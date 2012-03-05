(The following statement was released by the rating agency) March 5 Overview -- Our ratings reflect the bank's "adequate" business position, "strong" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "above average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as well as its status as an insulated subsidiary of the State of Rio Grande do Sul. -- We are assigning initial 'BBB-' ratings to Banrisul. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank will continue to grow and geographically diversify in a competitive environment while maintaining healthy financials. Rating Action On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB-' counterparty credit rating to Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. (Banrisul). We are also assigning our 'brAAA' national scale issuer credit rating on Banrisul. The outlook is stable. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bbb+'. Rationale Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on Banrisul reflect the bank's "adequate" business position, "strong" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "above average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity (as defined by our criteria). Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Brazil is 'bbb'. Our economic risk score on Brazil is '5', reflecting our opinion that economic improvements and cautious fiscal and monetary policies have added to the Brazilian economic authorities' flexibility to manage significant external shocks and potential distortions arising from the current economic expansion in Brazil. These potential risks remain manageable, and the central bank's proactive stance has contained them. Our industry risk score on Brazil is '3', reflecting sound regulation, the regulators' good track record, and a high and stable share of core deposits, which support the Brazilian banking industry. We consider the banking sector's moderate risk appetite a positive factor in our assessment. We view the bank's business position as "adequate". Banrisul has a strong presence in Rio Grande do Sul: it had a 22.4% market share in total loans as of the end of June 2011. It nonetheless only accounts for 1% of total loans in the Brazilian financial system, reflecting its position as the seventh largest bank in the system in terms of branches-in terms of total deposits, It is the eight largest bank. Banrisul has a diversified portfolio, offering a wide array of products. At the same time, also it has maintained its function as paying agent of the State of Rio Grande Do Sul. Its payroll loans accounted for 31% of total loans, while loans to individuals accounted for 11%, mortgage for 8%, working capital for 25%, other commercial loans for 9%, rural loans for 8%, and others for 8% as of the end of September 2011. Its overall portfolio is equally distributed among retail and commercial loans. The bank's total portfolio is highly concentrated in Rio Grande do Sul with 83% of its total loans located in the state. Taking into account its acquired portfolio, 25% of total loans are made out of Rio Grande do Sul. Nevertheless, the bank is currently following a plan which includes diversifying its portfolio into new regions. Most of its growth plans are located outside of Rio Grande do Sul. We currently view Banrisul's capital and earnings as "strong," given the bank's strong capital base. Capital contributions and its internal capital generating capacity strengthen our view of its capital and earnings. The bank's earning ratios have been relatively elevated during the past five years (core earnings to adjusted assets have ranged between 2% and 3%) and service related revenues made up about 17% of total revenues. Our projected risk-adjusted capital ratio for 2012 should remain at about 10.8% because we expect both moderate growth and internal capital generation of 60% of the bank's net results. We assess Banrisul's risk position as "adequate." The bank has a conservative culture and adequate management, which has resulted in good performance. ?As a part of the bank's current strategy, the bank plans to expand into new markets by increasing its scale and strengthening its business network. This includes increasing its business presence in other regions. Payroll deductable loans constitute a significant proportion of the bank's portfolio (about 31%): this mitigates the risk associated with this new exposure. Further, Banrisul' asset quality ratios are adequate and have remained healthy despite significant growth since 2007. The bank reported a ratio of non-performing loans (NPA) to total loans of 2.9% as of September 2011. We view Banrisul's funding as "above average" and its liquidity as "adequate". ?Banrisul enjoys a diversified and relatively stable funding structure with deposits representing 76% of total funding as of end September 2011. Third parties make up 24% of total funding, time deposits, 48%, saving deposits, 18.4% and demand deposits, 9.3%. The bank's large distribution network and status as a fiscal agent of Rio Grande do Sul support its funding and liquidity. The bank benefits from its status as the payment agent of all public employees of the Rio Grande do Sul state government. The bank has 440 branches, ranking seventh among Brazilian banks in terms of number of branches; it ranks eighth in terms of total deposits. Most of its branches are located in Rio Grande do Sul though its expansion plans include the opening of more branches nationally. In our view, Banrisul has an "adequate" liquidity position. Its cash and money market instruments have historically presented a relative high proportion of its total assets--averaging 25% during the past three years (20% as of the end of September 2011). The bank also has a relatively stable level of investments, representing about 25% of total assets since 2007. Brazilian Treasury Notes and Federal securities represent the majority of its investment portfolio--those investments represented 93% of the banks securities portfolio. We consider Banrisul a GRE with a "limited important" role in Rio Grande do Sul, given that the bank is a profit-seeking enterprise and its activity as fiscal agent of the state could eventually be undertaken by other entity. We believe that the bank has a strong relationship with the government of Rio Grande do Sul and we believe that there is a moderate likelihood of the bank receiving support from the government. The Estado do Rio Grande do Sul controls the bank, and holds 99.59% of the voting capital. Estado do Rio Grande do Sul has 56.97% of the banks total capital. Fundacao Banrisul de Seguridade Social owns 0.15% of the bank, and Instituto de Previdencia do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul owns 0.05%. The remaining 42.83% is free floating. We are applying the group rating methodology for Banrisul because it is a group member of the State of Rio Grande do Sul. We believe that the bank is an insulated subsidiary because it is subject to regulations from the Brazilian Central Bank. Because it is also a GRE, it is subject to the Ministry of the National Treasury, and this further insulates it. Its major shareholder, the State of Rio Grande do Sul, has limited ability to use the bank as a financing vehicle, given that in the bank must remain in compliance with the Fiscal Responsibility Law and any additional requirements set by the Ministry of the National Treasury, which limits lending transactions to the government. The Central Bank also requires minimum capital and liquidity levels-- among other requirements --which limits the State's ability to be financed by the bank. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank will continue to grow and geographically diversify in a competitive environment while maintaining healthy financials. We could lower the ratings on the bank if we perceive a less-than-expected ring-fence (insulation) from the State of Rio Grande Do Sul. We could upgrade the ratings if the credit quality of the state improves. Ratings Score Snapshot SACP bbb+ Anchor bbb BICRA economic risk score 5 BICRA industry risk score 3 Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Strong (+1) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding Above average (0) Liquidity Adequate Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors (-2) Related Criteria And Research -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology For Banks, Nov. 9, 2011 -- General Criteria: Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 Ratings List New Rating Banco Do Estado Do Rio Grande Do Sul S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating Global Scale BBB-/Stable/-- National Scale brAAA/Stable/-- S&P ASSIGNS 'BBB-' TO BANRISUL, OUTLOOK STABLE (Reporting By Joan Gralla)