Overview
-- Montreal-based classified directory publisher Yellow Media Inc.
announced an offer to exchange its existing unsecured debt (credit facilities
and medium-term notes) for new senior secured notes and subordinated unsecured
exchangeable debentures, as well as cash and common shares.
-- The company has also offered holders of existing convertible
subordinated debentures, preferred shares, and common shares an exchange for
17.5% of the new common shares as well as warrants representing 10% of the new
shares.
-- We view the offer as a distressed exchange under our criteria and have
therefore lowered our long-term corporate credit rating on Yellow Media to
'CC' from 'CCC'.
-- At the same, we lowered our issue-level rating on the company's senior
unsecured debt to 'CC' from 'CCC' and lowered the issue-level rating on its
convertible subordinated debentures to 'C' from 'CC'. The recovery ratings on
these securities are unchanged at '4' and '6', respectively.
-- We are removing the ratings from CreditWatch.
-- Should the company complete the exchange as proposed, we would lower
all ratings to 'D'.
Rating Action
On July 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
corporate credit rating on Montreal-based classified directory published
Yellow Media Inc. to 'CC' from 'CCC'. The downgrade follows the company's
announcement earlier in the day that it is soliciting creditor approval to
restructure its existing debt in a transaction that we view as a distressed
exchange (as per our criteria). The outlook is negative.
Standard & Poor's also lowered its issue-level rating on Yellow Media's senior
unsecured debt to 'CC' from 'CCC' and lowered the issue-level rating on its
convertible subordinated debentures to 'C' from 'CC'. The recovery ratings on
these securities are unchanged at '4' and '6', respectively. At the same time,
Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'D' issue-level rating on the company's
preferred shares. Standard & Poor's removed the ratings from CreditWatch,
where they were placed May 10, 2012.
Rationale
The downgrade follows Yellow Media's announcement that is has started an offer
to exchange its existing unsecured credit facilities and medium-term notes,
totaling C$1.8 billion, for a combination of C$750 million 9% senior secured
notes due 2018, C$100 million of 8% subordinated unsecured exchangeable
debentures due 2022 (12% interest if paid in additional debentures), C$250
million of cash, and 82.5% of the new common shares. The company has offered
holders of existing convertible subordinated debentures, preferred shares, and
common shares to exchange those for 17.5% of the new common shares and
warrants representing 10% of aggregate new common shares. According to our
criteria, we view this as a distressed exchange and tantamount to a default
(see "Ratings Implications Of Exchange Offers and Similar Restructurings,
Update," published May 12, 2009, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).
According to the offer, each existing senior unsecured creditor would receive
C$423 of six-year senior secured notes, C$56 of 10-year subordinated unsecured
exchangeable debentures, C$141 million of cash, and approximately 12 new
common shares for each C$1,000 face value of existing debt. Holders of
existing convertible debentures are being offered 0.625 new common shares and
0.357 warrants for each C$1,000 face value of existing debentures. The company
is offering holders of series 1, 2, 3, and 5 preferred shareholders 6.25 new
shares and approximately 3.57 warrants, and series 7 preferred shareholders
approximately 1.88 and 1.07 new shares and warrants, respectively, for each
100 shares.
A first-priority lien on substantially all Yellow Media assets would secure
the new senior secured notes, which mature Nov. 30, 2018. Commencing May 31,
2013, the company would be required to use 70% of its trailing two quarter'
excess cash flow to redeem these notes at par on a pro rata basis. The new
unsecured exchangeable debentures would mature Nov. 30, 2022. Noteholders
representing 23.7% of the senior unsecured debt have agreed to vote in favor
of the plan. Yellow Media is soliciting additional support for the plan and
expects to complete the transaction by the end of September 2012.
The exchange offer, if completed, would reduce reported total debt and
preferred shares to C$854 million from about C$2.8 billion at March 31, 2012,
and improve the company's pro forma debt-to-EBITDA ratio (adjusted as per
Standard & Poor's criteria) to about 1.8x from 4.1x.
Liquidity
Liquidity is weak as per Standard & Poor's criteria. On Feb. 9, 2012, Yellow
Media announced that it was exploring options to refinance maturities in 2012
and beyond. This evaluation resulted in the exchange offer, without which the
company is unlikely to be able to refinance its upcoming debt maturities.
Recovery analysis
We rate Yellow Media's senior unsecured debt 'CC' (the same as the corporate
credit rating on the company), with a recovery rating of '4', indicating our
expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a default. Standard
& Poor's also rates the company's subordinated debt 'C', with a '6' recovery
ratings, indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in a
default situation.
Outlook
The outlook on Yellow Media is negative. If the company completes the proposed
exchange offer, we will lower all ratings to 'D'. Following the exchange, we
will reassess our ratings on Yellow Media, and assign recovery and issue-level
ratings to the new debt.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings,
Update, May 12, 2009
-- How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008
Ratings List
Yellow Media Inc.
Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch/Recovery Ratings Unchanged
To From
Corporate credit rating CC/Negative/-- CCC/Watch Neg/--
Senior unsecured debt CC CCC/Watch Neg
Recovery rating 4 4
Subordinate debt C CC/Watch Neg
Recovery rating 6 6
Rating Affirmed
Preferred shares D