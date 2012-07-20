July 20 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the following tax allocation bonds
(TABs) for the San Rafael Redevelopment Agency, CA (the RDA):
--$4.6 million TABs, series 1999, to 'AA-' from 'AA+'.
In addition, the TABs remain on Rating Watch Negative by Fitch.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by a first lien on gross tax increment on all taxable
property within the agency's sole project area, less a 20% set-aside for low and
moderate-income housing.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CASH FLOW ISSUES EXACERBATED BY RDA DISSOLUTION: The downgrade to 'AA-' reflects
ongoing cash flow issues that have been exacerbated by the RDA dissolution
process. Despite strong coverage of debt service by gross tax increment
revenues, the timing of tax revenue receipts needed for debt service payments
necessitates annual borrowing from Marin County. County and state department of
finance (DOF) procedures related to the recognized obligation payment schedule
(ROPS) process and the distribution of revenues have added to cash flow strain.
IMPLICATIONS OF AB 1484: The governor signed this trailer bill to the state's
fiscal 2013 budget on June 27, 2012. The bill includes what Fitch believes are
improvements to the ROPS approval process and other procedures going forward.
However, it required repayment by many SAs of property tax distributions from
December 2011 and January 2012 that the state believes should have been directed
to other taxing entities. The SA reports that it made a partial repayment and
expressed an inability to make the full payment from legally available funds.
The bonds remain on Rating Watch Negative pending a resolution of this dispute.
Fitch is concerned that full repayment amount may leave the SA insufficient
funds to make its upcoming debt service payment.
REMAINING FLOW OF FUNDS ISSUES: The Rating Watch Negative stems from risks
associated with a sizable repayment required by the state under AB1484 (the
trailer bill) but not fully made by the City of San Rafael (city) as successor
agency (SA) to the RDA. This repayment could jeopardize the city's ability to
make its December 2012 debt service payment. As such, Fitch expects the rating
to remain on Rating Watch Negative until this issue is resolved.
PROGRESS ON AB 1X26 IMPLEMENTATION: The ROPS includes 2012 debt service on the
bonds and has been approved by the county and state. The SA has received
approval for sufficient payments to cover the debt service included in the ROPS.
HOUSING REVENUE AVAILABILITY: The lack of distinction between former housing
set-aside revenue and total tax increment under AB 1X26 did not affect Fitch's
assessment of credit quality. This is because concerns about procedural issues
outweigh the very strong coverage provided by pledged revenue.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
AB 1484 PAYMENT OBLIGATION: A decision by DOF that requires the SA to fund the
full amount determined under AB 1484 could leave the SA with insufficient funds
for its next debt service payment absent a loan from the county.
CREDIT PROFILE
BOND DEBT SERVICE IS INCLUDED UNDER APPROVED PAYMENT SCHEDULE
The SA submitted its ROPS, which was approved by the oversight board and the
state's DOF. Approved amounts totaled about $1.1 million for the January to
June 2012 ROPS and $3.3 million for the July to December 2012 ROPS. Fitch
believes they are sufficient to cover June 1, 2012 and Dec. 1, 2012 debt service
payments on outstanding TABs. The SA intended, but was not permitted by DOF, to
include a full year's debt service in the initial January to June 2012 ROPS to
ensure availability of revenues for debt service, as other successor agencies
had done. A distribution of about $597,000 for debt service was made directly
to the bond trustee from the county of Marin for the June 1, 2012 debt service
payment. However, no further distributions under the approved ROPS have yet been
made by the county to the SA.
Provisions under the recently enacted AB1484 required the SA to repay $1.7
million to the county auditor controller that DOF calculated was distributed in
December 2011 in excess of the amount stipulated in AB1X26. The SA has disputed
the accuracy of the required payment amount and does not currently have
sufficient legally available cash balances to pay the required amount. The SA
has thus far remitted about $148 thousand.
Amounts approved under the ROPS and currently not distributed to the SA could
cover the obligation. That said, use of these revenues would result in
insufficient moneys remaining for the SA's Dec. 1, 2012 debt service payment.
The outcome of the SA's appeal to the county regarding the repayment figure is
uncertain. If the $1.7 million figure is not significantly reduced or
eliminated, Fitch believes the city could request a loan from the county to
ensure that debt service needs are covered, and that the county is likely to
grant the request. However the county is not required to do so. This has led
Fitch to maintain the Rating Watch Negative on the bonds until a resolution of
this issue is clearer.
Due to the timing of the December semi-annual debt service payment (Dec. 1)
versus tax revenue receipts (Dec. 10) and current county allocation procedures
that limit the flow of revenues to an amount equivalent to debt service, annual
cash flow borrowing has been necessary. The county has historically provided
loans to the RDA for cash-flow purposes in order to ensure sufficient funds for
debt service payments. The SA reports that the county has agreed to continue
loans, if necessary, alleviating concerns about cash-flow timing.
SERVICE AREA CHARACTERISTICS REMAIN STRONG
The City of San Rafael is located in the San Francisco Bay Area and is both the
county seat and largest city within the County of Marin. It benefits from its
participation in the diverse regional economy of the San Francisco Bay Area and
has traditionally featured strong employment, wealth, and income indicators. The
city's redevelopment agency operates within a single project area located in the
central San Rafael business core and east San Rafael.
Taxable assessed valuation (TAV) for the project area was $2.4 billion in 2012,
nearly 15 times the base year value of $163 million. In 2012, TAV declined by
1.1%. This is still a relatively strong performance compared to most
jurisdictions and reflects a second year of modest decline after many years of
steady increases. Gross tax increment revenues still provided strong debt
service coverage of about 5 times in fiscal year 2012.