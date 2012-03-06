March 6 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected long-term foreign currency rating of 'B(exp)' to the new note to be issued by the Province of Salta (the Province). Additionally, Fitch has assigned a long-term foreign and local currency rating of 'B' to the Province. The Rating Outlook of the Province is Stable The Province will issue a 10-year note (the note) for up to USD220 million secured by its oil and gas royalties. The note will accrue a fixed interest rate to be established at the time of placement. Principal and interest debt services will be payable on a quarterly basis each of which will be equivalent to 2.94% of the principal amount to be issue, with a 21-month period of grace for principal. Proceeds from the note will be used for capital expenditure financing in the northern region of the Province. Although the note is guaranteed by oil and gas royalties, the rating is based on the issuer's creditworthiness since in the event of insufficient funds to meet debt services payments the ultimate obligor is the Province of Salta. Nevertheless, the creditworthiness of the guarantee has been evaluated. Fitch assessed the fact that the oil and gas royalties will not be assigned as guarantee while the note issued under the 'Salta Hydrocarbon Royalty Trust' (the existing note) is still outstanding; thus, during that time, debt services on the new note will be subordinated. However, even when the royalties have effectively been assigned to guarantee the note, these funds could be insufficient to repay some debt services, in which case it would be necessary to resort to the Province's Treasury. Thus, Fitch considered that the guarantee is not strong enough to detach the new notes rating from the Province's inherent creditworthiness. An improvement on Argentina's hydrocarbon sector conditions would enable Fitch to review its assumptions under the base case scenario and reassess the notes creditworthiness. Any change in the Province's rating could have an impact on the notes rating in a similar direction. An improvement in the levels of coverage of the debt service and a full reserve account could also have a positive impact on the rating although it will always be limited to the sovereign risk. In recent years, like all Argentinean provinces, Salta's expenditure structure has become more concentrated on operating expenditure and exposed to inflation and wages pressure. However, the Province has proven its ability to post adequate and stable operating margins, by adjusting the evolution of its operating spending to its revenues. Its solid budgetary performance and the refinancing of part of its debt in 2010 enabled the Province to improve its leveraging and debt payback ratio: as of September 2011, Salta's debt amounted to ARS1.796 billion, equivalent to 23.7% of its current revenue and a 1.6 times (x) its current balance. Salta's debt is expected to rise to ARS3.300 billion, equivalent to 37% of current revenue and 3.4x current balance. Notwithstanding this deterioration, Salta's debt profile will continue to be above provincial median and in line with the rating assigned. Even in higher-than-expected stressed scenarios, Fitch considers that provincial administration has the capacity and political room to take austerity measures to maintain its good financial performance. Salta is one of the 24 Argentinean provinces, located in the northwestern region of the country. Salta's population is estimated at 1.2 million, accounting for 3% of Argentina's whole population. The Province's per capita GDP in 2010 represented 32.5% of national median, driven by a low developed provincial economy and relatively weak socio-economic indicators. The current Governor is Mr. Juan Manuel Urtubey, who is running his second mandate in a row with majority in the provincial Assembly. Mr. Urtubey's government aims to widen coverage of social services and public investment, combined with strong incentives for private activity. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', Aug. 15, 2011; --'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria Outside the United States', March 5, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States