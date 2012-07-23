July 23 - Fitch Ratings has maintained The Co-Operative Bank plc's
(Coop; 'BBB+'/RWN/'F2') mortgage covered bonds' 'AAA' rating on
Rating Watch Negative (RWN) following the downgrade of Coop's Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'A-' (see 'Fitch Downgrades Co-operative
Bank to 'BBB+'; Maintains on RWN' dated 19 July 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).
The outstanding covered bonds total GBP600m and are guaranteed by Moorland
Covered Bonds LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and
Wales.
The rating is based on Coop's Long-term IDR of 'BBB+', and a Discontinuity
Factor (D-Factor) of 14.8% assigned to the programme. This combination enables
the rating to reach up to 'AA' on a probability of default (PD) basis. This has
been revised down to 'AA' from 'AA+' as a result of the downgrade of Coop's IDR.
Furthermore, modelled recoveries - given a default of the covered bonds - exceed
91% in a 'AAA' scenario. Under Fitch's current methodology, this enables a
two-notch uplift of the covered bond rating from the rating on a PD basis, to
'AAA' from 'AA'. These levels are achieved because the level of
overcollateralisation (OC) available is sufficient for the corresponding rating
scenarios. The minimum level of OC is calculated via an asset coverage test
where a multiplier - the asset percentage (AP) - is applied to the assets in the
cover pool. The AP currently used in this calculation is at 77.5%. The ratio of
the bonds over the assets currently stands at 27%, comfortably below the AP of
82.2% supporting the covered bonds' rating.
All else being equal, the covered bonds can remain rated 'AAA' as long as Coop's
IDR is at least 'BBB+'. A downgrade of Coop's IDR would consequently result in a
downgrade of the covered bonds' rating, irrespective of the level of OC in the
programme.
Fitch has published an exposure draft outlining a number of enhancements to its
criteria for rating covered bonds (see 'Fitch: Exposure Draft: Global Covered
Bonds Rating Criteria' dated 30 May 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). If
implemented as proposed, the criteria changes would impact the rating of the
covered bonds by one notch, allowing the bonds to reach 'AA+' all else being
equal.
The RWN will be resolved following the review of the RWN on Coop's IDR.