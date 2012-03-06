March 6 - Fitch Ratings is reviewing the impact of the recent
downgrade of CaixaBank, S.A. to 'A-'/Negative/'F2' on Hipocat 9 and
10, two Spanish RMBS transactions with highest Structured Finance (SF) ratings
of 'AAAsf'/RWN' and 'AAsf'/RWN' respectively.
Caixa Bank acts as the account bank in the two transactions, which were
originated by Catalunya Bank (unrated) in 2005 and 2006. According to the
original documentation, a downgrade below 'F1' would trigger the implementation
of remedial actions such as replacement or guarantee from a 'A'/'F1' rated
entity.
In line with the agency's SF counterparty criteria, which indicates a minimum
counterparty rating threshold of 'A'/'F1' for SF notes rated above 'A+sf',
CaixaBank is no longer deemed eligible to perform the duties of a direct support
counterparty without appropriate structural features in place that would
mitigate the risk arising from the lower credit quality of the entity.
The agency has been informed by the SPV management company (CX Titulizacion,
SGFT SA) that it is working towards the implementation of appropriate remedial
actions to address the counterparty risk resulting from the downgrade of
CaixaBank's rating. Considering that the transactions remain within their
remedial grace periods until 13 March 2012, and the management company has taken
concrete steps towards mitigating the increased counterparty risk, Fitch is not
taking any immediate rating actions at present. The agency will continue to
monitor the implementation process, and will take rating actions, if any, in
line with its SF counterparty criteria.
