-- U.S.-based diversified energy company The Williams Cos. Inc.'s
consolidated credit profile has improved as a result of the spinoff of its
volatile exploration and production business, WPX Energy Inc.
-- We are raising our corporate credit ratings on Williams and its
operating subsidiaries, Williams Partners L.P. (WPZ), Transcontinental Gas
Pipe Line Co. LLC (Transco), and Northwest Pipeline G.P. (Northwest), to 'BBB'
from 'BBB-'.
-- We are removing the ratings from CreditWatch with positive
implications.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectations that Williams will
maintain consolidated financial leverage below 4x and adequate liquidity, and
successfully execute on its organic growth plans over the intermediate term.
Rating Action
On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit rating on The Williams Cos. Inc. and its operating subsidiaries,
Williams Partners L.P. (WPZ), Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. LLC
(Transco), and Northwest Pipeline G.P. (Northwest), to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. We
removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive
implications on Feb. 16, 2011. The outlook is stable. As of Dec. 31, 2011,
Williams had about $8.7 billion of consolidated debt.
Rationale
The rating action reflects our view that Williams' consolidated credit profile
has improved following its spinoff of its volatile and capital-intensive
exploration and production subsidiary, WPX Energy Inc. We are revising our
assessment of the company's business risk profile to "strong" from
"satisfactory" (as defined by our criteria) because we estimate that about 70%
of cash flow will now come from relatively stable, fee-based sources. The
remaining 30% is derived from sources that are exposed to volume risk and
commodity prices, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs). In 2012, we believe
Williams will likely achieve consolidated debt to EBITDA between 3.5x and
3.75x, depending on commodity prices.
Williams currently owns the 2% general partner interest and 70% limited
partner interest in WPZ. WPZ is the growth vehicle for the consolidated
enterprise and where we expect most of the growth and debt financing to occur
over time. We believe Williams will continue to invest in assets and drop them
into WPZ and the company's Canadian midstream and olefins business will remain
at the general partner level.
We are maintaining a one-notch differential between our rating on Williams'
senior unsecured debt and our corporate credit rating on the company due to
the structural subordination of Williams' debt to the debt of its operating
subsidiaries. On a consolidated basis, the percentage of priority debt at the
operating subsidiaries to the book value of tangible assets is more than 20%
of tangible assets.
In 2012, we estimate that the pipeline segment will generate 40% of
consolidated EBITDA. The pipeline assets have an "excellent" business risk
profile due to predictable cash flows these assets generate. Operating
subsidiaries Transco and Northwest and a 50% joint-venture interest in
Gulfstream Natural Gas System LLC get support from a strong competitive
position, investment-grade shipper profiles, and generally long-term
contracts. Transco and Gulfstream provide gas to the Northeast, Southeast, and
Florida markets, all areas with strong gas demand. We believe Northwest's
strong competitive position makes it well situated to move Rockies gas to key
end markets for local distribution companies in Seattle and Portland.
The midstream segment is riskier and would likely have a stand-alone business
risk profile of "fair". We estimate that this segment will generate about 50%
of consolidated EBITDA in 2012. We view Williams' midstream segment's high
portion of fee-based cash flows (55% to 60% in 2012) as providing some cash
flow predictability. However, this segment does have mostly keep-whole and
other commodity-sensitive contracts that can affect segment cash flow.
Williams' Canadian midstream and olefins business segment is not a key ratings
influence at this time. Cash flow from this segment will account for about 10%
of consolidated EBITDA, but we expect it to grow over time due to several
large organic projects. Williams will fund these projects primarily with its
large international cash position.
Williams' consolidated financial risk profile is "significant," in our view.
Under our base-case forecast, we expect a modest increase in gathering volumes
despite low natural gas prices because of the NGL price uplift and new growth
projects. We also assumed modest volume growth on Transco and Northwest as a
result of several new projects in 2012. As a result, we expect consolidated
debt to EBITDA of about 3.6x, funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 19%, and
EBITDA to interest of about 5x in 2012. Given WPZ's significant keep-whole
exposure, consolidated financial metrics could improve if the NGL to natural
gas pricing differential widens further, or worsen if it narrows.
Nevertheless, we believe Williams' NGL margins will be resilient in 2012 based
on our hydrocarbon price assumptions of an NGL price of $1.08 per gallon and a
natural gas price of $2.75 per million British thermal units. We estimate
WPZ's distribution coverage ratio to have some cushion at 1.2x.
Liquidity
We assess Williams' consolidated liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria.
We project sources divided by uses of 1.2x to 1.3x for the next 12 months. Key
sources include our assumptions for FFO of about $2 billion, cash of about
$890 million, and full availability of Williams' $900 million credit facility
and WPZ's $2 billion credit facility due in June 2016. Primary uses include
total capital spending of about $3.6 billion, debt maturities of $350 million,
and dividends and distributions of about $890 million area. A key assumption
underlying our assessment of Williams' liquidity is that the company would
scale back capital expenditures, the majority of which is discretionary, if it
could not raise sufficient funds to finance its growth projects.
We view Williams' 2012 debt maturities as manageable, which includes Transco's
$325 million notes and a modest maturity at parent Williams. In addition,
Williams posted a minimal amount (in the form of letters of credit) of
collateral to counterparties to support its net derivative liability, which in
our view does not hurt liquidity.
Williams was in compliance with its financial covenants as of Dec. 31, 2011.
The covenants include a maximum debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.5x (5x following
acquisitions of $50 million or more) at Williams and 5x (5.5x following
acquisitions of $50 million or more) at WPZ and a debt to capitalization ratio
of no greater than 65% at pipeline subsidiaries Transco and Northwest.
Williams has a significant cushion in all of these financial covenants and we
expect the company to remain in compliance in 2012.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Williams will maintain
consolidated financial leverage below 4x and adequate liquidity, and
successfully execute on its organic growth plans over the intermediate term.
Higher ratings are unlikely absent a notably more conservative financial
policy. We could lower the ratings if lower gathering volumes and NGL prices
pressure cash flow, resulting in debt to EBITDA above 4.25x on a sustained
basis.
Ratings List
Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
The Williams Cos. Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- BBB-/Watch Pos/--
Senior Unsecured BBB- BB+/Watch Pos
Junior Subordinated BB+ BB/Watch Pos
Preferred Stock BB+ BB/Watch Pos
Northwest Pipeline G.P.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- BBB-/Watch Pos/--
Senior Unsecured BBB BBB-/Watch Pos
Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. LLC
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- BBB-/Watch Pos/--
Senior Unsecured BBB BBB-/Watch Pos
Williams Partners L.P.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- BBB-/Watch Pos/--
Senior Unsecured BBB BBB-/Watch Pos
