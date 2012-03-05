Overview -- U.S.-based diversified energy company The Williams Cos. Inc.'s consolidated credit profile has improved as a result of the spinoff of its volatile exploration and production business, WPX Energy Inc. -- We are raising our corporate credit ratings on Williams and its operating subsidiaries, Williams Partners L.P. (WPZ), Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. LLC (Transco), and Northwest Pipeline G.P. (Northwest), to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. -- We are removing the ratings from CreditWatch with positive implications. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectations that Williams will maintain consolidated financial leverage below 4x and adequate liquidity, and successfully execute on its organic growth plans over the intermediate term. Rating Action On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on The Williams Cos. Inc. and its operating subsidiaries, Williams Partners L.P. (WPZ), Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. LLC (Transco), and Northwest Pipeline G.P. (Northwest), to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. We removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive implications on Feb. 16, 2011. The outlook is stable. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Williams had about $8.7 billion of consolidated debt. Rationale The rating action reflects our view that Williams' consolidated credit profile has improved following its spinoff of its volatile and capital-intensive exploration and production subsidiary, WPX Energy Inc. We are revising our assessment of the company's business risk profile to "strong" from "satisfactory" (as defined by our criteria) because we estimate that about 70% of cash flow will now come from relatively stable, fee-based sources. The remaining 30% is derived from sources that are exposed to volume risk and commodity prices, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs). In 2012, we believe Williams will likely achieve consolidated debt to EBITDA between 3.5x and 3.75x, depending on commodity prices. Williams currently owns the 2% general partner interest and 70% limited partner interest in WPZ. WPZ is the growth vehicle for the consolidated enterprise and where we expect most of the growth and debt financing to occur over time. We believe Williams will continue to invest in assets and drop them into WPZ and the company's Canadian midstream and olefins business will remain at the general partner level. We are maintaining a one-notch differential between our rating on Williams' senior unsecured debt and our corporate credit rating on the company due to the structural subordination of Williams' debt to the debt of its operating subsidiaries. On a consolidated basis, the percentage of priority debt at the operating subsidiaries to the book value of tangible assets is more than 20% of tangible assets. In 2012, we estimate that the pipeline segment will generate 40% of consolidated EBITDA. The pipeline assets have an "excellent" business risk profile due to predictable cash flows these assets generate. Operating subsidiaries Transco and Northwest and a 50% joint-venture interest in Gulfstream Natural Gas System LLC get support from a strong competitive position, investment-grade shipper profiles, and generally long-term contracts. Transco and Gulfstream provide gas to the Northeast, Southeast, and Florida markets, all areas with strong gas demand. We believe Northwest's strong competitive position makes it well situated to move Rockies gas to key end markets for local distribution companies in Seattle and Portland. The midstream segment is riskier and would likely have a stand-alone business risk profile of "fair". We estimate that this segment will generate about 50% of consolidated EBITDA in 2012. We view Williams' midstream segment's high portion of fee-based cash flows (55% to 60% in 2012) as providing some cash flow predictability. However, this segment does have mostly keep-whole and other commodity-sensitive contracts that can affect segment cash flow. Williams' Canadian midstream and olefins business segment is not a key ratings influence at this time. Cash flow from this segment will account for about 10% of consolidated EBITDA, but we expect it to grow over time due to several large organic projects. Williams will fund these projects primarily with its large international cash position. Williams' consolidated financial risk profile is "significant," in our view. Under our base-case forecast, we expect a modest increase in gathering volumes despite low natural gas prices because of the NGL price uplift and new growth projects. We also assumed modest volume growth on Transco and Northwest as a result of several new projects in 2012. As a result, we expect consolidated debt to EBITDA of about 3.6x, funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 19%, and EBITDA to interest of about 5x in 2012. Given WPZ's significant keep-whole exposure, consolidated financial metrics could improve if the NGL to natural gas pricing differential widens further, or worsen if it narrows. Nevertheless, we believe Williams' NGL margins will be resilient in 2012 based on our hydrocarbon price assumptions of an NGL price of $1.08 per gallon and a natural gas price of $2.75 per million British thermal units. We estimate WPZ's distribution coverage ratio to have some cushion at 1.2x. Liquidity We assess Williams' consolidated liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. We project sources divided by uses of 1.2x to 1.3x for the next 12 months. Key sources include our assumptions for FFO of about $2 billion, cash of about $890 million, and full availability of Williams' $900 million credit facility and WPZ's $2 billion credit facility due in June 2016. Primary uses include total capital spending of about $3.6 billion, debt maturities of $350 million, and dividends and distributions of about $890 million area. A key assumption underlying our assessment of Williams' liquidity is that the company would scale back capital expenditures, the majority of which is discretionary, if it could not raise sufficient funds to finance its growth projects. We view Williams' 2012 debt maturities as manageable, which includes Transco's $325 million notes and a modest maturity at parent Williams. In addition, Williams posted a minimal amount (in the form of letters of credit) of collateral to counterparties to support its net derivative liability, which in our view does not hurt liquidity. Williams was in compliance with its financial covenants as of Dec. 31, 2011. The covenants include a maximum debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.5x (5x following acquisitions of $50 million or more) at Williams and 5x (5.5x following acquisitions of $50 million or more) at WPZ and a debt to capitalization ratio of no greater than 65% at pipeline subsidiaries Transco and Northwest. Williams has a significant cushion in all of these financial covenants and we expect the company to remain in compliance in 2012. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Williams will maintain consolidated financial leverage below 4x and adequate liquidity, and successfully execute on its organic growth plans over the intermediate term. Higher ratings are unlikely absent a notably more conservative financial policy. We could lower the ratings if lower gathering volumes and NGL prices pressure cash flow, resulting in debt to EBITDA above 4.25x on a sustained basis. Related Criteria And Research -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Natural Gas Liquids Price Assumptions For 2011, 2012, and 2013, Oct. 7, 2011 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Rating Criteria For U.S. Midstream Energy Companies, Dec. 18, 2008 Ratings List Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From The Williams Cos. Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- BBB-/Watch Pos/-- Senior Unsecured BBB- BB+/Watch Pos Junior Subordinated BB+ BB/Watch Pos Preferred Stock BB+ BB/Watch Pos Northwest Pipeline G.P. Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- BBB-/Watch Pos/-- Senior Unsecured BBB BBB-/Watch Pos Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. LLC Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- BBB-/Watch Pos/-- Senior Unsecured BBB BBB-/Watch Pos Williams Partners L.P. 