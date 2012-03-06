March 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Marche Mutui 4 S.r.l.'s (Marche Mutui 4) class A (ISIN IT0004515794) notes at 'Asf' and revised the Outlook to Negative from Stable. The notes were issued in July 2009 and are backed by mortgage loans originated and serviced by Banca delle Marche S.p.A. (BdM, not rated by Fitch). The underlying collateral comprises residential and commercial mortgage loans (63% and 37%, respectively, as of July 2011), which are mainly concentrated in the Marche region (62.7% of the pool at end of October 2010), in the originator's core area of activity. Since the assignment of the rating in May 2011, three-month plus arrears have increased, reaching 2.8% of the current pool balance in January 2012. Cumulative gross defaults stood at 7.1% of the initial portfolio balance (compared to 3.5% in January 2011), with 0.6% (as a percentage of the initial portfolio balance) cumulative recoveries reported to date. In Fitch's view, the credit support available to the rated notes remains strong and consequently the rating has been affirmed. However, the agency has concerns about the pace at which defaulted loans have been increasing over the past 12 months, and this is reflected in the revision of the Outlook on the class A notes to Negative. The transaction defines defaults as loans in arrears between six to nine months, depending on the payment frequency. Excess spread generated by the structure, if any, is trapped in the waterfall to accelerate the amortisation of the most senior notes. To date, the cumulative excess spread in the transaction has been insufficient to fully account for cumulative gross defaults incurred, as well as the EUR18.4m worth of accrued interest plus initial transaction costs that led to the mismatch between the initial pool balances. With the current performing balance, including delinquent loans, at EUR1.18bn, and the note balance at EUR1.25bn, Fitch estimates the cumulative defaults not covered by the cumulative excess spread to be EUR66.3m. Fitch expects this amount to increase, as the already high level of late-stage arrears currently in the pipeline, continues to roll through to default. The cash reserve mainly acts as a liquidity source as it can only cover senior expenses and shortfalls on the class A interest. According to information received from the servicer, less than 3% of the current pool balance is currently in several different payment holiday schemes. Loans eligible for the schemes are granted a 12-18 month principal and/or interest payment holiday, depending on the scheme (on a voluntary basis or by law). In its analysis, Fitch applied more conservative default probability assumptions for such loans. The agency believes that borrowers requesting payment holidays are more likely to have weaker quality loans, causing more volatility in the reported asset performance. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information - in addition to those mentioned in the applicable criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were Investor and Servicer Reports. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Italy - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 10 August 2011, 'Criteria for Rating European Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)' dated 6 June 2011, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' dated 14 March 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - Italy - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions Criteria for Rating European Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions