March 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Marche Mutui 4 S.r.l.'s (Marche
Mutui 4) class A (ISIN IT0004515794) notes at 'Asf' and revised the Outlook to
Negative from Stable.
The notes were issued in July 2009 and are backed by mortgage loans originated
and serviced by Banca delle Marche S.p.A. (BdM, not rated by Fitch). The
underlying collateral comprises residential and commercial mortgage loans (63%
and 37%, respectively, as of July 2011), which are mainly concentrated in the
Marche region (62.7% of the pool at end of October 2010), in the originator's
core area of activity.
Since the assignment of the rating in May 2011, three-month plus arrears have
increased, reaching 2.8% of the current pool balance in January 2012. Cumulative
gross defaults stood at 7.1% of the initial portfolio balance (compared to 3.5%
in January 2011), with 0.6% (as a percentage of the initial portfolio balance)
cumulative recoveries reported to date. In Fitch's view, the credit support
available to the rated notes remains strong and consequently the rating has been
affirmed. However, the agency has concerns about the pace at which defaulted
loans have been increasing over the past 12 months, and this is reflected in the
revision of the Outlook on the class A notes to Negative.
The transaction defines defaults as loans in arrears between six to nine months,
depending on the payment frequency. Excess spread generated by the structure, if
any, is trapped in the waterfall to accelerate the amortisation of the most
senior notes. To date, the cumulative excess spread in the transaction has been
insufficient to fully account for cumulative gross defaults incurred, as well as
the EUR18.4m worth of accrued interest plus initial transaction costs that led
to the mismatch between the initial pool balances. With the current performing
balance, including delinquent loans, at EUR1.18bn, and the note balance at
EUR1.25bn, Fitch estimates the cumulative defaults not covered by the cumulative
excess spread to be EUR66.3m. Fitch expects this amount to increase, as the
already high level of late-stage arrears currently in the pipeline, continues to
roll through to default. The cash reserve mainly acts as a liquidity source as
it can only cover senior expenses and shortfalls on the class A interest.
According to information received from the servicer, less than 3% of the current
pool balance is currently in several different payment holiday schemes. Loans
eligible for the schemes are granted a 12-18 month principal and/or interest
payment holiday, depending on the scheme (on a voluntary basis or by law). In
its analysis, Fitch applied more conservative default probability assumptions
for such loans. The agency believes that borrowers requesting payment holidays
are more likely to have weaker quality loans, causing more volatility in the
reported asset performance.
Sources of information - in addition to those mentioned in the applicable
criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were Investor
and Servicer Reports.
