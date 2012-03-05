March 5 - Fitch Ratings has published a servicer report on BNY Mellon
. This report provides an overview of the company's servicing operations
and a discussion of the areas evaluated by Fitch.
The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:
Sectors >> Structured Finance >> CMBS >> CMBS Servicers
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria' (Feb. 18, 2011);
--'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers' (Aug. 16, 2010).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: BNY Mellon
U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria
Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers