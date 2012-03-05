(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 5 Overview -- Our ratings reflect the bank's
"adequate" business position, "strong" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk
position, "above average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as well as its
status as an insulated subsidiary of the State of Rio Grande do Sul. -- We are
assigning initial 'BBB-' ratings to Banrisul. -- The stable outlook reflects our
expectation that the bank will continue to grow and geographically diversify in
a competitive environment while maintaining healthy financials. Rating Action On
March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB-'
counterparty credit rating to Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A.
(Banrisul). We are also assigning our 'brAAA' national scale issuer credit
rating on Banrisul. The outlook is stable. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP)
is 'bbb+'. Rationale Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on Banrisul
reflect the bank's "adequate" business position, "strong" capital and earnings,
"adequate" risk position, "above average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity (as
defined by our criteria). Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country
Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a
bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our
anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Brazil is 'bbb'. Our economic
risk score on Brazil is '5', reflecting our opinion that economic improvements
and cautious fiscal and monetary policies have added to the Brazilian economic
authorities' flexibility to manage significant external shocks and potential
distortions arising from the current economic expansion in Brazil. These
potential risks remain manageable, and the central bank's proactive stance has
contained them. Our industry risk score on Brazil is '3', reflecting sound
regulation, the regulators' good track record, and a high and stable share of
core deposits, which support the Brazilian banking industry. We consider the
banking sector's moderate risk appetite a positive factor in our assessment. We
view the bank's business position as "adequate". Banrisul has a strong presence
in Rio Grande do Sul: it had a 22.4% market share in total loans as of the end
of June 2011. It nonetheless only accounts for 1% of total loans in the
Brazilian financial system, reflecting its position as the seventh largest bank
in the system in terms of branches-in terms of total deposits, It is the eight
largest bank. Banrisul has a diversified portfolio, offering a wide array of
products. At the same time, also it has maintained its function as paying agent
of the State of Rio Grande Do Sul. Its payroll loans accounted for 31% of total
loans, while loans to individuals accounted for 11%, mortgage for 8%, working
capital for 25%, other commercial loans for 9%, rural loans for 8%, and others
for 8% as of the end of September 2011. Its overall portfolio is equally
distributed among retail and commercial loans. The bank's total portfolio is
highly concentrated in Rio Grande do Sul with 83% of its total loans located in
the state. Taking into account its acquired portfolio, 25% of total loans are
made out of Rio Grande do Sul. Nevertheless, the bank is currently following a
plan which includes diversifying its portfolio into new regions. Most of its
growth plans are located outside of Rio Grande do Sul. We currently view
Banrisul's capital and earnings as "strong," given the bank's strong capital
base. Capital contributions and its internal capital generating capacity
strengthen our view of its capital and earnings. The bank's earning ratios have
been relatively elevated during the past five years (core earnings to adjusted
assets have ranged between 2% and 3%) and service related revenues made up about
17% of total revenues. Our projected risk-adjusted capital ratio for 2012 should
remain at about 10.8% because we expect both moderate growth and internal
capital generation of 60% of the bank's net results. We assess Banrisul's risk
position as "adequate." The bank has a conservative culture and adequate
management, which has resulted in good performance. ?As a part of the bank's
current strategy, the bank plans to expand into new markets by increasing its
scale and strengthening its business network. This includes increasing its
business presence in other regions. Payroll deductable loans constitute a
significant proportion of the bank's portfolio (about 31%): this mitigates the
risk associated with this new exposure. Further, Banrisul' asset quality ratios
are adequate and have remained healthy despite significant growth since 2007.
The bank reported a ratio of non-performing loans (NPA) to total loans of 2.9%
as of September 2011. We view Banrisul's funding as "above average" and its
liquidity as "adequate". ?Banrisul enjoys a diversified and relatively stable
funding structure with deposits representing 76% of total funding as of end
September 2011. Third parties make up 24% of total funding, time deposits, 48%,
saving deposits, 18.4% and demand deposits, 9.3%. The bank's large distribution
network and status as a fiscal agent of Rio Grande do Sul support its funding
and liquidity. The bank benefits from its status as the payment agent of all
public employees of the Rio Grande do Sul state government. The bank has 440
branches, ranking seventh among Brazilian banks in terms of number of branches;
it ranks eighth in terms of total deposits. Most of its branches are located in
Rio Grande do Sul though its expansion plans include the opening of more
branches nationally. In our view, Banrisul has an "adequate" liquidity position.
Its cash and money market instruments have historically presented a relative
high proportion of its total assets--averaging 25% during the past three years
(20% as of the end of September 2011). The bank also has a relatively stable
level of investments, representing about 25% of total assets since 2007.
Brazilian Treasury Notes and Federal securities represent the majority of its
investment portfolio--those investments represented 93% of the banks securities
portfolio. We consider Banrisul a GRE with a "limited important" role in Rio
Grande do Sul, given that the bank is a profit-seeking enterprise and its
activity as fiscal agent of the state could eventually be undertaken by other
entity. We believe that the bank has a strong relationship with the government
of Rio Grande do Sul and we believe that there is a moderate likelihood of the
bank receiving support from the government. The Estado do Rio Grande do Sul
controls the bank, and holds 99.59% of the voting capital. Estado do Rio Grande
do Sul has 56.97% of the banks total capital. Fundacao Banrisul de Seguridade
Social owns 0.15% of the bank, and Instituto de Previdencia do Estado do Rio
Grande do Sul owns 0.05%. The remaining 42.83% is free floating. We are applying
the group rating methodology for Banrisul because it is a group member of the
State of Rio Grande do Sul. We believe that the bank is an insulated subsidiary
because it is subject to regulations from the Brazilian Central Bank. Because it
is also a GRE, it is subject to the Ministry of the National Treasury, and this
further insulates it. Its major shareholder, the State of Rio Grande do Sul, has
limited ability to use the bank as a financing vehicle, given that in the bank
must remain in compliance with the Fiscal Responsibility Law and any additional
requirements set by the Ministry of the National Treasury, which limits lending
transactions to the government. The Central Bank also requires minimum capital
and liquidity levels-- among other requirements --which limits the State's
ability to be financed by the bank. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our
expectation that the bank will continue to grow and geographically diversify in
a competitive environment while maintaining healthy financials. We could lower
the ratings on the bank if we perceive a less-than-expected ring-fence
(insulation) from the State of Rio Grande Do Sul. We could upgrade the ratings
if the credit quality of the state improves. Ratings Score Snapshot SACP bbb+
Anchor bbb BICRA economic risk score 5 BICRA industry risk score 3 Business
Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Strong (+1) Risk Position Adequate
(0) Funding Above average (0) Liquidity Adequate Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group
Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors (-2) Related Criteria And
Research -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking
Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 --
Group Rating Methodology For Banks, Nov. 9, 2011 -- General Criteria: Rating
Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 Ratings
List New Rating Banco Do Estado Do Rio Grande Do Sul S.A. Counterparty Credit
National Scale brAAA/Stable/--
'BBB-' TO BANRISUL, OUTLOOK STABLE
