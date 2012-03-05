Overview -- Standard & Poor's ratings on Banco ABC Brasil S.A, which we base on our new criteria for banks, reflect its "moderate" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "strong" risk position, "below average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity. -- We have assigned our global scale 'BBB-/A-3' rating to ABC Brasil. We have also assigned our national scale 'brAA+/brA-1' to the bank. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank's creditworthiness will remain stable in 2012, while it pursues growth by maintaining its above average asset quality and its conservative risk management strategy. Rating Action On March 5, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB-/A-3' global scale and 'brAA+/brA-1' national scale ratings to Brazil-based Banco ABC Brasil S.A. (ABC Brasil) The outlook is stable. The bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bbb-'. Rationale Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on ABC Brasil on the company's strong asset quality and conservative risk management, "strong" risk position, "adequate" liquidity, and "adequate" capital and earnings (as defined by our criteria). Its "moderate" business position, which reflects its small size, its concentration in the small corporate and small and midsize enterprises (SME) segments, and its "below average" funding profile, offset the positive factors. Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Brazil is 'bbb'. Our economic risk assessment reflects our opinion that economic improvements and cautious fiscal and monetary policies have added to the Brazilian economic authorities' flexibility to manage significant external shocks and potential distortions arising from the current economic expansion in Brazil. We believe these potential risks remain manageable, and the central bank's proactive stance has contained them. Regarding industry risk, sound regulation, regulators' good track record, and a high and stable share of core deposits support the Brazilian banking industry. We consider the banking sector's moderate risk appetite as a positive factor in our assessment. We consider ABC Brasil a "strategically important" subsidiary of its parent, Arab Banking Corp. B.S.C. (ABC). ABC Brasil's contribution to the group's revenues, assets, and capital has grown significantly, reaching 46% of the parent's revenues and 20% of equity as of December 2011. Although it is not one of the group's core businesses, the Brazilian subsidiary is a profitable and independent albeit monitored investment, and ABC is not likely to sell it. The parent monitors ABC Brasil through its participation on its executive board. The parent has shown its support of the subsidiary by setting up facility lines that could be used, but were not necessary, during stressful periods in the market. Following our group methodology criteria, we view ABC Brasil as a "strategically important" subsidiary, which reflects our expectation that it would receive parent support in most foreseeable stressful circumstances ABC Brasil's SACP is already at the same level as the parent's ICR and group credit profile, which, in turn, does not reflect any notches of support on the subsidiary's ICR. We view ABC Brasil's business position as "moderate". The bank is concentrated in the small corporate and SME lending segments, with a small market share in the Brazilian financial system, which hurts our assessment of its business position. With nearly Brazilian Real (R$) 11 billion in assets and R$7 billion in loans (about R$16 billion and R$12, respectively, when we consider issued guarantees as part of the loan portfolio) as of December 2011, ABC Brasil is the 26th largest financial institution in the country (per Central Bank's September 2011 data), accounting for less than 1% of the Brazilian financial system's total assets. It is a publicly traded bank that has a consolidated strategy of offering a variety of products to small corporate companies, while also expanding its exposure to traditional SMEs. It offers products such as import/export financing, structured finance (FDICs, debentures, and commercial papers), syndicated loans, BNDES transfers, treasury products, and hedging derivatives. This, in combination with the management's conservative practices and capacity, allow the bank to focus on cultivating more long-term relationships and cross-selling opportunities. On the other hand, its comparatively few business lines, geographic concentration in the south and southeastern regions of Brazil, and its small market-share and concentrated revenues sources, negatively affect our business position assessment. Our assessment of ABC Brasil's "adequate" capital and earnings reflects our view of ABC Brasil's sufficient capital levels and historically stable profitability. Our forecast risk-adjusted capital framework (RACF) ratio for the bank was about 8.9% in 2012, and given our expectations for growth, we believe that the ratio will drop to about 8.5% in 2013. Its regulatory ratio reached 15.6% as of December 2011, while the minimum set for this ratio by the central bank is 11%-- which is further evidence of the bank's comfortable capitalization for future growth and absorption of unexpected losses. In addition, we view ABC Brasil's profitability as "adequate", resilient to the sluggish credit growth registered in 2009 and 2011, and sufficient to sustain the bank's expected growth in 2012 and 2013. Return on assets was 2.4% and return on equity reached 17.7% as of December 2011 when measured by our core earnings methodology. We view this level of profitability as good, especially when we take into consideration the bank's above average asset quality. We believe that the bank is likely to maintain this level while increasing its cross-selling products to its small corporate clients and expanding its traditional SMEs credit portfolio. We view ABC Brasil's risk position as "strong". ABC Brasil's gross loan portfolio (about R$ 7 billion) performance has been above average and constitutes one the bank's greatest positives. We believe that the management's conservatism and capabilities, allied with a client base that tends to be more creditworthy given its size, have made the bank post historically good asset quality indicators. Nonperforming loans were at 0.22% as of December 2011, while loan loss reserves to nonperforming loans was at 834% and net charge-offs to average customer loans was 0.5%-- these ratios are better than those of its peers. We believe that management has the capacity to manage risks arising from growth and economic downturns; the bank's above average asset quality and its ability to maintain profitability during the subprime crisis exemplify this. ABC Brasil's funding is "below average," given the challenging funding market for small banks in Brazil. Its liquidity is "adequate", reflecting the bank's conservative management of liquidity and mismatches. As a small bank with no branch network, ABC Brasil relies heavily on time deposits and international resources, which correspond, respectively, to 38% and 23% of the bank's funding base (excluding equity and BNDES transfers), to fund its activities. Other niche banks in the country show a higher degree of concentration on time deposits than ABC. Meanwhile, the deposits profile shows significant concentration by depositor. Partially offsetting these risks is ABC's "adequate" liquidity and mismatches management. As of December 2011, liquid assets covered 38% of total deposits, about 70% of the bank's assets mature within one year, and 62% of its liabilities matured within the same period, leaving a positive gap of 734 days between the assets and liabilities. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that ABC will continue to serve its core customers with very good underwriting standards and risk management, following its strategy to be a small corporate lender. A rating upgrade would depend on the bank's ability to gain significant market-share, to increase its capital base, or to reduce its funding profile risk. On the other hand, if we note significant asset quality deterioration, a relaxation in its risk policies, a decrease in liquidity levels, or significantly lower capital levels, we could lower the ratings. Rating Score Snapshot SACP BBB- Anchor bbb Business Position moderate (-1) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Risk Position Strong (+1) Funding and Liquidity Below Average and Adequate (-1) Support +3 GRE Support 0 Group Support +3 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors -3 Related Criteria And Research -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 Ratings List New Rating Banco ABC Brasil S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating Global Scale BBB-/Stable/A-3 National Scale brAA+/Stable/brA-1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. 