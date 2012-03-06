(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- On Nov. 30, 2011, private-equity sponsor Advent International acquired
90% of the card systems and identity divisions of France-based technology
group Oberthur Technologies S.A. through a leveraged buyout.
-- We are assigning a 'B' long-term corporate credit rating to Oberthur
Technologies Holding SAS, a holding company within the Oberthur Technologies
group.
-- In addition, we are assigning a 'B' issue rating and a '3' recovery
rating to proposed term loans of EUR510 million and a proposed EUR160 million
bank
facility.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Oberthur Technologies will
remain highly leveraged over the next two years despite a likely improvement
in its credit metrics over the medium term.
Rating Action
On March 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B'
long-term corporate credit rating to Oberthur Technologies Holding SAS, a
holding company within the France-based Oberthur Technologies group. The
outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned a 'B' issue rating to proposed term loans of
EUR510 million due in 2017 and 2018 and a proposed EUR160 million bank facility
(due in 2017). We also assigned a '3' recovery rating to these instruments,
indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in an event of
payment default.
The ratings on the proposed term loans and bank facility are subject to our
satisfactory review of the final documentation. In the event of any changes to
the amount, terms, or conditions of the instruments, we could review and
revise the issue ratings.
Rationale
The ratings are constrained by the group's "highly leveraged" financial risk
profile, following its acquisition by private-equity company Advent
International for EUR1.15 billion. They are supported by our assessment of the
group's business risk profile as "fair".
The financial risk profile reflects our view that the group has only moderate
deleveraging potential due to sizable interest charges, increasing capital
expenditure, and significant shareholder loans. This is partly offset by the
group's proposed long-term capital structure with limited debt amortization
until 2018 and our expectation of good free cash flow generation, which
support our assessment of Oberthur Technologies' liquidity as "adequate" under
our criteria.
Our assessment of Oberthur Technologies' business risk profile as "fair", is
underpinned by the group's secure market positions and resilient business
model based on renewals, particularly for banking and telecommunications smart
cards. It further reflects significant barriers to entry and the growth
potential of the banking card and identity sectors in view of security
concerns. This is, however, partly offset by the highly competitive market in
which Oberthur Technologies operates, moderate margins, the medium-term risks
associated with technology changes, and a potential security breach of one of
the group's products (although we understand that the latter could be
mitigated by insurance).
Oberthur Technologies' new capital structure comprises bank and shareholder
financing of EUR1.2 billion. The bank financing component includes a EUR100
million amortizing term loan, a EUR410 million bullet maturity loan, a EUR60
million working-capital facility, a EUR100 million capital-expenditure and
acquisition facility, and a EUR100 million second-lien tranche, with maturity
beyond the senior secured credit facilities, and which carries a mix of
payment-in-kind coupons and cash interest payments, which we do not rate. We
project adjusted debt to EBITDA of 9.3x on Dec. 31, 2012. This ratio includes
about 4.7x EBITDA for various hybrid instruments at the top holding levels of
the group. In accordance with our methodology, we do not view these
instruments as permanent equity, but rather as debt-like instruments.
Specifically, we have included in our adjusted debt calculation EUR267 million
interest-bearing preferred equity certificates (PECs) and shareholder loans,
and EUR355 million interest-free PECs because they could be redeemed at any
time, despite having a 30-year maturity. We nevertheless acknowledge the
benefits of these instruments (lack of scheduled cash interest payments,
structural subordination, and maturity beyond the maturity of senior bank
debt), which in our view protect Oberthur Technologies against near-term
liquidity risks, despite the high leverage. Specifically, we anticipate that
Oberthur Technologies' unadjusted EBITDA cash interest coverage will approach
3x in 2012. In our view, this is a relatively good level of coverage for the
rating, reflecting the noncash nature of the PECS and shareholder loans.
Our base-case credit scenario assumes that Oberthur Technologies will generate
annual revenue growth of 6%-7% and percentage EBITDA margins in the mid-teens
over the next two years, with revenue growth leading to only modest margin
improvement because the group has a mostly variable cost base. In addition, we
project that Oberthur Technologies will generate positive free operating cash
flow, after interest expense and capital expenditures, of about EUR30 million in
2012 and EUR35 million in 2013. We see some deleveraging potential for the
group's senior debt, given our expectation of cash flow generation and the
existence of cash sweep clauses included in the senior debt documentation. We
project senior adjusted leverage at 3.9x at year-end 2012 and 3.5x at year-end
2013. However, on the basis of our adjustments to debt, including hybrid
instruments and the second-lien tranche, we believe that Oberthur
Technologies' overall deleveraging capacity is constrained.
Liquidity
We assess Oberthur Technologies' liquidity position as "adequate" under our
criteria, primarily on the basis of our assumption that the group will
maintain significant availability under its revolving and capital-expenditure
facilities. This reflects our assessment that the group's liquidity sources
will cover uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months.
We factor the following sources into our liquidity assessment:
-- Free operating cash flow of about EUR30 million in 2012, and EUR35
million
in 2013.
-- A EUR60 million undrawn credit facility that matures in 2017, which
could be used for working-capital purposes.
-- A EUR100 million capital-expenditure line that matures in 2017, which
could be used for capital expenditure and acquisition outflows.
We anticipate that Oberthur Technologies' liquidity uses will include:
-- Debt amortization payments of EUR8 million in 2012 and EUR10 million in
2013.
-- Possible small, ongoing acquisitions, which we have included in our
base-case scenarios, at a cost of EUR20 million annually.
Oberthur Technologies must comply with covenants that limit leverage (total
net debt to EBITDA), interest coverage (EBITDA to cash interest expenses), and
capital expenditure. We expect headroom above financial covenants at about 25%.
Recovery analysis
The proposed issue rating on Oberthur Technologies' senior secured credit
facilities, including a revolving facility and acquisition and capital
spending facilities is 'B', in line with the corporate credit rating on the
group. The recovery rating on these debt instruments is '3', indicating our
expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects in an event of payment
default.
Our ratings are underpinned by what we consider to be a relatively
comprehensive security package for senior secured lenders, including share
pledges over operating companies comprising at least 85% of group assets, as
well as pledges over bank accounts and intellectual property. In the event of
enforcement, we understand that all senior secured bank facilities would rank
pari passu. However, we assume that, in an event of default, primary
insolvency proceedings would occur in France, a jurisdiction which we view as
"relatively unfavorable" for creditors.
The documentation contains maintenance covenants related to leverage and
interest coverage, as well as limitations on capital expenditure and
fixed-charge coverage. In our view, these nonfinancial covenants are fairly
typical, as they include restrictions on additional indebtedness, dividends,
and disposals. The covenants also include negative-pledge and
change-of-control provisions.
To determine recoveries, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario. In our
scenario, we envisage, among other things, weaker operating performance than
we anticipated. We believe that this could result from weak demand and a
relative inability to provide innovative solutions to customers. Oberthur
Technologies' operating performance could weaken following a product security
breach, resulting in reputational damage. In addition, we assume that the
group will continue to spend significantly (subject to the restrictions) on
product innovation in an attempt to remain competitive.
In our default scenario, EBITDA declines to EUR83 million by the point of
default in 2015.
We value the group as a going concern. This reflects our view that if Oberthur
Technologies were to default, its business model would remain viable, given
the group's strong global market position. We value the business on the basis
of a combination of discounted cash flow and market multiples.
Under these assumptions, we calculate an enterprise value of EUR500 million at
our simulated point of default, which equates to a 6x multiple. To determine
recovery prospects, we deduct EUR45 million of priority liabilities, primarily
comprised of enforcement costs and 50% of the group's pension liabilities.
This leaves a net enterprise value of EUR455 million available to senior secured
debt holders. At the point of default, we envisage senior secured debt
outstanding to be EUR648 million (including six months of prepetition interest).
This includes an assumption that the acquisition and capital spending
facilities will be 60% drawn at the point of default, with no utilization of
an additional uncommitted facility. We also assume that operating subsidiaries
in Brazil, India, and China will have drawn on facilities of EUR20 million that
would rank pari passu with the group's senior credit facilities. As a result,
there are meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects for senior secured debt
holders, translating to a recovery rating of '3'.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Oberthur Technologies' credit
metrics will strengthen, while remaining in line with a "highly leveraged"
financial risk profile as defined by our criteria. The outlook also reflects
our opinion that the group will maintain an "adequate" liquidity profile.
Ratings upside is unlikely in the near term, in our view, because we do not
expect adjusted leverage (including shareholder loans) to fall below 5x and
funds from operations to adjusted gross debt to exceed 12% (6.5% expected in
2012).
Ratings downside is also unlikely in the near term, but could occur if
Oberthur Technologies' liquidity profile were to materially weaken or if the
group were to generate less free operating cash flow than we anticipate.
Specifically, we could lower the rating if funds from operations to debt were
to fall below 5%.
Ratings List
New Rating
Oberthur Technologies Holding SAS
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
OT FRENCHCO 2 SAS
Senior Secured* B
Recovery Rating 3
*Guaranteed by Oberthur Technologies Holding SAS
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)