-- On March 2, 2012, Greece-based Piraeus Bank S.A. (Piraeus) announced a tender offer to buy back series A outstanding preferred securities and series 21 subordinated medium-term notes due 2016. -- We consider the offer to be a "distressed" exchange under our criteria, because investors will receive less value than originally promised, and because the offer arises from Piraeus' financial distress. -- We are therefore lowering our issue ratings on the preferred securities to 'C' from 'CC' and on the subordinated debt to 'D' from 'CC'. -- Today's actions do not affect the counterparty credit ratings on Piraeus or the other issue ratings. March 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has lowered to 'C' from 'CC' its issue ratings on the series A outstanding preferred securities issued by Piraeus Group Capital Ltd. and guaranteed by Greece's Piraeus Bank S.A. (Piraeus; CCC/Negative/C). We also lowered to 'D' from 'CC' our issue ratings on the series 21 subordinated medium-term notes due 2016 issued by Piraeus Group Finance PLC and guaranteed by Piraeus. The downgrades follow Piraeus' announcement of the launch of a tender offer on its outstanding hybrid capital and dated subordinated debt securities on March 2, 2012. As of today, the total amounts of preferred securities and of dated subordinated debt subject to this offer account for about EUR159 million and EUR330 million, respectively. These rating actions do not affect our counterparty credit on Piraeus or any other debt issue rating. We consider Piraeus' proposed tender offer to be a "distressed exchange" under our criteria. This is because it implies that investors will receive less value than the promise of the original securities--the tender proposes to buy back the preferred securities at 37% of its nominal amount and the subordinated debt at 50% of its nominal amount. It also reflects Piraeus' financial distress, evidenced by our assessment of its stand-alone credit profile at 'cc'. The tender offer is aimed at allowing Piraeus to enhance its capitalization. Our different ratings on both debt instruments reflect the different features that we believe are incorporated in hybrid capital instruments, compared with other instruments. As explained in our criteria, an exchange offer on an equity hybrid instrument may reflect the possibility that, absent the exchange offer taking place, the issuer would exercise the coupon deferral option, in accordance with the terms of the instrument. In such instances, the rating on the hybrid would go to 'C', rather than the 'D' rating used for nonhybrids. Since deferral on a hybrid in accordance with its terms (outside of the offer scenario) would result in a rating of 'C', a distressed exchange offer should not result in a lower rating. In our view, these rating actions do not affect our counterparty credit ratings on Piraeus or any other related issue ratings. According to our criteria, an 'SD' rating is assigned when we believe that the obligor has selectively defaulted on a specific issue or class of obligations, excluding those that qualify as regulatory capital. Even if we consider the tender offer as a distressed exchange under our criteria, the notes subject to the exchange offer qualify as regulatory capital. As a result, our downgrade of the hybrid and subordinated debt instruments has no implications on our counterparty credit ratings on Piraeus. (For detail, see the 'D' and 'SD' issuer credit rating definitions in our criteria article "Standard & Poor's Ratings Definitions," published Feb. 24, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). On completion of the offer, we will review the ratings on any untendered hybrid securities. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Standard & Poor's Ratings Definitions, Feb. 24, 2012 -- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, Update, May 12, 2009 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 -- Credit FAQ: Applying The Bank Hybrid Capital Criteria To Specific Instruments, Dec. 20, 2011 RATINGS LIST Downgraded To From Piraeus Group Capital Ltd. Preferred Stock (Series A) C CC Piraeus Group Finance PLC Subordinated (Series 21) D CC Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.