Overview -- U.S. medical device manufacturer DJO Global is refinancing a portion of its debt, which should improve liquidity. -- We are assigning our 'BB-' credit rating to the proposed $100 million revolving credit agreement and proposed $300 million term loan to be issued by DJO Finance LLC, a subsidiary of DJO Global. -- We are also assigning our 'BB-' credit rating to the proposed senior secured term loan extension of an undisclosed amount. -- We are also assigning our 'B+' credit rating to the proposed $225 million senior secured notes. -- The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation of continued high leverage and low-single-digit annual revenue growth over the medium term. Rating Action On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating on Vista, Calif.-based DJO Global Inc. At the same time, we assigned our 'BB-' credit rating, two notches above the corporate credit rating on DJO Global, to the proposed $100 million revolving credit agreement and proposed $300 million term loan to be issued by DJO Finance LLC (DJOFL), a subsidiary of DJO Global Inc. We also assigned our '1' recovery rating to this first-lien debt, indicating our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery of principal in the event of default. We assigned our 'BB-' credit rating, two notches above the corporate credit rating on DJO Global, to the proposed extension of a portion of the company's term loan currently outstanding under its senior secured credit facilities. We assigned our '1' recovery rating to this first-lien debt, indicating our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery of principal in the event of default. We assigned our 'B+' credit rating, one notch above the corporate credit rating on DJO Global, to the proposed $225 million senior secured notes to be issued by DJOFL and DJO Finance Corp. (DJOFC), subsidiaries of DJO Global. We also assigned our '2' recovery rating to this second-lien debt, indicating our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery of principal in the event of default. In addition, we affirmed our ratings on the outstanding revolver, term loan, senior unsecured notes, and subordinated notes of DJOFL and DJOFC. Rationale The rating on DJO overwhelmingly reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that DJO's financial profile will continue to be characterized by very high debt leverage and nominal free cash flows. Over the medium term, we expect low-single-digit annual revenue growth, broadly in line with volume growth for the markets DJO serves, and relatively stable profit margins. We consider the business risk profile of the medical device manufacturer to be "fair," in accordance with our criteria. Uncertain third-party reimbursement and coverage for DJO's products overshadow relatively stable demand for its products. DJO's activities are concentrated in the relatively narrow niche of orthopedic and pain management devices. We believe the company's recognizable brands, longstanding customer relationships, and its respectable record of new product development and enhancements have contributed to a leading market position in most product categories. We project revenue growth of about 5% in 2012 propelled by significant new product introductions and businesses acquired during 2011. In subsequent years, we assume DJO's annual revenue growth will revert to a low single-digit rate. We expect price increases to remain negligible in the face of pressure from third-party government and commercial payors. Global efforts to control health care costs also include third-party payor restrictions on the types of products covered. These limitations have restrained DJO's sales and could contribute to an unfavorable shift in product mix. We have raised our expectations for DJO's EBITDA margin compared with our previous (Nov. 30, 2011) estimates, in light of stronger profitability in the fourth quarter of 2011, and because we believe the new 2.3% excise tax on U.S. sales of medical devices, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2013, will be less detrimental to DJO than we previously expected. We currently expect the EBITDA margin (adjusting for the capitalization of operating leases and stock compensation expense, and excluding nonrecurring costs, which have been substantial) to remain about 26%, similar to DJO's performance for the past three years. Profitability in 2012 will be supported by cost-cutting actions implemented in late 2011 and an absence of disruptions associated with the roll-out of a new enterprise resource planning system, which hurt 2011 results. Nevertheless, we believe there is potential for margin slippage in the years ahead, which would be problematic in light of DJO's heavy debt burden and hefty interest expenses. High financial risk remains DJO's dominant credit feature, as it has been since it merged with ReAble Therapeutics Inc. in 2007. As of Dec. 31, 2011, total lease-adjusted debt (including accrued interest) was 8.1x trailing-12-month EBITDA. We expect this debt leverage measure to remain above 7.0x for the next two years, declining gradually as a result of EBITDA growth. DJO had free operating cash flow (after capital spending and working capital requirements) in only one of the past six years. We believe it will continue to need incremental external financing over the next few years. Liquidity We view DJO's liquidity as "adequate" (as defined in our criteria). The proposed transactions will improve DJO's liquidity by extending the maturity of about 45% of its debt and expanding the headroom under DJO's loan covenant. There will not be a material increase in the total amount of debt or interest expense. Our liquidity analysis is based on the following assumptions and expectations: -- Over the next 12 to 24 months, we estimate sources of liquidity, including a revolving credit facility, would cover uses by more than 1.2x. Even if EBITDA is 15% below our expectations, sources would still cover uses, based on our estimates. -- Relatively modest capital spending requirements can be financed internally, in our view. However, borrowing could be required to finance working capital. Over the next few years, we assume acquisitions will consume only about $10 million annually. -- Assuming the refinancing is completed as proposed, the company will not face any significant debt maturities until 2014. -- As of Dec. 31, 2011, pro forma for the refinancing, DJO had $30.7 million of cash and about $58.3 million of funds available from its $100 million revolving credit facility. -- We believe DJO has sound relationships with its banks, but lacks the ability to absorb a high-impact, low-probability event, such as an onerous product liability settlement, without refinancing. -- The net debt leverage limit in DJO's credit agreements will be modified, giving it substantially more headroom than under the old covenant and relieving a potential source of liquidity pressure. Recovery analysis For our complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on DJO, to be published after this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our rating outlook on DJO is stable, reflecting our expectation of continued high leverage, low-single-digit annual revenue growth over the medium term, broadly in line with volume growth for the markets DJO serves, and relatively stable profit margins. We also assume that DJO will need at most moderate borrowing to finance capital spending and working capital requirements. We could consider a downgrade if we expect the covenant cushion to fall below 10% or availability of the revolver is substantially reduced, resulting in impaired liquidity. We could also consider a downgrade if we expect the EBITDA margin to be below 23% for an extended period of time, which might suggest a deterioration of DJO's business risk profile. This could occur if new products fail to gain traction or weaker-than-expected economic conditions in the U.S. or Europe significantly slow DJO's growth and depress its margins. There is also potential for intensified price pressure, which we believe could further erode profitability. Though not likely in the years ahead, we could raise our rating if a combination of wider EBITDA margins, accelerated growth, or other factors leads to adjusted debt to EBITDA under 5x and we believe such a level would be sustained. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed DJO Global Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- New Ratings DJO Finance Corp. DJO Finance Corp.
DJO Finance LLC
Senior Secured
US$225 mil 2nd priority nts due 2018 B+
Recovery Rating 2
DJO Finance LLC
Senior Secured
US$100 mil revolver bank ln due 2017 BB-
Recovery Rating 1
US$300 mil term bank ln due 2017 BB-
Recovery Rating 1
Extended term bank ln BB-
Recovery Rating 1
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
DJO Finance Corp.
DJO Finance LLC
Senior Unsecured B-
Recovery Rating 5
Subordinated CCC+
Recovery Rating 6
DJO Finance LLC
Senior Secured BB-
Recovery Rating 1