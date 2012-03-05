March 5 - Overview
-- U.S. energy company AmerenEnergy Generating Co. recently disclosed
that it expects its ability to borrow additional funds from external third
parties as of March 31, 2013, will be limited.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings
on AmerenEnergy Generating to 'BB-' from 'BB'.
-- We have placed the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- The CreditWatch negative placement reflects the 1 in 2 probability
that we will lower our ratings on the company in the very near term.
Rating Action
On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on AmerenEnergy Generating Co.
(GenCo) to 'BB-' from 'BB' and placed the ratings on CreditWatch with negative
implications. The '3' recovery rating on GenCo's senior unsecured debt,
indicating expectations of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of
payment default, is unchanged.
Rationale
We view AmerenEnergy Generating Co.'s (GenCo) recently disclosed projected
inability to borrow additional funds from third parties as of April 2013 as a
material ratings constraint. Absent GenCo's ability to borrow from third
parties, GenCo would most probably not be able to absorb high-impact,
low-probability events without parental support. Unless management presents a
very credible plan to avert this scenario, we would revise our assessment of
GenCo's liquidity to "less than adequate" from "adequate" (as our criteria
define the terms), which would lead to a further downgrade.
Our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on GenCo is based on its "fair" and
"aggressive" (as our criteria define the terms) business risk and financial
risk profiles. Additionally, our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on the company
continues to assume a very limited degree of support from parent Ameren Corp.
.
Furthermore, low power prices suggest that Ameren's economic incentive to
support GenCo is diminishing and thus we may decide to rate GenCo based on its
stand-alone credit quality. In such a scenario, we would likely lower our
corporate credit rating on GenCo further.
GenCo's fair business risk profile reflects its ultimate dependence on the
market price of electricity, which has recently sharply declined. GenCo's
margins have steadily declined due to lower demand because of the recession
and by an increased supply of natural gas from shale gas that have contributed
to lower natural gas prices. While GenCo continues to manage those areas that
it can directly influence, such as reducing capital spending, maintaining its
hedging program, and reducing its operation and maintenance (O&M) costs,
sustained weak power prices will pressure its cash flow over the intermediate
term. Furthermore, the prolonged weakness of the power markets, particularly
the flattening of the forward curve, reduces the value of GenCo's hedging
strategy to protect it from weak power prices. While GenCo's three-year
hedging strategy provides a degree of price insulation over the short term,
sustained depressed power prices would eventually undermine this credit
enhancement. This could lead Standard & Poor's to revise GenCo's business risk
profile to "weak," almost certainly resulting in a ratings downgrade.
We view Ameren's recent decision to significantly reduce its environmental
capital spending at GenCo as prudent from Ameren Corp.'s perspective but
believe the reduction adds considerable credit risk to GenCo. This decision
will provide Ameren management with additional time to reevaluate its options
and to assess its ability to meet federal and state environmental regulations
even in the possible absence of a scrubber at Newton. However, the reduction
of environmental capital spending also suggests management's lack of
confidence in the longer-term economic sustainability of GenCo's business
model. This reinforces our view that Ameren's support for GenCo is limited and
that it expects GenCo to cover its cash needs as a stand-alone business even
over the short term.
GenCo's financial risk profile is aggressive and reflects its stand-alone
financial risk profile. The aggressive financial risk profile also reflects
Standard & Poor's base-case scenario of adjusted funds from operations (FFO)
to total debt at about 15% and adjusted total debt to total capital at about
50% over the next 12 months. For the 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2011, adjusted
FFO to debt was 24.2% or higher than the 22.7% at year-end 2010, adjusted debt
to EBITDA was 3.0x or slightly better from 3.1x at year-end 2010, and adjusted
debt to total capital was 48.5% or improved from the 51.4% at year-end 2010.
Should power prices continue to remain weak, our stress-case scenario
indicates that FFO to debt would decline to below 12% and we would revise
GenCo's financial risk profile to highly leveraged and likely further lower
our credit rating on GenCo.
Even with the planned reduction in capital spending, we expect that GenCo's
discretionary cash flow will turn negative and that it will meet its near-term
cash needs through its availability under its existing credit facility.
Liquidity
While GenCo's liquidity is currently adequate based on our assessment for the
next 12 months, absent management detailing a credible plan that enhances its
liquidity position for the period after March 31, 2013, we will revise our
liquidity assessment to "less than adequate."
We base our liquidity assessment on the following factors and assumptions:
-- We expect the company's liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and
credit facility availability) over the next 12 months to exceed its uses by
more than 3x.
-- GenCo does not have long-term debt maturities until 2018.
-- Even if FFO declines by 100%, we believe net sources would still be
more than 1.2x of cash requirements mostly due to the availability on its
credit facility.
In our analysis, we assumed liquidity of about $650 million over the next 12
months, primarily consisting of cash, FFO, and availability under its credit
facility. GenCo's $500 million credit facility expires in September 2013. We
estimate the company will use about $200 million over the same period for
capital spending and working capital needs.
GenCo's bond indenture includes financial covenants that must be met for GenCo
to incur additional indebtedness. These financial covenants include a debt to
capital ratio of no greater than 60% and a minimum interest coverage ratio of
2.5x. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the debt to capital ratio was 43% and the interest
coverage ratio was 4.3x. While we expect that the debt to capital ratio will
be maintained at below 50% over the intermediate term, we expect that the
interest coverage ratio will drop to about 2.3x in 2013, reflecting weaker
operating cash flows as a direct result of weak market power prices.
Recovery analysis
GenCo's unsecured notes are rated 'BB-' and are on CreditWatch with negative
implications. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectations of meaningful
(50%-70%) recovery. We will publish a full recovery report on RatingsDirect
following the release of this report.
CreditWatch
The CreditWatch with negative implications is based on the 50% probability
that we will lower our ratings on GenCo in the very near term. We would lower
the ratings if we determine that GenCo's liquidity is less than adequate under
our criteria, if we view management's liquidity strategy for the period after
March 31, 2013, to be insufficient, or if we determine that we should base our
credit rating on GenCo solely on its stand-alone credit quality, without any
support from parent Ameren Corp.
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch Action; Recovery Rating Unchanged
To From
AmerenEnergy Generating Co.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Watch Neg/-- BB/Negative/--
Senior Unsecured BB-/Watch Neg BB
Recovery Rating 3 3
