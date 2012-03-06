March 6 - Fitch Ratings expects to assign a 'BB+' rating to Transportadora de Gas Internacional S.A. E.S.P.'s (TGI) proposed USD750 million debt issuance due 2022. The company expects to use the proceeds from the issuance to refinance USD750 million of senior unsecured notes due 2017. TGI's ratings reflect the company's improved cash flow generation due to recent investments and the company's linkage with its primary shareholder, Empresa de Energia de Bogota S.A. ESP. (EEB, Fitch IDR 'BB+'), which supports the company through an intercompany loan. TGI's ratings also reflect the company's low business risk, solid contracted position and improving credit metrics. Going forward, TGI's credit quality could benefit from the commencement of operations of its ongoing expansion projects, a positive ruling on the company's tariff review appeal as well as an improvement of EEB's credit profile. Low Business Risk: TGI's ratings reflect the company's low business risk profile, which stems from its stable and predictable cash flow generation, as well as its strong competitive position. TGI has favorable long-term take-or-pay contracts with approximately 80% of revenues coming from regulated fixed tariffs. This fixed capacity payments from a diversified portfolio of off-takers add to cash flow stability. The company has low exposure to volume risk as only 20% of revenue is linked to volume throughput. TGI's pipeline location and the importance of its service area, where 70% of the Colombian population resides, represent great growth potential and help support the company's credit profile and credit rating. Moderate Leverage and Parent Support: TGI's leverage level is moderate with debt to EBITDA of approximately 3.3 times (x) in dollar terms as of Dec. 31, 2011. Including a USD370 million deeply subordinated intercompany loan from EEB, leverage would be approximately 4.7x in dollar terms. Going forward, TGI's leverage might decline as a result of the incremental cash flow coming from additional investments and new assets, and could range between 3.0x and 3.5X. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company reported an EBITDA of approximately USD257 million, up from USD223 million in 2010, and total senior debt of approximately USD839 million. TGI benefits from its parent company's explicit and implicit support. EEB owns 68.1% of TGI, and, in turn, the District Capital of Bogota (Bogota DC; foreign currency IDR 'BBB-') owns 76.3% of EEB. TGI's ratings also incorporate its exposure to regulatory risk, as the bulk of its revenue comes from contract tariffs, which are set by the regulator. TGI's revenue is determined by the maximum allowable income set by the regulator every five years and adjusted by inflation every year. Strong Liquidity and Low Refinancing Risk: Liquidity is strong with no debt coming due before 2017. As of Dec. 31, 2011, TGI's cash and marketable securities were USD177 million. Capital expenditures are expected to be high over the next few years, limiting debt reductions over the medium term. TGI is not expected to pay dividends in the short term; however, this policy may change in the future. TGI's regulated revenues are partially indexed to the U.S. dollar (approximately 60% of revenue are indexed to USD), which mitigates the risk from currency fluctuations as USD denominated revenues satisfactorily cover interest expenses. Furthermore, the company has swapped USD200 million of USD denominated debt (principal) into peso. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 12, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology