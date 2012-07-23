(The following statement was released by the rating agency) July 23 - Fitch Ratings has maintained BBVA-3's Series A2(G) and B notes on RWN and affirmed Series C as follows: EUR32m Series A2(G) (ES0310110012): 'AA-sf'; maintained on RWN EUR18m Series B (ES0310110020): 'A+sf', maintained on RWN EUR8m Series C (ES0310110038): affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative The RWN on the class A2(G) and B notes reflects their material exposure to Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA; 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2'), as remedial actions have not been implemented following its downgrade. BBVA is the swap counterparty as well as an account bank. Fitch expects remedial actions to take place in the near term. The affirmation of series C reflects its robust credit enhancement (CE) as a result of the transaction deleveraging as well as the notes' ability to withstand Fitch's stresses. The pool's performance has been relatively stable during the past year. Defaults have declined slightly to 0.67% of the maximum pool whereas impairments, although at low levels, have increased, albeit marginally. As of May's 2012 investor report, arrears over 90 days accounted for 1.6% of the outstanding pool. The reserve fund has increased since the last review in September 2011 but is still underfunded at 78% of its required level. The transaction has amortised down to 5.5% of its original balance with the top one and top 10 obligors increasing to 4.3% and 20% of the outstanding balance respectively. The pool concentration at industry level is also material with 23% of the outstanding balance exposed to real estate and construction sectors. However, in Fitch's view the pool concentration at obligor and industry levels is mitigated by the notes' considerable CE levels. BBVA 3 FTPYME is a limited liability special purpose vehicle incorporated under the laws of Spain and represented by Europea de Titulizacion SGFT, SA (the Sociedad Gestora), a securitisation fund management company also incorporated under the laws of Spain. This transaction is a cash flow securitisation of loans to small- and medium-sized Spanish enterprises (SMEs) granted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)