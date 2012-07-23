Boeing studies 'mild to wild' design for pivotal mid-market jet
* Marketing chief says new plane needed to fill mid-market gap
July 23 S.N.C.B. Holding SA: * Moodys affirms sncb holdings a1/p-1 rating; negative outlook
* Marketing chief says new plane needed to fill mid-market gap
SAN FRANCISCO, June 7 A magistrate judge has ruled that Uber Technologies Inc must hand over a key document that could shed light on what its executives knew about alleged theft of trade secrets from Alphabet Inc's Waymo self-driving car unit.