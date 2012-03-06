(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Link to Fitch Solutions' Report: Fitch Solutionsâ€™ Risk and Performance Monitor here March 6 - Credit default swap (CDS) spreads tightened across all major regions again last week, with financial institutions and European sovereigns leading the trend, according to Fitch Solutions in the latest Risk and Performance Monitor. Spreads on financial institutions outperformed in Europe and North America last week, rallying 5.2% and 3.6%, respectively. 'Biggest movers in Europe included Banco Popular Espanol, Banca Sabadell and Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario SpA,' said Author and Director Diana Allmendinger. 'North American financials also outperformed, with notable movers including Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs." European sovereign CDS tightened another 6% last week led again by Central and Eastern European countries, which saw spreads come in 8.4%. Lithuania, Latvia and Slovakia CDS rallied most, between 11% and 14%. "France, Belgium and Italy underwent the most CDS tightening among western European sovereigns, all 8% tighter," said Allmendinger. Fitch Solutions' Risk and Performance Monitor is a report that gauges CDS market sentiment and spread movement among major companies and sovereigns throughout the world on a weekly basis. The Risk and Performance Monitor is part of Fitch Solutions' Risk and Performance Platform, which provides a single point of access for CDS pricing data, market indicators of credit quality from a suite of market implied ratings models, as well as portfolio monitoring features. The 'Fitch Risk and Performance Monitor' is available by clicking on the above link. Additional insightful market data and analysis is available at 'twitter.com/fitchsolutions' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)