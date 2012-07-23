Overview -- Specially formed Norway-based asset company Solveig Gas Norway AS (Solveig) has issued Norwegian krone (NOK) 4.92 billion-equivalent senior secured fixed-rate bonds due Dec. 30, 2027, under a NOK12 billion euro medium-term note program and a U.S. private placement. -- We believe that Solveig's main asset, the Gassled gas pipeline network, has an excellent business position, and that the transaction has an aggressive financial structure. -- We are assigning our 'A-' issue rating to the senior secured fixed-rate bonds and to the euro medium-term note program as a whole. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the regulatory environment in Norway, the volumes of gas to be shipped in the pipeline, and the adequacy of the liquidity resources available to Solveig in the event of need will remain stable. Rating Action On July 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-' long-term issue rating to the $650 million guaranteed senior secured fixed-rate notes due Dec. 27, 2027, the Norwegian krone (NOK) 1 billion guaranteed senior secured fixed-rate bonds due Dec. 30, 2027, and the NOK12 billion euro medium-term note program of which the NOK1 billion bonds are a part, issued by specially formed Norway-based asset company Solveig Gas Norway AS (Solveig). The outlook on the issue ratings is stable. Solveig has swapped the U.S. dollar bonds so that it is left with an equivalent nominal liability in Norwegian krone. The postsale for this transaction, titled "Postsale: Solveig Gas Norway AS" will be published shortly on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. Rationale The ratings assignment follows our receipt and satisfactory review of all final transaction documentation, including legal opinions. Solveig used the proceeds of the bonds to refinance the debt facilities that it used to partially fund the acquisition (direct and indirect) of a 24.1% stake in the Gassled gas pipeline network (Gassled) from Norway-based oil and gas producer Statoil ASA (AA-/Stable/A-1+). The acquisition was completed on Jan. 31, 2012. As Gassled is an unincorporated joint venture, Solveig did not acquire shares in Gassled. Rather, it acquired a stake in licenses and contracts entitling it to a share of revenues and liabilities from Gassled for a limited period. The security pledged to support the transaction includes, among other things, these licenses and contracts, because the assets forming the network itself cannot be pledged. The issue rating reflects the following weaknesses, in our view: -- A highly leveraged financial profile. This is reflected in a capital structure that we forecast will increase to more than 75% debt to equity and subordinated debt in 2014, following Solveig's utilization of a capital expenditure (capex) loan facility. The high leverage is partially mitigated by the relatively strong annual debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) for the rating. We project the DSCR at 1.57x (minimum) and 1.81x (average) using our definition (which excludes interest income, for example) and our base-case assumptions. -- Weak additional indebtedness covenants. There is additional flexibility within the current structure to issue incremental debt. Such debt can be issued to fund, among other things, shareholder payments, which could increase leverage further. Such issuance is subject to confirmation that the issue rating is a minimum of 'BBB+'. -- Refinancing risk. The loan facilities provided to partially fund the acquisition as well as future working capital and capex needs mature on Jan. 31, 2019, and amortize only partially prior to that date. This presents considerable refinancing risk. The situation is exacerbated by the likely requirement to refinance the entire debt structure should the Gassled licenses be renegotiated around 2020, as we currently anticipate. However, the strong concession life coverage ratio and DSCRs substantially mitigate this position because they benefit from the debt structure not being index-linked, in contrast to the index-linked underlying cash flows. In addition, we believe that Solveig would reach a fair settlement with the regulatory authorities with respect to any license renegotiation. -- Liquidity availability risk. We consider that the contractual requirement to maintain adequate liquidity through the life of the transaction is somewhat vague. Although, in our view, future refinancing will address this issue, the amounts and terms of future facilities cannot be known at this stage. -- Direct exposure to the counterparty ratings of the swap providers. No substitution language is included in the terms of the swaps used to hedge exposure to interest rates and foreign currency. Furthermore, the counterparties have not provided Credit Support Annexes, and therefore they will not pledge any collateral in any circumstances. According to our financial counterparty criteria, the issue ratings will be weak-linked to the ratings on these institutions. Although this does not currently constrain the issue ratings on Solveig's bonds, future ratings changes could have a direct bearing on the issue ratings. -- Relatively back-ended amortization. The bonds have an average life of 12.1 years, and final maturities in December 2027. As the debt structure is not index-linked, the bonds are therefore exposed, in the longer term, to the risk of future inflation levels being lower than anticipated. Solveig's forecast DSCRs and reasonable inflation assumptions, in our opinion, substantially mitigate this risk. -- A portion of revenues, linked to the return on assets, is not fully pass-through, and therefore carries volume risk. This risk is mitigated by Norway's low exposure to political risk, which provides it with a comparative advantage over most other potential gas supply sources to the EU. In addition, the long-term nature of contracts in the European gas market brings further stability to shipments. The ratings are supported, in our opinion, by the following strengths: -- The network's strategic importance and significant financial benefit to the Kingdom of Norway (AAA/Stable/A-1+), considering the volume of gas exports that it allows and its direct tax benefit. In addition, a transparent, predictable, and stable regulatory system exists for tariff review, with a consensus-driven culture, and high degree of attention from the regulator (the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum & Energy). -- A transparent and stable tariff for gas transport prices set by an agreed formula. The tariff passes through all operational and maintenance costs and is not directly exposed to gas prices. The tariff is set to allow for a 7% real annual return on the owners' invested capital, based on a nominal volume flow. The tariff may be revised if the volume flow differs too much from the intended level, helping to mitigate volume risk. In addition, the cost of gas transport is not significant in the context of the overall gas value chain. -- Highly profitable and cash-generative operations, although this is in part offset by a high (yet, we believe, stable) tax rate, at 78%. -- Long-term visibility and stability of the usage of the pipeline through "take-or-pay" contracts, with capacity typically booked at least 18 months ahead of time. In addition, the contract counterparties are various high-credit-quality oil and gas companies. -- Although the financing structure is highly leveraged, it is resilient to sensitivities on key financial and operational variables. -- Low operational risk. Operations are supported by a state-owned experienced provider, Gassco (not rated), whose performance since the formal aggregation of the network assets into Gassled at year-end 2002 has been good. Operating risk is further limited by Gassco's reliance on the shippers/part-owners' technical ability as subcontractors. Their mutual interest in, and knowledge of, historically owned assets ensure a high level of maintenance. The ratings also reflect our view of the likely impact of Solveig's intention to acquire the 1.427% stake in Gassled that is currently held (directly and indirectly) by Eni Norge AS, and ultimately owned by Eni SpA (A/Negative/A-1). We do not anticipate that the proposed purchase, if completed, will materially affect Solveig's financial profile, due principally to contractual limitations on additional indebtedness, together with the much smaller size of the acquisition compared with that of Statoil's 24.1% stake. We base our conclusions in part on the output of a financial model that Solveig has updated to reflect the impact of the proposed acquisition. This model has not yet been fully audited, although we understand that this will occur at or around the time that the acquisition is completed. We assume that the final audited model will not differ significantly from the existing version. Liquidity The transaction benefits from a six-month debt service reserve account (interest and principal). We anticipate that all free cash balances will be distributed semi-annually. Outlook The stable outlook on the bonds reflects our view that the regulatory environment in Norway, the volumes of gas to be shipped in the pipeline, and the adequacy of the liquidity resources available to Solveig in the event of need will remain stable. We could take a negative rating action if the project does not achieve the projected financial forecasts, or if it repeatedly draws on its working capital facility. This could result, for example, from a significant operational disruption to the pipeline, or from lower capacity bookings than we forecast. A similar action would likely result if Solveig were to take advantage of its ability to issue additional debt to fund shareholder distributions. We believe there is limited scope for a positive rating action at this stage, in view of the transaction's aggressive financing structure. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated. -- Project Finance Construction And Operations Counterparty Methodology, Dec. 20, 2011 -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007 -- Criteria For Special-Purpose Entities In Project Finance Transactions, Nov. 20, 2000 Ratings List New Rating Solveig Gas Norway AS Senior Secured Debt A- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.