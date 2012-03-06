March 6 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected long-term foreign
currency rating of 'B(exp)' to the new note to be issued by the Province of
Salta (the Province). Additionally, Fitch has assigned a long-term foreign and
local currency rating of 'B' to the Province. The Rating Outlook of the Province
is Stable
The Province will issue a 10-year note (the note) for up to USD220 million
secured by its oil and gas royalties. The note will accrue a fixed interest rate
to be established at the time of placement. Principal and interest debt services
will be payable on a quarterly basis each of which will be equivalent to 2.94%
of the principal amount to be issue, with a 21-month period of grace for
principal. Proceeds from the note will be used for capital expenditure financing
in the northern region of the Province.
Although the note is guaranteed by oil and gas royalties, the rating is based on
the issuer's creditworthiness since in the event of insufficient funds to meet
debt services payments the ultimate obligor is the Province of Salta.
Nevertheless, the creditworthiness of the guarantee has been evaluated.
Fitch assessed the fact that the oil and gas royalties will not be assigned as
guarantee while the note issued under the 'Salta Hydrocarbon Royalty Trust' (the
existing note) is still outstanding; thus, during that time, debt services on
the new note will be subordinated. However, even when the royalties have
effectively been assigned to guarantee the note, these funds could be
insufficient to repay some debt services, in which case it would be necessary to
resort to the Province's Treasury. Thus, Fitch considered that the guarantee is
not strong enough to detach the new notes rating from the Province's inherent
creditworthiness. An improvement on Argentina's hydrocarbon sector conditions
would enable Fitch to review its assumptions under the base case scenario and
reassess the notes creditworthiness.
Any change in the Province's rating could have an impact on the notes rating in
a similar direction. An improvement in the levels of coverage of the debt
service and a full reserve account could also have a positive impact on the
rating although it will always be limited to the sovereign risk.
In recent years, like all Argentinean provinces, Salta's expenditure structure
has become more concentrated on operating expenditure and exposed to inflation
and wages pressure. However, the Province has proven its ability to post
adequate and stable operating margins, by adjusting the evolution of its
operating spending to its revenues.
Its solid budgetary performance and the refinancing of part of its debt in 2010
enabled the Province to improve its leveraging and debt payback ratio: as of
September 2011, Salta's debt amounted to ARS1.796 billion, equivalent to 23.7%
of its current revenue and a 1.6 times (x) its current balance. Salta's debt is
expected to rise to ARS3.300 billion, equivalent to 37% of current revenue and
3.4x current balance. Notwithstanding this deterioration, Salta's debt profile
will continue to be above provincial median and in line with the rating
assigned.
Even in higher-than-expected stressed scenarios, Fitch considers that provincial
administration has the capacity and political room to take austerity measures to
maintain its good financial performance.
Salta is one of the 24 Argentinean provinces, located in the northwestern region
of the country. Salta's population is estimated at 1.2 million, accounting for
3% of Argentina's whole population. The Province's per capita GDP in 2010
represented 32.5% of national median, driven by a low developed provincial
economy and relatively weak socio-economic indicators. The current Governor is
Mr. Juan Manuel Urtubey, who is running his second mandate in a row with
majority in the provincial Assembly. Mr. Urtubey's government aims to widen
coverage of social services and public investment, combined with strong
incentives for private activity.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', Aug. 15, 2011;
--'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria Outside the
United States', March 5, 2012.
