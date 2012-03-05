Overview -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on U.S. gaming operator Pinnacle to 'BB-' from 'B+'. -- The upgrade reflects continued strong performance, which has positioned Pinnacle with sufficient flexibility relative to our leverage threshold at 'BB-' to complete planned development spending. -- Additionally, Pinnacle has announced plans to issue a $250 million term loan due 2019 and a $250 million subordinated notes issue due 2022, and we are assigning preliminary ratings to the proposed debt offerings. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Pinnacle's credit measures will remain in line with a 'BB-' rating over the next few years, despite planned development spending. Rating Action On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Las Vegas-based Pinnacle Entertainment Inc. to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The rating outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned the company's proposed $250 million term loan due 2019 our preliminary issue-level rating of 'BB+' and a preliminary recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. We assigned the proposed $250 million subordinated notes due 2022 our preliminary issue-level rating of 'B' and a preliminary recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The company plans to use the proceeds to redeem its 7.5% senior subordinated notes due 2015, repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility, and for general corporate purposes. Additionally, we revised our recovery rating on Pinnacle's existing subordinated debt to '6' from '5', reflecting an increase in secured debt under our simulated default scenario from the planned term loan, resulting in lower recovery prospects for the subordinated debt. We affirmed the 'B' issue-level rating on the subordinated debt (two notches lower than the 'BB-' corporate credit rating) in accordance with our notching criteria for a recovery rating of '6'. Furthermore, we revised our recovery rating on the company's existing 8.625% senior unsecured notes due 2017 to '3' from '1'. The '3' recovery rating reflects our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. While the recovery prospects for the senior notes are in the 90% to 100% range, we have capped our recovery rating at '3' to reflect the possibility of additional debt of the same or higher priority being incurred as the company's credit profile weakens under our simulated default scenario. This action is in accordance with our recovery criteria for companies with corporate credit ratings in the 'BB' category and follows our raising of Pinnacle's corporate credit rating to 'BB-'. Consequently, we lowered the issue-level rating on these senior notes to 'BB-' (the same as the corporate credit rating) from 'BB' in accordance with our notching criteria for a recovery rating of '3'. Finally, we raised our issue-level rating on Pinnacle's senior secured revolving credit facility by one notch to 'BB+' from 'BB' as a result of the higher corporate credit rating. The revolver's '1' recovery rating is unchanged. Rationale The upgrade reflects our belief that Pinnacle has sufficient financial flexibility to complete its planned development projects while maintaining credit measures that we view as in line with a higher rating. Specifically, we now believe that Pinnacle's leverage will spike to the mid-5x area over the next year as the company works through its remaining development pipeline, which is a full turn lower than we had previously forecasted. We expect that leverage will improve to 5x or below by the end of 2013 and be sustained around that level over the longer term. We also believe the company's development projects, including Baton Rouge and River Downs, strengthen Pinnacle's portfolio of properties and improve its diversity of cash flows. The upgrade also reflects management's strong execution on the cost side. In 2011, Pinnacle's net revenue grew about 8%, while EBITDA grew 18%. Management's focus on its new marketing program, operational efficiencies and its implementation of a shared services model across its Louisiana properties and St. Louis properties resulted in improved revenues and a 200-basis-point improvement in margins year over year. We expect this margin improvement will be sustainable over the next few years. Our 'BB-' corporate credit rating reflects our assessment of Pinnacle's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive" (according to our rating criteria). Our assessment of Pinnacle's business risk profile as fair reflects the company's geographically diverse portfolio of properties, notwithstanding locations in competitive markets and a concentration of cash flows in Louisiana, as well as our expectation for continued strong performance at Pinnacle's newer properties. Our assessment of Pinnacle's financial risk profile as aggressive takes into account the company's growth strategy, which we expect will result in substantial capital spending over the next two years, as well as sufficient liquidity to complete its planned development spending. Additionally, while we expect Pinnacle's leverage to spike to the mid-5x area over the next year, we believe the company will be able to bring leverage back down to around 5x by the end of 2013. For full-year 2012, we have factored in an expectation that Pinnacle's EBITDA will grow in the high-single-digit percentage area, which incorporates the opening of L'Auberge Baton Rouge, anticipated by Labor Day, as well as modest single digit growth across its existing portfolio. Over the intermediate term, we expect Pinnacle to continue to focus on growth opportunities, allowing it to continue diversifying its cash flow base and reduce its dependence on its Lake Charles property ahead of the potential opening of a competing property there. In addition to its casino in Baton Rouge, we expect Pinnacle to develop its River Downs facility in Ohio following recent legislative approval allowing video lottery terminals at racetracks. Pinnacle has not yet indicated how much it plans to spend, but the legislation includes a $50 million license fee and a minimum investment of $150 million. We expect that Pinnacle will likely spend more than the minimum amount required, which we have incorporated into our forecast. Pinnacle also invested $95 million to acquire a 26% equity interest in Asian Coast Development (ACDL), a potential longer term opportunity to diversify cash flow sources into Vietnam. We have not factored in any additional spending associated with this investment over the next several years. Under our operating performance and capital spending assumptions, we expect Pinnacle's credit measures to weaken somewhat from current levels. Specifically, we believe leverage could rise to the mid-5x area over the next year. Based upon our assessment of Pinnacle's business risk profile as fair, we believe leverage around 5x is in line with a 'BB-' corporate credit rating, although we are willing to tolerate short-term spikes in leverage to the mid-5x area to fund expansions that we believe strengthen the company's business profile. Pinnacle currently owns and operates casino facilities in Belterra, Ind.; New Orleans, Bossier City, and Lake Charles, La.; St. Louis; and Reno, Nev. Pinnacle is in the process of developing an additional casino in Baton Rouge, La. and we expect it to develop a racino (racetrack with video lottery terminals) at its River Downs racetrack in Ohio. Liquidity Under our performance expectations, we believe Pinnacle's liquidity profile is "adequate" (according to our criteria), given operating and capital expenditure needs during the next 12 to 18 months. Relevant factors in our assessment of Pinnacle's liquidity profile include the following: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity over this period to exceed uses by 1.2x or more and believe sources would exceed uses even if EBITDA declined by 20%. -- We believe Pinnacle has a sound relationship with its bank group and a satisfactory standing in the credit markets. -- We believe Pinnacle has the liquidity to complete its development spending plans. -- We expect Pinnacle would be able to maintain covenant compliance, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%. Pinnacle's sources of liquidity include excess cash balances, availability under its revolving credit facility, and internally generated cash. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Pinnacle had $79 million in cash, most of which we believe is needed for daily operating purposes. The company's revolving credit facility, which was increased to $410 million in August 2011, had about $343 million available as of Dec. 31, 2011. As part of the amendment and restatement of its credit facility in August 2011, Pinnacle revised financial covenant levels to account for the delayed opening of L'Auberge Baton Rouge because of unusually high water levels in the Mississippi River. Financial covenants under the revolver include a maximum consolidated senior secured leverage ratio, a maximum consolidated total leverage ratio, and a minimum interest coverage ratio, all of which are set at manageable levels given our cash flow expectations. We have factored in capital spending needs in excess of $300 million in 2012 and roughly $200 million in 2013, incorporating our assumptions around maintenance capital spending, and development spending, as noted. While cash from operating activities will be insufficient to cover these capital spending needs, we believe Pinnacle has sufficient availability under its revolver to meet its spending needs. Pro forma for this transaction, which includes a cash tender offer for its $385 million senior subordinated notes issue due 2015, Pinnacle has no debt maturities (aside from minimal term loan amortization payments) over the next several years, until 2016, when its revolver matures. Outlook Our rating outlook on Pinnacle is stable. While we expect leverage to increase to the mid-5x area over the next year as the company works through its development pipeline, we are willing to tolerate a short-term spike in leverage to facilitate productive development spending. Furthermore, we believe Pinnacle's more measured pace of development and stronger-than-expected operating results in recent periods will allow the company to de-lever quickly, and we expect leverage will be around 5x by the end of 2013, which we believe is in line with the 'BB-' rating. Given Pinnacle's active development pipeline, our expectation for credit measures over the next few years, and potential changes in the competitive landscape in some of its markets, an upgrade seems unlikely over the intermediate term. However, we could lower our rating if operating performance is substantially lower than our current expectations, such that Pinnacle's ability to drive operating lease-adjusted total debt to EBITDA to around 5x by the end of 2013 becomes less likely. Additionally, we could lower the rating if the company takes a more aggressive stance toward expansion or other investments that we do not believe will generate sufficient returns. Ratings List Upgraded To From Pinnacle Entertainment Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- B+/Stable/-- New Ratings Pinnacle Entertainment Inc. Senior Secured BB+(prelim) $250 mil term loan due 2019 Recovery Rating 1(prelim) Subordinated B(prelim) $250 mil notes due 2022 Recovery Rating 6(prelim) Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Revised To From Pinnacle Entertainment Inc. Subordinated B B Recovery Rating 5 6 Downgraded; Recovery Rating Revised To From Pinnacle Entertainment Inc. Senior Unsecured BB- BB Recovery Rating 3 1 Upgraded To From Pinnacle Entertainment Inc. Senior Secured BB+ BB Recovery Rating 1 1 