March 6 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' credit rating to the $150 million unsecured term loan entered into by Mid-America Apartments, L.P., the operating partnership of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: MAA; collectively, MAA). The loan has a five-year term and a variable interest rate of LIBOR plus a spread of 1.4% to 2.15%, depending on the company's leverage levels. Upon MAA obtaining an additional investment grade rating, the loan will bear a variable rate of LIBOR plus a spread of 1.10% to 2.05%, based on the investment grade rating. Covenants for the term loan mirror MAA's $250 million unsecured credit facility. Proceeds will be used to repay outstanding balances on a secured line of credit. Fitch currently rates the company as follows: Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'. Mid-America Apartments, L.P.: --IDR 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The ratings center on Fitch's expectation that MAA's near- to medium-term credit profile will be consistent with a rating of 'BBB'. The ratings are supported by MAA's moderate leverage and strong coverage of fixed charges, combined with the company's solid management team and long-term track record of generating above-average cash flow returns from its stabilized property portfolio. MAA's ratings are further supported by its geographically diversified portfolio of multifamily properties which outperformed its peers during both the recent economic downturn, and over the past 10 years generally. Fixed charge coverage for 2011 was 3.0 times (x), which is strong for the 'BBB' rating. Fixed charge coverage was 2.6x and 2.3x for the years ended Dec. 31, 2010 and 2009, respectively. Fixed charge coverage is defined as recurring operating EBITDA less Fitch's estimate of recurring capital improvements divided by interest incurred and preferred stock distributions. MAA's net debt to trailing 12-months recurring operating EBITDA was 7.3x at Dec. 31, 2011 compared to 7.4x and 7.3x as of Dec. 31, 2010 and 2009, respectively. Leverage is skewed higher by $425 million of acquisitions and development over the course of 2011 that did not fully contribute to EBITDA. Leverage based on annualized fourth quarter 2011 (4Q'11) recurring operating EBITDA was 6.8x, which is low for a 'BBB' rated multifamily REIT. MAA has historically been a secured borrower. However, the company recently shifted toward an unsecured borrowing model, with the inaugural issuance of $135 million of senior unsecured notes in 2011 and a new $250 million unsecured revolving credit facility which had no balance outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011. Fitch views this shift positively as it diversifies sources of capital and increases financial flexibility by broadening the company's unencumbered asset pool. MAA has a manageable debt maturity schedule with $283 million or 17% of total debt maturing from Jan. 1, 2012 through Dec. 31, 2013. Fitch calculates that MAA's sources of liquidity pro forma the recent $120 million equity offering (unrestricted cash, available draw capacity under its unsecured credit facility and expected retained cash flows from operating activities after dividend distributions) exceeds uses of liquidity (scheduled debt maturities, expected recurring capital expenditures and development expenditures) by $144 million from Jan. 1, 2012 to Dec. 31, 2013, resulting in a liquidity coverage ratio of 1.3x. Assuming 80% of secured debt is refinanced, the company would have a strong liquidity coverage ratio of 2.8x. The ratings are further supported by a recent positive inflection in multifamily fundamentals in MAA's markets. MAA's same-property net operating income (NOI) turned positive in 4Q'10 and grew 4.7% in 2011. This positive inflection came after eight consecutive quarters of declining same-property NOI. Fitch anticipates that fundamentals will remain solid, due to moderate job growth, limited new supply and favorable demographics in MAA's markets. The ratings also point to the strength of MAA's long-tenured management team, conservative acquisition and development strategy, and lower property-level cash flow volatility through real estate cycles relative to many of its multifamily peers. Offsetting these ratings strengths are the company's historical strategy of being a secured borrower and owning assets in markets with limited-supply constraints and barriers to entry. MAA has historically funded its business with secured debt consisting of property level mortgage debt and secured credit facilities. As of Dec. 31, 2011, 91.8% of the company's debt is secured, and only 31% of the company's gross assets are unencumbered, thus limiting financial flexibility and contingent liquidity. Pro forma for the $150 million unsecured term loan, approximately 82.7% of the debt is secured and 40% of the company's gross assets are unencumbered. MAA's assets are concentrated in the sunbelt region, which has limited-supply constraints and barriers to entry given the availability of land combined with lenient zoning regulations. These factors have led to cycles of overbuilding in the region, which has had a negative impact on supply/demand fundamentals. The Stable Outlook is driven by solid multifamily fundamentals and Fitch's expectation that credit metrics will remain at similar levels in the near-to-mid-term. The following factors may have a positive impact on the ratings and/or Outlook: --Demonstrated consistent access to the unsecured bond market; --Increased size of the portfolio generally and the unencumbered portfolio specifically; --Leverage sustaining below 6.5x (as of Dec. 31, 2011, leverage was 6.8x based on annualized 4Q'11 EBITDA); --Fixed charge coverage sustaining above 3.0x (as of Dec. 31, 2011, fixed-charge coverage was 3.0x); --Maintenance of the ratio of unencumbered assets to unsecured debt above 3.0x. The following factors may have a negative impact on the ratings and/or Outlook: --Leverage sustaining above 7.5x; --Fixed charge coverage sustaining below 2.0x; --Operating fundamentals relapsing, similar to the environment of 2009, rather than improving as currently expected; --Unencumbered assets to unsecured debt sustaining below 2.0x; --A sustained liquidity coverage ratio below 1.0x. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. 