March 6 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Pelican Mortgages No. 6
mortgage-backed floating-rate notes due December 2063 a final rating, as
follows:
EUR750,000,000 class A notes 'Asf'; Outlook Negative
The final ratings are based on the quality of the collateral, the available
credit enhancement (CE) and the transaction's financial structure. The ratings
also take into account the integrity of the transaction's legal structure. The
ratings address the timely payment of interest on the notes, according to the
terms and conditions of the documentation, as well as the repayment of principal
by the final maturity date.
Fitch has relied on the following sources of information to assign the rating:
loan by loan performance data for the securitised pool, delinquency and recovery
vintage data for the originator's mortgage book, disaggregated vintage data by
type of product (affordability loans and standard loans) and by original loan to
value ratio (OLTV), performance history for previous transactions, repossession
data, prepayment data, an onsite origination and servicing review, management
discussions and public information such as the originator's annual reports.
The transaction is a cash flow securitisation of a EUR1,000m pool of Portuguese
residential mortgage loans originated and serviced by Caixa Economica Montepio
Geral (Montepio; 'BB'/Negative/'B'). As of 15 February 2012, the pool comprised
14,234 loans granted to individuals backed by properties in Portugal.
The characteristics of the pool are those of an adversely selected one: above
market average OLTVs (weighted average: 96.5%), high debt to income ratios, a
high portion of affordability loans (43.2%) and a significant amount of loans
that have been subject to term modifications.
Other risk attributes have been captured in line with Fitch's RMBS criteria
Portuguese addendum and are reflected in the rating. The risk characteristics
outlined are mitigated by the following factors, among others: 100% branch
origination, the high level of historical recoveries, and the extensive use of
co-guarantors for the mortgage loans.
Montepio acts as servicer in the transaction. In order to reduce the potential
risks associated with servicing disruption, the following mitigants have been
put in place: appointment of a back-up servicer (Whitestar, not rated), daily
sweeps of collections to the issuer's treasury bank and a dedicated liquidity
facility which covers three months of senior expenses and class A interest
assuming no loan prepayments. Citibank, N.A., London Branch ('A'/ Stable/'F1')
also acts as counterparty to the transaction in the roles of transaction
manager, account bank, agent bank and paying agent.
Set-off risk has been addressed through the issuance of additional subordinated
notes (class S notes) backed by a sub-portfolio of mortgage loans, which will be
assigned by the originator to the issuer. In addition, there are two
subordinated tranches (class C notes and class D notes) used for financing
expenses, the cash reserve, and the liquidity facility.
The financial and cash flow structure is that of un-hedged, sequential,
quarterly floating rate notes with separate interest and principal waterfalls.
Total CE for class A notes, equivalent to 31% of the initial collateral amount,
is to be provided by the subordination of the unrated class B notes (25%) plus a
cash reserve fund (6%).
This transaction has been structured through a credit securitisation company
incorporated under the laws of Portugal (Sociedades de Titularizacao de Creditos
or STC), Sagres STC S.A., which will purchase mortgage loans from the originator
for the purposes of issuing mortgage-backed securities. Generally, STCs are
established for the exclusive purpose of issuing securitisation transactions and
purchasing securitised assets. According to the Portuguese securitisation law,
each class of notes issued by an STC, and the collateral forming the security
under the notes, are legally ring-fenced. Hence, they are segregated from other
issuance from the same STC.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
The information used to assess the ratings was provided by Stormharbour
Securities LLP.
