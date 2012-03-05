March 5 - Overview
-- U.S.-based Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc. (MSC) plans to extend
the maturity of its revolving credit facility to 2014 from 2013.
-- Its subsidiary Hexion U.S. Finance Corp. plans to issue $450 million
of first-priority senior secured notes due April 15, 2020 to refinance term
loans due in 2013.
-- We are affirming all our ratings, including the 'B-' corporate credit
rating, on MSC.
-- We are assigning a 'B-' issue-level rating and a recovery rating of
'3' to the proposed revolving credit facility and notes.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that despite challenging
market conditions, if the refinancing is successful, liquidity should remain
adequate during the next year at both MSC and Momentive Performance Materials
Inc., which is owned by the same parent holding company.
Rating Action
On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings,
including the 'B-' corporate credit rating, on Momentive Specialty Chemicals
Inc. (MSC). The outlook is stable.
We have also assigned our 'B-' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to
MSC's proposed $200 million revolving credit facility maturing in December
2014 and to Hexion U.S. Finance Corp.'s proposed $450 million first-priority
senior secured notes due April 15, 2020. The notes will be guaranteed on a
senior secured basis by MSC and domestic subsidiaries that guarantee its
senior secured credit facilities, and they will rank pari passu with those
credit facilities. The '3' recovery rating reflects our expectation of
meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
Rationale
The ratings on Columbus-Ohio based MSC reflect the company's "highly
leveraged" financial profile and "weak" business risk profile (as our criteria
define those terms).
MSC's ratio of total adjusted debt to EBITDA is about 7x. Total adjusted debt
as of Dec. 31, 2011, was approximately $4.3 billion. We adjust debt to include
debt and preferred stock at MSC's parent companies (Momentive Specialty
Chemicals Holdings LLC and Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC),
capitalized operating leases, tax-adjusted unfunded retirement obligations,
and tax-adjusted environmental liabilities. After improving in the first half
of 2011, results weakened in the second half of the year because of less
favorable economic conditions and customers reducing inventory. Although we
expect market conditions in the first half of 2012 to remain challenging, our
assumption of moderate global economic growth for the full year should produce
stronger second-half than first-half results. Nevertheless, we factor in the
potential for volatility and some deterioration in credit metrics. Given the
nature of the company's products, potential liabilities could arise on top of
those for which the company has provided. Underlining this risk is the recent
classification by the U.S. government of formaldehyde as a carcinogen.
MSC is a global manufacturer and marketer of thermoset resins, with 2011
revenues of $5.2 billion. Its strengths include its leadership in several
product categories and the geographic diversity of its operations. In 2011 it
generated 59% of its revenues in international markets, including significant
sales in high-growth emerging markets. The company manufactures a range of
resins, including epoxy, phenolic, and coating resins (representing about
two-thirds of 2011 sales and three-quarters of segment EBITDA). It also
produces forest product resins (about one-third of sales and one-quarter of
segment EBITDA).
Nevertheless, MSC's business profile and operating results remain vulnerable
to cyclical downturns in demand for key products and to swings in the prices
of key raw materials including urea, phenols, and methanol. Recent weakness
notwithstanding, during the past year, results have benefited from relative
strength in such key end markets as automotive and oilfield services, and
should strengthen further when construction markets eventually recover. Plant
closings in 2011 should also benefit future results. Lackluster
trailing-12-month EBITDA margins of about 11% are down from about 13% in
mid-2011 (a recent peak), but remain significantly higher than the 6% achieved
during the last recession in 2009.
Standard & Poor's believes that the merger of MSC and Momentive Performance
Materials Inc. (MPM; B-/Stable/--) benefits credit quality only modestly. In
October 2010, controlling shareholder Apollo Global Management L.P. placed the
two companies under a single holding company. Although each company maintains
a separate capital structure, we assess both in a manner that recognizes their
shared parentage.
Liquidity
Liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our liquidity criteria. We expect the
company's sources of funds to exceed uses of funds by 1.2x or more over the
next year. Our assessment of liquidity is based on the following assumptions
and observations:
-- As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had $200 million of availability
under its senior secured revolving credit facilities, plus $428 million of
unrestricted cash. Liquidity improved in the fourth quarter of 2011 because of
a reduction in working capital and a capital contribution from the ultimate
parent.
-- We expect the company will maintain a comfortable EBITDA cushion under
its senior secured leverage covenant. The company has a provision for equity
cures under its financial covenant, which could provide the equity sponsor an
opportunity to support its investment in MSC in the unlikely event that the
company breaches this covenant.
-- We expect key outlays in 2012 to include interest expense of about
$260 million, capital spending of about $150 million, and meaningful amounts
for restructuring and the achievement of targeted synergies from the shared
services agreement with MPM. In addition, about $100 million of debt matures
this year, some of which is likely to be renewed. Consequently, free cash flow
generation is likely to be thin or somewhat negative.
-- The planned refinancing, if successful, will significantly reduce the
amount of debt maturing in 2013.
-- We do not assume any sizable acquisitions or any shareholder rewards.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on MSC to be
published following the release of this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation of moderate global economic growth
in 2012, with economic conditions and company results likely to be stronger in
the second half of the year than the first. Our base-case expectation is that
MSC's operating results will not deteriorate meaningfully. We believe MPM's
operating results could weaken more from 2011 full-year levels than MSC's,
primarily because of recent silicone industry capacity additions and
competitive pricing. Nevertheless, we believe liquidity at each company would
remain adequate even if EBITDA were to decline by 20% in 2012, as long as it
recovers thereafter. We expect both companies to refinance upcoming debt
maturities in a proactive manner. Our ratings do not factor in sizable
acquisitions or any shareholder rewards.
We could lower our ratings during the next year if unexpected developments,
including less favorable economic conditions, raw material price spikes, or
weakness in key end markets, cause EBITDA and cash flow generation to
deteriorate or liquidity to worsen beyond our current expectations.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And
Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/--
Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc.
Senior Secured B-
Recovery rating 3
Senior Unsecured CCC+
Recovery rating 5
Hexion U.S. Finance Corp.
Hexion Nova Scotia Finance ULC
Senior secured CCC+
Recovery rating 5
New Rating
Borden Chemical UK LTD
Momentive Specialty Chemicals B.V.
Momentive Specialty Chemicals Canada Inc.
Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc.
Momentive Specialty Chemicals UK LTD
Senior Secured
$200 mil. revolver due 2014 B-
Recovery rating 3
Hexion U.S. Finance Corp.
Senior Secured
$450 mil. first-priority
senior notes due 2020 B-
Recovery Rating 3
