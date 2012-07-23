Overview -- Montreal-based classified directory publisher Yellow Media Inc. announced an offer to exchange its existing unsecured debt (credit facilities and medium-term notes) for new senior secured notes and subordinated unsecured exchangeable debentures, as well as cash and common shares. -- The company has also offered holders of existing convertible subordinated debentures, preferred shares, and common shares an exchange for 17.5% of the new common shares as well as warrants representing 10% of the new shares. -- We view the offer as a distressed exchange under our criteria and have therefore lowered our long-term corporate credit rating on Yellow Media to 'CC' from 'CCC'. -- At the same, we lowered our issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured debt to 'CC' from 'CCC' and lowered the issue-level rating on its convertible subordinated debentures to 'C' from 'CC'. The recovery ratings on these securities are unchanged at '4' and '6', respectively. -- We are removing the ratings from CreditWatch. -- Should the company complete the exchange as proposed, we would lower all ratings to 'D'. Rating Action On July 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Montreal-based classified directory published Yellow Media Inc. to 'CC' from 'CCC'. The downgrade follows the company's announcement earlier in the day that it is soliciting creditor approval to restructure its existing debt in a transaction that we view as a distressed exchange (as per our criteria). The outlook is negative. Standard & Poor's also lowered its issue-level rating on Yellow Media's senior unsecured debt to 'CC' from 'CCC' and lowered the issue-level rating on its convertible subordinated debentures to 'C' from 'CC'. The recovery ratings on these securities are unchanged at '4' and '6', respectively. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'D' issue-level rating on the company's preferred shares. Standard & Poor's removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed May 10, 2012. Rationale The downgrade follows Yellow Media's announcement that is has started an offer to exchange its existing unsecured credit facilities and medium-term notes, totaling C$1.8 billion, for a combination of C$750 million 9% senior secured notes due 2018, C$100 million of 8% subordinated unsecured exchangeable debentures due 2022 (12% interest if paid in additional debentures), C$250 million of cash, and 82.5% of the new common shares. The company has offered holders of existing convertible subordinated debentures, preferred shares, and common shares to exchange those for 17.5% of the new common shares and warrants representing 10% of aggregate new common shares. According to our criteria, we view this as a distressed exchange and tantamount to a default (see "Ratings Implications Of Exchange Offers and Similar Restructurings, Update," published May 12, 2009, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). According to the offer, each existing senior unsecured creditor would receive C$423 of six-year senior secured notes, C$56 of 10-year subordinated unsecured exchangeable debentures, C$141 million of cash, and approximately 12 new common shares for each C$1,000 face value of existing debt. Holders of existing convertible debentures are being offered 0.625 new common shares and 0.357 warrants for each C$1,000 face value of existing debentures. The company is offering holders of series 1, 2, 3, and 5 preferred shareholders 6.25 new shares and approximately 3.57 warrants, and series 7 preferred shareholders approximately 1.88 and 1.07 new shares and warrants, respectively, for each 100 shares. A first-priority lien on substantially all Yellow Media assets would secure the new senior secured notes, which mature Nov. 30, 2018. Commencing May 31, 2013, the company would be required to use 70% of its trailing two quarter' excess cash flow to redeem these notes at par on a pro rata basis. The new unsecured exchangeable debentures would mature Nov. 30, 2022. Noteholders representing 23.7% of the senior unsecured debt have agreed to vote in favor of the plan. Yellow Media is soliciting additional support for the plan and expects to complete the transaction by the end of September 2012. The exchange offer, if completed, would reduce reported total debt and preferred shares to C$854 million from about C$2.8 billion at March 31, 2012, and improve the company's pro forma debt-to-EBITDA ratio (adjusted as per Standard & Poor's criteria) to about 1.8x from 4.1x. Liquidity Liquidity is weak as per Standard & Poor's criteria. On Feb. 9, 2012, Yellow Media announced that it was exploring options to refinance maturities in 2012 and beyond. This evaluation resulted in the exchange offer, without which the company is unlikely to be able to refinance its upcoming debt maturities. Recovery analysis We rate Yellow Media's senior unsecured debt 'CC' (the same as the corporate credit rating on the company), with a recovery rating of '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a default. Standard & Poor's also rates the company's subordinated debt 'C', with a '6' recovery ratings, indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in a default situation. Outlook The outlook on Yellow Media is negative. If the company completes the proposed exchange offer, we will lower all ratings to 'D'. Following the exchange, we will reassess our ratings on Yellow Media, and assign recovery and issue-level ratings to the new debt. Outlook The outlook on Yellow Media is negative. If the company completes the proposed exchange offer, we will lower all ratings to 'D'. Following the exchange, we will reassess our ratings on Yellow Media, and assign recovery and issue-level ratings to the new debt.

Ratings List Yellow Media Inc. Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch/Recovery Ratings Unchanged To From Corporate credit rating CC/Negative/-- CCC/Watch Neg/-- Senior unsecured debt CC CCC/Watch Neg Recovery rating 4 4 Subordinate debt C CC/Watch Neg Recovery rating 6 6 Rating Affirmed Preferred shares D