established in 2003, this project area has a very low IV to base year value of
just 81%. This is reflective of a very high degree of additional revenue
volatility when AV declines. The project area's top 10 payers make up 19% of AV
and a very high 42% of IV.
Somewhat mitigating this concern is the project area's diversified land usage.
AV is 33% industrial, 31% residential, 15% commercial, 12% unsecured, and 9%
other. Consultant-estimated appeals losses fell substantially in fiscal 2012 to
.8% of AV ($10.3 million) from 5.1% the year prior. The project area is further
experiencing moderating AV contraction. AV fell by just 1.4% in fiscal 2012
after a significant 11.1% cumulative AV decline from fiscal 2010-2011.
Hunter Park/Northside's Fitch-estimated fiscal 2012 net revenues of $4.8 million
cover parity debt service of $1.6 million a sound 3.09x, and debt service
coverage stands up well to Fitch-designed stress scenarios. If appeals are
applied at levels the fiscal consultant currently is projecting on top of a
conservatively projected 4.5% AV reduction, then Fitch-estimated debt service
coverage will fall to a still sound 2.73x in fiscal 2013. Fitch estimates AV
could contract 30.4% for maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage to reach
1.0x.
UNIVERSITY/SYCAMORE PROJECT AREA BENEFITS FROM PENDING APPEALS REDUCTION, HIGH
DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE
The University/Sycamore merged project area is a large 2,346 acres and it
benefits from high debt service coverage and a mature tax base. The University
and Sycamore sub-areas were formed in 1977 and 1983, respectively. Due to their
age, the IV to base year value is a high 1168%, indicative of a low degree of
additional revenue volatility when AV declines. The top 10 taxpayers make up 36%
of AV and a moderate to high 39% of IV. The project area grew or remained flat
every year until fiscal 2012, when it contracted by a minimal .2%.
Consultant-estimated appeals losses have narrowed substantially to just 1.4% of
AV ($19.3 million) from 7.8% the year prior.
University/Sycamore's Fitch-estimated fiscal 2012 net revenues of $6.0 million
cover parity debt service of $2.3 million a solid 2.56x, and coverage stands up
well to Fitch-designed stress scenarios. If appeals are applied at levels the
fiscal consultant currently is projecting on top of a conservatively projected
4.5% AV reduction, then Fitch-estimated debt service coverage will fall to a
still sound 2.52x in fiscal 2013. Fitch estimates AV could contract by a very
high 49.7% for maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage to reach 1.0x.