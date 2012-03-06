(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- On Nov. 30, 2011, private-equity sponsor Advent International acquired 90% of the card systems and identity divisions of France-based technology group Oberthur Technologies S.A. through a leveraged buyout. -- We are assigning a 'B' long-term corporate credit rating to Oberthur Technologies Holding SAS, a holding company within the Oberthur Technologies group. -- In addition, we are assigning a 'B' issue rating and a '3' recovery rating to proposed term loans of EUR510 million and a proposed EUR160 million bank facility. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that Oberthur Technologies will remain highly leveraged over the next two years despite a likely improvement in its credit metrics over the medium term. Rating Action On March 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' long-term corporate credit rating to Oberthur Technologies Holding SAS, a holding company within the France-based Oberthur Technologies group. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned a 'B' issue rating to proposed term loans of EUR510 million due in 2017 and 2018 and a proposed EUR160 million bank facility (due in 2017). We also assigned a '3' recovery rating to these instruments, indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in an event of payment default. The ratings on the proposed term loans and bank facility are subject to our satisfactory review of the final documentation. In the event of any changes to the amount, terms, or conditions of the instruments, we could review and revise the issue ratings. Rationale The ratings are constrained by the group's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, following its acquisition by private-equity company Advent International for EUR1.15 billion. They are supported by our assessment of the group's business risk profile as "fair". The financial risk profile reflects our view that the group has only moderate deleveraging potential due to sizable interest charges, increasing capital expenditure, and significant shareholder loans. This is partly offset by the group's proposed long-term capital structure with limited debt amortization until 2018 and our expectation of good free cash flow generation, which support our assessment of Oberthur Technologies' liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. Our assessment of Oberthur Technologies' business risk profile as "fair", is underpinned by the group's secure market positions and resilient business model based on renewals, particularly for banking and telecommunications smart cards. It further reflects significant barriers to entry and the growth potential of the banking card and identity sectors in view of security concerns. This is, however, partly offset by the highly competitive market in which Oberthur Technologies operates, moderate margins, the medium-term risks associated with technology changes, and a potential security breach of one of the group's products (although we understand that the latter could be mitigated by insurance). Oberthur Technologies' new capital structure comprises bank and shareholder financing of EUR1.2 billion. The bank financing component includes a EUR100 million amortizing term loan, a EUR410 million bullet maturity loan, a EUR60 million working-capital facility, a EUR100 million capital-expenditure and acquisition facility, and a EUR100 million second-lien tranche, with maturity beyond the senior secured credit facilities, and which carries a mix of payment-in-kind coupons and cash interest payments, which we do not rate. We project adjusted debt to EBITDA of 9.3x on Dec. 31, 2012. This ratio includes about 4.7x EBITDA for various hybrid instruments at the top holding levels of the group. In accordance with our methodology, we do not view these instruments as permanent equity, but rather as debt-like instruments. Specifically, we have included in our adjusted debt calculation EUR267 million interest-bearing preferred equity certificates (PECs) and shareholder loans, and EUR355 million interest-free PECs because they could be redeemed at any time, despite having a 30-year maturity. We nevertheless acknowledge the benefits of these instruments (lack of scheduled cash interest payments, structural subordination, and maturity beyond the maturity of senior bank debt), which in our view protect Oberthur Technologies against near-term liquidity risks, despite the high leverage. Specifically, we anticipate that Oberthur Technologies' unadjusted EBITDA cash interest coverage will approach 3x in 2012. In our view, this is a relatively good level of coverage for the rating, reflecting the noncash nature of the PECS and shareholder loans. Our base-case credit scenario assumes that Oberthur Technologies will generate annual revenue growth of 6%-7% and percentage EBITDA margins in the mid-teens over the next two years, with revenue growth leading to only modest margin improvement because the group has a mostly variable cost base. In addition, we project that Oberthur Technologies will generate positive free operating cash flow, after interest expense and capital expenditures, of about EUR30 million in 2012 and EUR35 million in 2013. We see some deleveraging potential for the group's senior debt, given our expectation of cash flow generation and the existence of cash sweep clauses included in the senior debt documentation. We project senior adjusted leverage at 3.9x at year-end 2012 and 3.5x at year-end 2013. However, on the basis of our adjustments to debt, including hybrid instruments and the second-lien tranche, we believe that Oberthur Technologies' overall deleveraging capacity is constrained. Liquidity We assess Oberthur Technologies' liquidity position as "adequate" under our criteria, primarily on the basis of our assumption that the group will maintain significant availability under its revolving and capital-expenditure facilities. This reflects our assessment that the group's liquidity sources will cover uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months. We factor the following sources into our liquidity assessment: -- Free operating cash flow of about EUR30 million in 2012, and EUR35 million in 2013. -- A EUR60 million undrawn credit facility that matures in 2017, which could be used for working-capital purposes. -- A EUR100 million capital-expenditure line that matures in 2017, which could be used for capital expenditure and acquisition outflows. We anticipate that Oberthur Technologies' liquidity uses will include: -- Debt amortization payments of EUR8 million in 2012 and EUR10 million in 2013. -- Possible small, ongoing acquisitions, which we have included in our base-case scenarios, at a cost of EUR20 million annually. Oberthur Technologies must comply with covenants that limit leverage (total net debt to EBITDA), interest coverage (EBITDA to cash interest expenses), and capital expenditure. We expect headroom above financial covenants at about 25%. Recovery analysis The proposed issue rating on Oberthur Technologies' senior secured credit facilities, including a revolving facility and acquisition and capital spending facilities is 'B', in line with the corporate credit rating on the group. The recovery rating on these debt instruments is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects in an event of payment default. Our ratings are underpinned by what we consider to be a relatively comprehensive security package for senior secured lenders, including share pledges over operating companies comprising at least 85% of group assets, as well as pledges over bank accounts and intellectual property. In the event of enforcement, we understand that all senior secured bank facilities would rank pari passu. However, we assume that, in an event of default, primary insolvency proceedings would occur in France, a jurisdiction which we view as "relatively unfavorable" for creditors. The documentation contains maintenance covenants related to leverage and interest coverage, as well as limitations on capital expenditure and fixed-charge coverage. In our view, these nonfinancial covenants are fairly typical, as they include restrictions on additional indebtedness, dividends, and disposals. The covenants also include negative-pledge and change-of-control provisions. To determine recoveries, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario. In our scenario, we envisage, among other things, weaker operating performance than we anticipated. We believe that this could result from weak demand and a relative inability to provide innovative solutions to customers. Oberthur Technologies' operating performance could weaken following a product security breach, resulting in reputational damage. In addition, we assume that the group will continue to spend significantly (subject to the restrictions) on product innovation in an attempt to remain competitive. In our default scenario, EBITDA declines to EUR83 million by the point of default in 2015. We value the group as a going concern. This reflects our view that if Oberthur Technologies were to default, its business model would remain viable, given the group's strong global market position. We value the business on the basis of a combination of discounted cash flow and market multiples. Under these assumptions, we calculate an enterprise value of EUR500 million at our simulated point of default, which equates to a 6x multiple. To determine recovery prospects, we deduct EUR45 million of priority liabilities, primarily comprised of enforcement costs and 50% of the group's pension liabilities. This leaves a net enterprise value of EUR455 million available to senior secured debt holders. At the point of default, we envisage senior secured debt outstanding to be EUR648 million (including six months of prepetition interest). This includes an assumption that the acquisition and capital spending facilities will be 60% drawn at the point of default, with no utilization of an additional uncommitted facility. We also assume that operating subsidiaries in Brazil, India, and China will have drawn on facilities of EUR20 million that would rank pari passu with the group's senior credit facilities. As a result, there are meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects for senior secured debt holders, translating to a recovery rating of '3'. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that Oberthur Technologies' credit metrics will strengthen, while remaining in line with a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile as defined by our criteria. The outlook also reflects our opinion that the group will maintain an "adequate" liquidity profile. Ratings upside is unlikely in the near term, in our view, because we do not expect adjusted leverage (including shareholder loans) to fall below 5x and funds from operations to adjusted gross debt to exceed 12% (6.5% expected in 2012). Ratings downside is also unlikely in the near term, but could occur if Oberthur Technologies' liquidity profile were to materially weaken or if the group were to generate less free operating cash flow than we anticipate. Specifically, we could lower the rating if funds from operations to debt were to fall below 5%. Ratings List New Rating Oberthur Technologies Holding SAS Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- OT FRENCHCO 2 SAS Senior Secured* B Recovery Rating 3 *Guaranteed by Oberthur Technologies Holding SAS (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)