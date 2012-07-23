July 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the resignation of Rupert Murdoch from several newspaper-related boards of News Corp. subsidiaries has no impact on our ratings (BBB+/Watch Neg/--)on the company. We believe his resignation is linked to the planned spin-off of the company's newspaper and other publishing businesses. Neither the spin-off, which simplifies the complexity of News Corp.'s operating structure, nor Rupert Murdoch's resignation alleviate governance-related risks surrounding allegations of phone-hacking and improper payments to government officials at News International, in our opinion. Assuming a successful spin-off, we have made no assumption regarding the spun-off publishing entity's ability to indemnify the remaining entertainment entity from any legal liabilities that could arise relating to allegations of phone and e-mail hacking and improper payments to public officials.