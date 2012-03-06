PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 12
June 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Compass Group Diversified Holdings LLC's (BB-/Stable/--) acquisition of Arnold Magnetic Technologies Holdings Corp. for about $125 million does not immediately affect our ratings or outlook on Compass. The company is funding the transaction through excess cash and a $25 million draw on the revolving credit facility. On a pro forma basis, Compass' credit protection measures improve slightly and remain in line with our indicative ratios for the corporate credit rating and "aggressive" financial risk descriptor (as defined in our criteria). We expect adjusted leverage to approach the mid-2x area in 2012, assuming a combination of modest revenue growth and debt paydown. The acquisition provides modest geographic diversification for the company, as Arnold generates approximately 40% of its EBITDA from foreign subsidiaries, and presents some growth opportunities in the areas of oil and gas exploration and aerospace engineering. For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see our research update on Compass Group published Oct. 7, 2011, on RatingsDirect.
June 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, June 11 Delta Air Lines Inc said on Sunday it was pulling its sponsorship of the Shakespeare in the Park production of "Julius Caesar" in New York over a portrayal of the assassinated ancient Roman leader that resembles U.S. President Donald Trump.