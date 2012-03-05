March 5 HICAGO, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns an 'A' rating to PepsiCo, Inc.'s (PepsiCo) issuance of $750 million of 0.75% notes due 2015, $1.25 billion of 2.75% notes due 2022, and $750 million of 4% notes due 2042. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The notes will be issued by PepsiCo, Inc. and will rank equally with PepsiCo's senior unsecured obligations. PepsiCo plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes. The notes are being issued under the company's existing indenture dated May 21, 2007. Significant covenants include limitations on secured debt. PepsiCo is not bound by any financial covenants. The notes are callable by PepsiCo subject to a make-whole provision. PepsiCo had approximately $26.8 billion of debt at Dec. 31, 2011. The company's ratings reflect its ability to consistently generate significant cash flow from operations of almost $9 billion annually. This is enabled by its healthy operating EBITDA margins of around 20%. Over the past five years, the combination of PepsiCo and its bottlers, acquired in 2010, has produced in excess of $2.2 billion of free cash flow (FCF) annually. PepsiCo produced over $2.4 billion of FCF in 2011. PepsiCo's cash flow provides it considerable financial flexibility. The ratings incorporate PepsiCo's generally shareholder-friendly position as share buybacks have averaged a net $2.5 billion annually over the past five years, using substantially all of its FCF. PepsiCo is currently operating under a three-year $15 billion share repurchase program authorized in 2010. Fitch estimates PepsiCo has $10.8 billion remaining under the authorization as of Dec. 31, 2011. PepsiCo intends to repurchase at least $3 billion of shares in 2012. The company's large dividend of more than $3.1 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011 has grown over 11% annually for the past five fiscal years. Fitch believes the company desires continuing access to the tier 1 commercial paper (CP) market and as such is likely to maintain credit metrics suitable for the 'A' rating level. Negative rating actions are possible if significant debt-financed acquisitions or share repurchases or deteriorating operating performance increase leverage towards 2.5 times (x) on a total debt to operating EBITDA basis. Substantial declines in FCF would also likely prompt negative rating actions. Positive rating actions are possible if PepsiCo maintains leverage below 2.0x and Fitch believed PepsiCo would manage its balance sheet to sustain an 'A+' rating. PepsiCo's volume growth has been under pressure in North America, its largest market, as the company has taken pricing actions to offset commodity cost increases. Core revenue growth as a result has not been as robust as historically. Margins have compressed due to the acquisition of the bottlers, which operated at lower margins, and commodity cost inflation. The bottler integration is progressing as anticipated, and PepsiCo is expected to achieve its synergy goals in 2012 which should help offset continuing margin pressures. PepsiCo has announced a three year productivity program which the company expects to generate $500 million in incremental cost savings annually in 2012, 2013 and 2014, and it will largely fund heightened marketing. PepsiCo expects the productivity program to require $550 million of cash expenditures in 2012 with an additional $175 million in expenditures to be incurred during the period from 2013 through 2015. PepsiCo plans to increase its advertising and marketing expenditures by $500 million to $600 million in 2012 with the level of marketing growing at the same rate the company grows in 2013 and beyond. The cash outlay is likely to weigh on credit protection measures in 2012. For the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, PepsiCo's total debt-to-operating EBITDA was 2.1x, similar to 2010 year-end at 2.1x. The company's coverage increased to 15.2x at Dec. 31, 2011 from 13.4x at 2010 year-end. The increase was caused by lower interest costs. Funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage decreased to 2.8x at Dec. 31, 2011 from 3.1x at 2010 year-end as PepsiCo lapped $1.2 billion of pension contributions in 2010. PepsiCo plans to make a further $1 billion contribution to its pension plans in 2012 which will weigh on FFO metrics. PepsiCo has sizable liquidity with $4.1 billion of cash, a substantial portion of which is offshore, and combined capacity of $5.85 billion under its 364-day and four-year revolving credit facilities, which expire in June 2012 and June 2015, respectively. PepsiCo had approximately $3 billion of CP at Dec. 31, 2011 and currently has a manageable maturity schedule with $2,549 million due in 2012, $2,841 million in 2013 and $3,335 million due in 2014. Fitch expects PepsiCo to refinance its maturities. Fitch believes the proceeds from the aforementioned debt issuance may be used to prefund the refinancing of the 2012 maturities. PepsiCo guarantees all of the senior notes of its bottling subsidiaries - Pepsi-Cola Metropolitan Bottling Company (wholly owned by PepsiCo; PMBC) and Bottling Group, LLC (wholly owned by PMBC). While the notes of PMBC and Bottling Group, LLC are structurally superior to the notes issued by PepsiCo, Inc., Fitch has chosen not to make a distinction in the ratings at the single-A level because default risk is very low. PepsiCo's ratings are supported by the company's numerous valuable brands across food and beverage categories. PepsiCo has 22 different brands that each generate over $1 billion in annual sales. Its brands are also global, providing not only product line revenue diversification but also international revenue diversification. Fitch's currently rates PepsiCo as follows: PepsiCo (Parent) --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A'; --Senior unsecured debt 'A'; --Bank credit facilities 'A'; --Short-term IDR 'F1'; --CP program 'F1'. PMBC (Operating Company/Intermediate Holding Company) --Long-term IDR 'A'; --Guaranteed bank credit facilities 'A'; --Guaranteed senior notes 'A'. Bottling Group, LLC (Operating Company) --Long-term IDR 'A'; --Guaranteed senior notes 'A'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Christopher M. Collins, CFA Director +1-312-368-3196 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA Director +1-312-368-3195 Committee Chairperson Wesley E. Moultrie II, CPA Managing Director +1-312-368-3186 FITCH RATES PEPSICO'S $2.75B ISSUANCE 'A'; OUTLOOK STABLE